The prize honours a career, not a quarter, and it does not change Aeroméxico's earnings. It still shows how the airline is seen by the industry that rates passenger experience.

An Aeroméxico Boeing 737-800 takes off from Cancún International Airport, Mexico, on 9 March 2026 (Photo: Duncan Kirk, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

MEXICO · AIRLINES

Aeroméxico’s chief executive, Andrés Conesa, received a lifetime achievement award in Singapore on Thursday 19 November 2026. He is the first airline chief from Latin America to win it in the five-decade history of its sponsor, the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX).

For US readers, the honour lands on a company whose shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange. It comes as Aeroméxico, a leading Mexican airline, adds more routes to American cities.

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Key Facts The award Conesa received the APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday 19 November in Singapore.

The first He is the first Latin American airline chief to win it in APEX’s five decades.

The company Its US-listed shares (ADSs) began trading in New York on 6 November 2025 at US$19.

The price Those shares closed at US$15.83 on 19 November, 16.7% below the offer price.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The prize honours a career, not a quarter, and it does not change Aeroméxico’s earnings. It still shows how the airline is seen by the industry that rates passenger experience.

What Happened

APEX presented the award on Thursday 19 November at its awards ceremony in Singapore, held at the close of its APEX FTE EXPO trade show. APEX is the industry body for airline passenger experience, and it announced in May 2026 that Conesa would receive the CEO Lifetime Achievement Award.

Conesa has led Aeroméxico for more than two decades, according to APEX. His tenure took in the Covid-19 pandemic, a financial restructuring and the airline’s return to the stock market in November 2025.

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What the Award Means

The lifetime prize is chosen by APEX, not by passengers. It is separate from the APEX Official Airline Ratings, which are built from passenger reviews of flights collected through the travel app TripIt.

APEX has also named Aeroméxico its Best Global Airline in North America, announced in February 2026. APEX said at the time that Aeroméxico was the first airline outside the United States to win that title.

Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 68,713.60

-0.64% +10.68% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 50% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 19.06 -0.12% Brent crude 89.13 -3.10% Gold 3,585 -2.73% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +0.90% GAP, ASUR, OMA Financials +0.42% GFNORTE Other 0.00% AMX ADR Consumer Staples -0.44% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Telecom -1.44% TELEVISA, AMX Materials -3.22% CEMEX Mining -3.57% GMEXICO Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,713.60

-0.64%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,333.80

-0.28%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 68,713.60 -0.64% +10.68% 69,154.17 — — — USD/MXN 19.06 -0.12% +4.06% 19.09 19.15 19.05 — WALMEX 55.40 +1.47% -10.21% 54.60 55.40 53.92 12,665,234 GMEXICO 192.25 -3.57% +27.49% 199.37 202.97 190.51 8,238,613 FEMSA 243.16 +0.80% +40.90% 241.24 245.95 240.84 2,321,035 CEMEX 18.04 -3.22% -5.00% 18.64 18.77 18.00 21,389,878 GFNORTE 198.90 +0.42% +14.85% 198.06 205.99 198.00 5,023,099 BIMBO 70.92 -1.40% +20.35% 71.93 72.05 70.71 3,652,068 TELEVISA 8.20 -3.30% -20.83% 8.48 8.50 8.19 3,834,047 AMX 23.73 +0.42% +11.53% 23.63 23.79 23.45 22,706,690 GAP 430.68 +0.10% +6.54% 430.24 435.00 423.08 484,881 ASUR 266.79 +1.90% -9.79% 261.81 269.29 260.47 95,379 OMA 246.99 +0.71% +4.71% 245.24 248.55 244.67 1,462,229 KOF 224.59 -0.12% +39.77% 224.85 225.97 222.54 472,289 GRUMA 273.89 -1.56% -12.38% 278.23 279.62 271.93 401,373 KIMBER 38.75 -1.85% +5.83% 39.48 39.58 38.69 3,458,371 AMX ADR 24.84 +0.00% +8.76% 24.84 25.03 24.63 1,316,508 Largest moves today GMEXICO

192.25

-3.57% TELEVISA

8.20

-3.30% CEMEX

18.04

-3.22% ASUR

266.79

+1.90% KIMBER

38.75

-1.85% GRUMA

273.89

-1.56% WALMEX

55.40

+1.47% BIMBO

70.92

-1.40% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 0.64%, with breadth evenly split — 7 of 14 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

Why It Matters

Aeroméxico priced its offering of American depositary shares (ADSs), certificates that let US investors hold foreign stock, on Wednesday 5 November 2025. Trading began on the New York Stock Exchange, the main US stock market, on Thursday 6 November at an offer price of US$19 a share under the ticker AERO.

Our own check of exchange data from RT, a market-data provider, shows the shares closed at US$15.83 on Thursday 19 November 2026. That is 16.7% below the offer price and 22% below the first-day close of US$20.35, so an award does not by itself lift the stock.

What It Means for You

If you own the shares, the prize says nothing about fuel costs, fares or debt, which drive earnings. Treat it as a reputation signal, not as news on profit.

If you fly to Mexico, the recognition points to an airline that APEX rates well on passenger experience. We have a separate report on Aeroméxico’s new US routes and on the end of US limits on Mexican airlines.

What Is Not Known

Mexican press reports also say Aeroméxico earned APEX’s Five Star Global Airline rating for 2027, but we could not confirm that with APEX. Reports also differ on how many years in a row the airline has held the Five Star rating.

We could not open an APEX report from the ceremony itself, so the date rests on APEX’s own programme and Mexican reports. The company has not said how the award will change its plans.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award?

It is a prize from the Airline Passenger Experience Association for airline leaders whose careers improved passenger experience. Andrés Conesa received the 2026 award on 19 November.

Who Is Andrés Conesa?

He is the chief executive of Aeroméxico and has led the Mexican airline for more than two decades. He steered it through the pandemic and a financial restructuring.

Does the Award Affect Aeroméxico Shares?

No direct effect is known. The US-listed shares closed at US$15.83 on 19 November 2026, below the US$19 offer price of November 2025.

Sources: APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association), announcement of the 2026 CEO Lifetime Achievement Award, 26 May 2026; APEX awards ceremony, Singapore, 19 November 2026; APEX, Best Global Airline in North America award, February 2026; Grupo Aeroméxico share offering, priced 5 November 2025, New York Stock Exchange trading from 6 November 2025; RT end-of-day prices for AERO.US, 19 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error