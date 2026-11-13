Buenaventura Falls 3.1% as Nexa Slides 4.6% | Zinc Wrap, Nov 12

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 1.06% USD/MXN18.58▼ 0.12% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,302▼ 0.16% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.06% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.47▲ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES909.35▲ 0.67% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.11% BRENT 95.57 ▲ 3.03% WTI 88.44 ▲ 2.21% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 1.11% GOLD 3,889 ▼ 2.79% SILVER 50.01 ▼ 3.62% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 0.92% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 1.06% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.09% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,302 ▼ 0.16% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.06% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.47 ▲ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 909.35 ▲ 0.67% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.11% BRENT 95.57 ▲ 3.03% WTI 88.44 ▲ 2.21% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 1.11% GOLD 3,889 ▼ 2.79% SILVER 50.01 ▼ 3.62% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 0.92% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
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Friday, November 13, 2026
Markets Uncategorized

Buenaventura Falls 3.1% as Nexa Slides 4.6% | Zinc Wrap, Nov 12

By · · 7 min read
Cerro de Pasco zinc mine, Peru

Key Facts

  • Buenaventura closed at its lowest in at least six months: the Peruvian miner’s New York shares ended Thursday, 12 November 2026 at US$25.30, a move of -3.07%, its third straight daily fall.
  • Nexa Resources, our zinc proxy, dropped sharply: its New York shares closed at US$11.43, down -4.59% on the day, even after a modest bounce earlier in the week.
  • The main cause was a jump in US borrowing costs: the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10%, which makes holding metals and miners less attractive.
  • Gold fell too: the gold fund GLD lost 2.82%, dragging down Peru’s gold-and-silver producers.
  • The damage runs deep: Buenaventura is 42.1% below its 12-month high, while Nexa is 31.6% below its own.
  • History offers a mild comfort: after earlier falls this large, both stocks were higher 20 sessions later more often than not, though not by much.
  • Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices an 87.5% chance of a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December (US$29.4 million traded, 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November).

Today’s Focus

Zinc miners had a bruising Thursday. Peru’s Buenaventura closed at its lowest level in at least six months, and Nexa Resources, the Peru and Brazil zinc producer, fell -4.59%.

The trigger was a surge in US bond yields, the interest rate the American government pays to borrow for ten years. At 5.10% it offers investors a rich, safe return, so they sell riskier assets such as mining shares.

Zinc coats steel to stop it rusting and goes into buildings and cars, so its price follows global growth. When rates climb, investors expect weaker construction and factory demand, and miners pay for it first.

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What matters today. Rising US yields, not anything wrong inside the mines, drove the selling, so the next US inflation and Fed signals matter more than zinc supply.

01 The session in one read

Thursday, 12 November 2026 was a day when money ran from anything tied to metals. Buenaventura, Peru’s big gold and silver miner, and Nexa both fell, and for Buenaventura it was the third losing day in a row.

Zinc is the quiet workhorse of the metals world: roughly half of it galvanises steel, and the rest goes into die-castings, brass and batteries. We read it today through two listed proxies, because shares of miners tell us how investors feel about the metal’s outlook.

Assessment — Rates shock, not a mine problem MEDIUM

The best-supported reading is that a rising US yields and a firmer dollar hit gold hard and pulled miners down with it. Nexa’s own news flow has been steadier, so we see this as macro pressure on top of a long slide, with moderate confidence; the variable to watch is the 10-year US yield holding above 5%.

Zinc daily market wrap.
Zinc — the daily wrap.

02 The board

Nexa closed at US$11.43, down -4.59%, while Buenaventura ended at US$25.30, down -3.07%. Both are shares traded in New York and priced in US dollars, so they are proxies for the metals, not the metals themselves.

The surprise is the gap with the last five sessions. Nexa is up 1.06% over five sessions, so Thursday erased a recovery, whereas Buenaventura is down 10.70% over the same stretch and has no recovery to lose.

Asset Level Change
Nexa Resources US$11.43 -4.59%
Buenaventura US$25.30 -3.07%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-12. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market IntelligenceThe live market boardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Latin America — Cross-Market Board

Regional
Nov 12, 2026 · 22:12
Ibovespa · benchmark
171,324.31 -0.43%
L 169,942day rangeH 172,060
+8.69% over 12 months
Market breadth · 3 names
33% advancing
1 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.64
+1.06%
USD / MXN
18.58
-0.09%
USD / CLP
994.00
+1.14%
USD / COP
3,302
-0.16%
USD / ARS
1,545
+0.03%
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 171,324.31 -0.43%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 71,674.32 -0.46%
S&P IPSAChile 10,625.27 +0.69%
S&P MERVALArgentina 2,848,945
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,452.93 -1.35%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43 172,060 169,942
IPSA 10,625.27 +0.69% 10,552.02 10,646 10,506
IPC MEX 71,674.32 -0.46% +13.64% 72,006.05 72,212 71,603 163,492,928
MERVAL 2,848,945 -10.97% 2,859,051
COLCAP 2,452.93 -1.35%
USD/BRL 5.64 +1.06% +6.62% 5.58 5.65 5.64
EUR/BRL 6.24 +0.11% +1.79% 6.23 6.25 6.23
USD/MXN 18.58 -0.09% +1.63% 18.60 18.60 18.58
USD/CLP 994.00 +1.14% +6.94% 982.80 996.27 982.53
USD/COP 3,302 -0.16% -10.88% 3,307 3,303 3,302
USD/PEN 3.41 -0.06% +0.92% 3.41 3.41 3.41
USD/ARS 1,545 +0.03% +9.69% 1,545 1,545 1,545
USD/UYU 40.52 +3.32% +3.23% 39.22 40.52 40.52
USD/PYG 6,185 +3.33% -10.93% 5,986 6,185 6,185
USD/BOB 11.60 +0.86% +72.17% 11.50 11.60 11.60
USD/DOP 60.47 +0.03% -5.59% 60.45 60.59 60.45
USD/CRC 445.25 +1.62% -9.18% 438.17 445.25 445.25
USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.31% +2.09% 7.40 7.65 7.65
Largest moves today
USD/PYG 6,185 +3.33%
USD/UYU 40.52 +3.32%
USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.31%
USD/CRC 445.25 +1.62%
COLCAP 2,452.93 -1.35%
USD/CLP 994.00 +1.14%
USD/BRL 5.64 +1.06%
USD/BOB 11.60 +0.86%
The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while COLCAP lagged.
From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026
Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 12, 2026
Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, and the heaviest, is the bond market. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 5.10% from 4.98% on Tuesday (the US bond market was shut on Wednesday), and the dollar index edged up 0.25% to 103.17. A hot US inflation report earlier in the week strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to raise rates again.

Cause two is the gold sell-off. The gold fund GLD fell 2.82%, its lowest close in 12 months. Buenaventura, which digs gold and silver as well as zinc, feels this directly.

Cause three is Nexa’s own slide. We found no company news for Nexa or Buenaventura on the day, so we treat their moves as market-driven; Nexa has lost 19.3% over 60 sessions.

The signals do not fully agree. The S&P 500 slipped only 0.35% and oil rose 3.25%, so this was not a general panic, although the VIX fear gauge rose 6.92% to 18.70. We are fairly confident (medium) that rates and gold explain most of the fall; the exact split between them and Nexa’s own news is our judgement.

04 The trend behind it

Nexa has lost 19.3% over 60 sessions and 8.41% over 20, and sits 31.6% below its 12-month high of US$16.72, reached on 6 May 2026. It remains 91.5% above its November 2025 low of US$5.97, so the longer picture is of a huge rebound that is now unwinding.

Buenaventura is in a harsher phase: it has fallen 18.78% over 20 sessions and 25.5% over 60, and sits 42.1% below its 12-month high of US$43.67 from 27 February 2026. Its 12-month low of US$22.78 was set on 20 November 2025, only 11.1% below Thursday’s close, which makes this a continuation of a long downtrend, with the floor now close.

History offers context, not a forecast. After earlier falls of this size, Nexa was higher 20 sessions later in 27 of 53 cases, or 51%, with a median gain of 1.5% and a worst case of a 54.5% loss. Buenaventura was higher in 22 of 37 cases, or 59%, with a median gain of 3.4% and a worst case of a 28.1% loss.

05 What it means for Latin America

Peru is the most exposed. Zinc and gold are among its biggest exports, and Buenaventura and Nexa’s Peruvian operations are major employers and taxpayers, so weak shares signal a weaker tax take if prices stay low.

Brazil, Mexico and Bolivia, also large producers, tend to move with the same global price, so their mining budgets face the same pressure. For savers holding Latin American mining funds, the lesson is that US interest rates can matter as much as local mine news.

06 The names to watch

Nexa is the cleaner zinc play. Its New York shares fell 4.59% to US$11.43, 31.6% below their 12-month high of US$16.72, though still 91.5% above their November 2025 low.

Buenaventura is the gold-and-silver barometer. It is the stock that tells you whether the gold sell-off is spreading, and its fall to the lowest close in at least six months shows how far confidence has gone.

07 What would end it

The first level is Buenaventura’s 12-month low of US$22.78, because a fall below it would open a new leg lower. For Nexa the nearest marker is the recent trading range under US$12, with the 12-month high of US$16.72 the distant ceiling.

The decisive event is the next US inflation reading and the Fed’s December meeting: a cooler number that pulls the 10-year yield back below 5% would likely lift both stocks. Does it stop? Only when yields stop climbing, and nothing on Thursday’s board suggests that has happened yet.

08 What to watch

  • US 10-year yield: A move back below 5% would ease pressure on miners; a further rise would deepen it.
  • Gold fund GLD: Buenaventura follows gold closely, so a stabilising gold price is the first sign of relief.
  • Buenaventura support: A close below its 12-month low of US$22.78 would signal a new leg lower.
  • Nexa’s 12-month high: US$16.72 is the distant ceiling; the shares need a close above US$12 to start repairing the damage.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December rate decision, with US$29.4 million traded as of 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 87.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 10.1%, no change at 1.7% and a cut at 0.5%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect higher US rates, the main pressure on metals and miners this week.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did zinc miners fall on Thursday, 12 November 2026?

US Treasury yields rose to 5.10% and gold fell, which made metals and miners less attractive. Nexa Resources lost 4.59% and Buenaventura 3.07%.

Is the Nexa price the zinc price?

No. Nexa’s New York shares are a proxy: they reflect investor views on zinc and on the company, not the metal’s own price.

Does a fall like this usually reverse?

Not reliably. After earlier large falls, Nexa was higher 20 sessions later in 51% of cases and Buenaventura in 59%, but the worst cases were deep losses. History is not a forecast.

Why does Peru matter for zinc?

Peru is a major zinc producer, and miners such as Buenaventura and Nexa are central to its export earnings.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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