Brazil Power Utility Profit Falls to US$230M

File photo. Water pours over the spillway of the Tucuruí hydroelectric dam in Pará state, Brazil. Photo: Sócrates Arantes / Eletronorte, CC BY 3.0 BR, Wikimedia Commons.

CPFL Energia, one of Brazil’s largest electricity groups, said on Thursday 12 November 2026 that third-quarter net profit fell 6.4% to R$1.3 billion (about US$230 million). The company blamed a non-cash accounting change tied to the renewal of its power-distribution licences this year.

Key Facts —Who. CPFL Energia (ticker CPFE3 on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange), a Brazilian power distributor controlled by State Grid Corporation of China, a Chinese state-owned utility. —What. Third-quarter net profit of R$1.3 billion (about US$230 million), down 6.4% from a year earlier. —Number. Ebitda, operating profit before depreciation, was R$3.1 billion (about US$540 million). —Why it matters. The accounting effect should weigh on the next three quarters too, the chief executive said. —Next. Investment this year should end about R$6 billion (about US$1.06 billion). —Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A bookkeeping change, not a cash problem, pulled down the profit of a utility group that also supplies data centres.

What Happened

Net revenue fell 4.1% to R$10.9 billion (about US$1.93 billion). Ebitda was R$3.1 billion (about US$540 million), a common gauge of operating profit.

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When its distribution units renewed their licences, the financial asset tied to each licence was reclassified as an intangible asset. Its yearly update no longer passes through the income statement, which cut the quarter’s result by R$114 million (about US$20 million).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Chief executive Gustavo Estrella said that without this item Ebitda would have grown 0.5%. Profit would have fallen only 0.9%, he said, and the effect should recur for three more quarters.

Electricity use in the group’s service areas rose 3.6% from the third quarter of 2025. Residential demand grew 2.6%, while commercial demand jumped 14.3%, which the company linked mainly to data centres.

Investment in the quarter was R$1.75 billion (about US$310 million), up 1.0%. For the first nine months it reached R$4.5 billion (about US$800 million).

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Why It Matters

Brazil’s distribution licences are the core asset of utilities such as CPFL, and their renewal changes how profit is booked for years. The CPFL case shows how a rule change can lower reported earnings while cash flow stays intact.

The growth in commercial demand shows where new electricity use is coming from. Data centres are becoming a visible load on Brazil’s grid.

State Grid Corporation of China controls CPFL through a chain of holding companies. Its shares trade in São Paulo under the ticker CPFE3.

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What It Means for You

A reader who owns Brazilian utility shares should compare adjusted figures with reported ones for the next three quarters. The gap between them is mostly bookkeeping, according to the company.

Households in the group’s areas face a different pressure. Late payment on power bills rose to 1.16% of supply revenue from 0.91% a year earlier, and the chief executive said the problem will persist into 2027.

What Is Not Known

Dividends and any change to the investment plan beyond the R$6 billion estimate are not known. The chief executive also cited an internal problem that stopped power cuts for unpaid bills for a period.

He said it is resolved, and that it stopped such cuts on some days, mainly in July.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did CPFL profit fall in the third quarter?

The company pointed to a non-cash accounting effect from renewing its distribution licences this year. It cut the quarter’s result by R$114 million (about US$20 million).

Who controls CPFL Energia?

State Grid Corporation of China controls CPFL through a chain of holding companies. The chain runs down to State Grid Brazil Power Participações and ESC Energia, both holding companies.

Is CPFL’s operating business still growing?

Electricity use rose 3.6% in the quarter, led by a 14.3% jump in commercial demand. Excluding the accounting effect, the chief executive said Ebitda grew 0.5%.

Sources: CPFL Energia investor relations (ri.cpfl.com.br, results disclosure notice and shareholder structure page); company statements of 12 November 2026; exchange rate of R$5.65 per US$1 from a market-data provider. Related: Brazil news, CPFL second-quarter results, CPFL and the Enel São Paulo bid.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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