Zambia Moves to Pay Farmers for State Maize
Zambia’s state grain buyer owed farmers about US$710 million at the end of October, and payments to the rest were due to start on 13 November. How much has reached them is not yet confirmed.
Business: Zambia
Zambia said it would begin paying farmers who sold maize to the state grain buyer on Friday 13 November 2026, after months in which most of the bill went unpaid. Agriculture Minister Moses Moyo said in a statement on Thursday 12 November that payments to the remaining farmers would start the next day.
Maize is Zambia’s staple food, and what farmers are paid decides what they can buy for the coming planting. On 27 October the government put the arrears at K14.6 billion (about US$710 million), counting in kwacha, Zambia’s currency, at about 20.56 per US$ (the 20 November market rate).
Key Facts
- Who. Agriculture Minister Moses Moyo and the Food Reserve Agency, Zambia’s state grain buyer, which owes farmers.
- What. Payments to remaining farmers were due from Friday 13 November 2026; K14.6 billion (about US$710 million) was unpaid.
- Money. Parliament approved K14.7 billion (about US$715 million) of extra spending on 4 November to pay them.
- As of. 20 November 2026, 08:00 GMT
Zambia’s state grain buyer owed farmers about US$710 million at the end of October, and payments to the rest were due to start on 13 November. How much has reached them is not yet confirmed.
The Food Reserve Agency (FRA), the state body that buys grain from farmers to hold national stocks, opened buying on 29 July 2026. Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, acting as agriculture minister, told Parliament in a ministerial statement on 27 October that the agency had bought maize and rice worth K18.7 billion (about US$910 million) in the 2025/26 season.
Musokotwane said only K4.1 billion (about US$199 million) had been paid to farmers for maize already delivered. That left K14.6 billion unpaid, and the ministry aimed to make the bulk of payments by November 2026.
The wait is not new, because in 2025 the agency arranged a K5 billion (about US$243 million at today’s rate) financing from local banks to clear farmer arrears. On Wednesday 10 December 2025 Zvhikonyo Mahombe, president of the Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU), which speaks for the country’s farmers, said the delays were having “an adverse effect on farmer liquidity” and urged the government to “urgently expedite the payment of all outstanding dues”.
The scale of the buying explains the bill, because the agency bought far beyond its initial target of 500,000 tonnes of maize. It also holds sales contracts for 1.7 million tonnes, Musokotwane told Parliament on 27 October.
The money came through a second supplementary budget for 2026, an extra spending law passed after the main budget, which the National Assembly, Zambia’s parliament, approved on Wednesday 4 November at K19.9 billion (about US$968 million). Of that, K15.8 billion (about US$768 million) went to the Agriculture Ministry, and K14.7 billion (about US$715 million) is meant for farmers who supplied the FRA in 2026.
On 12 November Moyo said payments to the remaining farmers will commence “tomorrow, Friday, 13th November 2026”.
We could not verify from an official document how much has been paid since 13 November, or what share of farmers has been reached. The budget line of K14.7 billion is also slightly larger than the K14.6 billion in arrears reported on 27 October, and the difference is not explained.
For farmers the mechanism is cash flow, because money that arrives late cannot be spent on the coming planting, as the ZNFU warned in December 2025. The K14.7 billion budget line equals about 79% of the K18.7 billion the agency bought, so the finance ministry’s money covers most of the season’s purchases.
Two dated checkpoints follow, both taken from a market economic calendar and not yet confirmed by the Zambia Statistics Agency, the national statistics office or the Bank of Zambia, the central bank. The November inflation rate is scheduled for Thursday 26 November at 08:00 GMT, and the central bank’s interest rate decision for Friday 27 November at 09:00 GMT.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Zambia start paying the farmers?
Payments to the remaining farmers were due to begin on Friday 13 November, according to the agriculture minister’s statement of 12 November. Whether every farmer has been reached is not confirmed.
Why were the farmers waiting so long?
The state grain buyer had bought far more maize than it had paid for. The government needed Parliament to approve extra money before it could cover the gap.
Has all the money been paid?
That is not confirmed, because we could not verify the total paid from an official document. The ministry has said only that payments to the remaining farmers would start on 13 November.
Sources
Zambian Parliament ministerial statement of 27 October 2026
Agriculture Minister’s statement of 12 November 2026
National Assembly supplementary budget approval
Food Reserve Agency
Market exchange rate, 20 November 2026
Connected Coverage
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Part of our ongoing coverage
Africa: The New Scramble — the great-power contest over the continent.