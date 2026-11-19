Speculation among government allies about a higher inflation goal has prompted a denial from Brazil’s finance minister.

Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Economy: Brazil

Brazil’s Finance Minister, Dario Durigan, said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that the government is not discussing any change to the country’s inflation target. His denial followed speculation among government allies that the target could be raised so the central bank can cut the Selic.

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The target anchors Brazil’s interest rates and the cost of its government debt, so any change would matter to bond investors. For readers abroad, it shapes what return Brazilian bonds can offer.

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Key Facts Who. Finance Minister Dario Durigan denied any talks on changing Brazil’s inflation target on 18 November 2026.

Target. The goal is 3% a year, with a 1.5-point band either side, so a 4.5% ceiling.

Inflation. IBGE, the statistics office, put 12-month inflation at 4.63% for October, above the ceiling.

Selic. Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank, stands at 13.75% a year.

As of. 19 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

Speculation among government allies about a higher inflation goal has prompted a denial from Brazil’s finance minister.

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The Big Picture

An inflation target is the yearly rate of price rises that the central bank is told to deliver. Brazil’s target has been a continuous 3% since 2025, with a tolerance band of 1.5 points either side.

The National Monetary Council (CMN) sets it, and its members are the Finance Minister, the Planning Minister and the central bank president. Two of the three are cabinet ministers, and Congress does not have to approve a change.

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The Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, which the central bank’s rate-setting committee, Copom, moves to steer inflation toward that target. Copom held it at 13.75% a year on Wednesday 4 November 2026, pausing the cuts that began in March from 15%.

In February 2026, after the Workers’ Party (PT) asked for a revision, central bank president Gabriel Galípolo defended keeping 3%. Durigan said on 18 November that the government is not discussing capital controls either, and sees no risk of that debate winning a majority in the PT.

Our earlier report, Brazil Says Rate Cuts Hinge on a Fiscal Fix, covered the same link between public finances and rates.

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What We Know

Durigan said on Wednesday 18 November 2026: “Não estamos discutindo nenhuma alteração na meta de inflação no Brasil”, meaning “we are not discussing any change to the inflation target in Brazil”.The central bank’s Copom minutes, published on Tuesday 10 November 2026, project official inflation, the IPCA index, at 5.6% for 2026 and 4.7% for 2027.

Both sit above the 4.5% ceiling, and the committee called the Selic “substancialmente contracionista”, or substantially restrictive.IBGE reported on Thursday 12 November 2026 that the IPCA rose 0.14% in October after 0.82% in September.

Inflation over 12 months was 4.63%, above the 4.5% ceiling and up from 4.58% in September. The central bank’s weekly Focus survey of market economists, with data of Friday 13 November 2026, puts median 2026 inflation at 5.11% and 2027 at 5.00%.

The medians for 2028 and 2029 are 4.00%, and 2030 is 3.94%, so every year through 2030 sits above 3%.

Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília. The inflation target is set by the National Monetary Council, not by Congress. (File photo) Foto: Carlos Moura/Agência Senado

Why It Matters

In our reading, a higher target would narrow the gap between inflation and the goal on paper, which could leave room for lower rates. The risk is the opposite outcome: if investors doubt the central bank’s commitment, expectations and long-term rates could rise instead.

That would raise the cost of rolling over government debt, which is the refinancing of old bonds as they fall due. The Selic of 13.75% against 12-month inflation of 4.63% (IBGE, 12 November) implies a real rate of about 8.7% a year, from 1.1375 divided by 1.0463, minus 1.

What to Watch

The next Focus survey is due on Monday 23 November 2026 and will show whether economists’ expectations move toward or away from 3%. Copom decides on the Selic on Wednesday 9 December 2026, at a meeting on 8 and 9 December, according to the central bank.

IBGE publishes November inflation in December; the exact date is not confirmed.

The Case for Keeping 3%

Galípolo, the central bank president, defended keeping 3% in February 2026, after the Workers’ Party asked for a revision. Durigan said on 18 November that the government is not discussing a change.

Expectations sit above the target, and the central bank itself projects it. Copom’s minutes of 10 November put inflation at 5.6% for 2026 and 3.5% for the relevant horizon, the 12 months to the second quarter of 2028.

In Plain English

Inflation target: the yearly price rise the central bank must aim for, 3% in Brazil.

the yearly price rise the central bank must aim for, 3% in Brazil. Tolerance band: the 1.5 points either side of the target, giving a 4.5% ceiling.

the 1.5 points either side of the target, giving a 4.5% ceiling. Selic: Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, now 13.75% a year.

Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, now 13.75% a year. Copom: the central bank committee that sets the Selic.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether anyone in the CMN has formally proposed a change, or when the CMN next meets. The size of any future Selic move is also not known.

Copom decides it on Wednesday 9 December 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s finance minister say about the inflation target?

Dario Durigan said on 18 November 2026 that the government is not discussing any change to the target. He also said it is not discussing capital controls.

What is Brazil’s inflation target?

It is 3% a year, with a tolerance band of 1.5 points either side, so a ceiling of 4.5%. The National Monetary Council sets it.

Who can change the target?

The National Monetary Council, made up of the Finance Minister, the Planning Minister and the central bank president. Two of the three are cabinet ministers, and Congress approval is not required.

What is the Selic rate now?

Copom held the Selic at 13.75% a year on 4 November 2026. Its next decision is on Wednesday 9 December 2026.

Sources Banco Central do Brasil (Copom statement of 4 November 2026, minutes of 10 November 2026, Focus survey of 13 November 2026) · IBGE (IPCA, 12 November 2026) · Ministério da Fazenda (Finance Ministry) · Finance Minister Durigan’s remarks of 18 November 2026 · Galípolo’s statement of February 2026

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

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