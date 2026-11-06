Mexican Judge Held in Colombia on US Charges

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.71% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.59▲ 0.48% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.09% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.73% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Mexico Analysis

Mexican Judge Held in Colombia on US Charges

By · November 6, 2026 · 5 min read
The Supreme Court building in central Mexico City
File photo. The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Mexico City. It does not show the judge or his court. Photo: Milton Martínez / Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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MEXICO · COURTS AND CRIME

Key Facts

  • Who Luis Benítez Alcántara, 49, a Mexican federal judge who sat in Mexico City.
  • Arrest Detained in Colombia on Sunday 1 November 2026, announced by US officials on Thursday 5 November.
  • Charges Nine counts of accessory after the fact, up to 15 years each. He has not been convicted.
  • Allegation Prosecutors say he took about US$2 million to free a Canadian drug suspect. These are allegations.
  • Next step The United States says it will ask Colombia to extradite him; the case is run from Los Angeles.
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Who is Luis Benítez Alcántara? Luis Benítez Alcántara is a 49-year-old Mexican federal judge whom US prosecutors accuse of taking a bribe, and he was arrested in Colombia on Sunday 1 November 2026.

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He has not been convicted and is presumed innocent. This profile separates what US officials have announced from what they only allege, and it links our news report on the arrest.

The Judge in Brief

Benítez Alcántara is a federal district judge, the Mexican equivalent of a trial judge in the US federal courts. At the time of the alleged events he sat in Mexico City and was overseeing the extradition case of a Canadian suspect.

He is 49 years old, according to US officials. Beyond that, little about his career has been confirmed by an official source in the days since the arrest.

What Is Established So Far

A US grand jury in the Central District of California, around Los Angeles, charged him with nine counts of accessory after the fact. That legal term means helping a suspect avoid arrest, prosecution or punishment.

Colombian authorities detained him on Sunday 1 November 2026, and the US Justice Department announced it on Thursday 5 November. Each count carries a maximum of 15 years in prison.

What Prosecutors Allege

Prosecutors say Benítez Alcántara oversaw the extradition case of Andrew Clark, a Canadian arrested in Mexico in October 2024 and wanted in the United States. They allege Clark agreed to pay the judge about US$2 million for his release.

According to the indictment, Clark sent about US$2.75 million through middlemen starting in November 2024. Prosecutors allege the judge received US$2 million on Monday 24 February 2025 and granted Clark bail the same day.

Aircraft and baggage tractors on the apron of El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá
File photo. Apron and terminal of El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá, Colombia. It does not show the arrest. Photo: SajoR, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Andrew Clark is a Canadian whom US prosecutors describe as the second-in-command of Ryan Wedding’s drug network. He is charged in the United States with drug trafficking, murder and attempted murder, and those charges are allegations.

Ryan Wedding is a Canadian former Olympic snowboarder on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. He was arrested in Mexico in January 2026 and sent to the United States, where he remains in federal custody.

What the Charges Do Not Say

The nine counts announced by US officials describe help given to Clark. None of them alleges that the judge belonged to a criminal group such as the Sinaloa Cartel.

The Justice Department says the case is part of its Homeland Security Task Force effort against criminal networks. An indictment is an allegation, not a court finding.

Why Mexico’s Courts Are in the Spotlight

Mexico changed how it picks judges, and voters chose 881 federal judges in 2025. Details are in our report on the vote and our guide to the judicial reform, and the alleged bribe predates the new judges.

It is not clear whether Benítez Alcántara still held his post when he was arrested. The case therefore says little about the new elected bench, and critics and supporters of the reform will both use it.

What It Means for You

The case shows that US prosecutors will pursue foreign officials accused of protecting drug networks that sell into the United States. It also shows how closely Colombia, Mexico and the United States now work on arrests.

Investors and companies that rely on Mexican courts watch such cases for signs of corruption risk. Colombia has stepped up handovers to the US, as our report on the extradition count shows.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the judge has a lawyer or how he will plead. No date has been announced for a Colombian court to hear the extradition request.

The Justice Department has not said whether other officials are under investigation. It is also not known how Mexico’s judicial bodies or government will respond.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Luis Benítez Alcántara?

He is a 49-year-old Mexican federal district judge who sat in Mexico City at the time of the alleged events. He has not been convicted and is presumed innocent.

Why was the Mexican judge arrested in Colombia?

A US grand jury charged him with nine counts of accessory after the fact. Prosecutors allege he took about US$2 million to free a Canadian drug suspect.

Is the judge accused of cartel membership?

The charges announced by US officials concern help given to Andrew Clark. None of the nine counts alleges cartel membership.

Will he be sent to the United States?

US officials say they will ask Colombia to extradite him, and the case is prosecuted in Los Angeles. A Colombian court must decide first, and no hearing date has been announced.

Sources: US Department of Justice, Central District of California, announcement of the indictment and arrest, Thursday 5 November 2026; FBI Director Kash Patel, public statement on the nine counts, Thursday 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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