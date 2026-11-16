Economy: Brazil

Brazil’s main union confederations will not join a protest in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday 17 November 2026 against a government fiscal plan worth up to US$10.4 billion, according to a union official quoted in Brazilian press on 16 November. They are aiming instead at interest rates, which the central bank held at 13.75% a year on 4 November.

The plan is the work of Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti, who presented it to a joint budget committee of Congress on Wednesday 11 November 2026, according to the Planning Ministry. He said it could save up to R$60 billion (about US$10.4 billion at R$5.78 per US$, the 16 November close) in 2027, the ministry said that day.

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Key Facts Unions. Brazil’s union confederations reportedly skip a Rio protest and plan a December rally.

Plan. The Moretti plan, a fiscal bill, seeks up to US$10.4 billion in 2027 savings.

Rates. Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic benchmark rate at 13.75% on 4 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market: 82.5% for no change in December; US$85,629 traded, 16 November, 1:18 p.m. ET.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil's union confederations are staying away from a protest against the Moretti plan, according to one union official, and plan to press for lower interest rates instead.

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The Big Picture Behind the Protest

Brazil’s central bank committee, known as Copom, cut its benchmark Selic rate in quarter-point steps before holding it at 13.75% a year on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Its statement that day pointed to a harsher external scenario and inflation above its target ceiling.

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One week later, on Wednesday 11 November, Moretti presented a fiscal adjustment bill, known as the Moretti plan, to a joint budget committee of Congress. He said it could save up to R$60 billion (about US$10.4 billion) in 2027, mostly as a cushion to meet fiscal targets, according to the Planning Ministry on 11 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The union official quoted in Brazilian press on 16 November said the measures do not cut pensions or the minimum wage. The confederations blame monetary policy instead, which they say holds back credit, consumption and investment.

The dispute appears to be a domestic argument over whether to fix the budget through spending limits or through lower interest rates. That is how the union official’s account frames it.

What the Plan Does

The bill is Complementary Bill PLP 299/2026, a type of law that needs an absolute majority, titled Ajuste fiscal, meaning fiscal adjustment. Senator Jaques Wagner, the government’s Senate leader, filed it on 11 November 2026 at the government’s request, the Senate’s records show.

On Thursday 12 November the Senate approved urgency 40 to 38 and then the main text 45 to 31, according to the Senate. Of 74 amendments filed, 21 were accepted in whole or in part.

Four separate amendment votes were postponed to Tuesday 17 November, the Senate said on 16 November, after which the bill goes to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house. The opposition presented the four pending amendments, and Senate president Davi Alcolumbre announced on Thursday 12 November that their votes would be postponed, according to the Senate.

After the Senate changes, the government estimates a 2027 improvement in the primary result, meaning revenue minus spending before interest, of R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion), according to the Senate on 12 and 16 November. The plan also lets the government cap real growth in federal spending at 2% instead of 2.5% in years when it uses containment measures, the Senate said on 12 November.

Cinelândia, a central district of Rio de Janeiro where the National Students' Union (UNE) has called Tuesday's protest. (Photo: Pribruder, Wikimedia Commons, CC0)

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Who Is Protesting and Who Is Not

The National Students’ Union (UNE) has called a protest against the Moretti plan for Tuesday 17 November in Cinelândia, a central square in Rio de Janeiro. Social groups and left-wing parties, including PSOL, a left-wing party, back it, according to that report.

The union official said the confederations decided not to join, according to Brazilian press on 16 November. We found no statement from the confederations, and our sources name no leader.

The account rests on one newspaper political column, repeated once, and we found no independent report. Treat it as reported, not established.

The confederations plan a rally against high interest rates in São Paulo on Tuesday 8 December 2026, in front of the Central Bank’s office on Avenida Paulista, according to that report. The reported slogan is “Lowering interest rates is a big Christmas gift”, and organisers have not confirmed the date or place.

The union official says the measures do not cut pensions or the minimum wage, while the UNE and left-wing parties oppose the spending limits, that report says. The rally would fall on the first day of Copom’s December meeting, which is scheduled for 8 and 9 December.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, bettors had put US$85,629 into the market “Bank of Brazil decision in December?” as of 1:18 p.m. ET on 16 November 2026. The bets price No Change at 82.5%, a quarter-point cut at 7.2%, a quarter-point rise at 1.5%, a rise of half a point or more at 1.1% and a cut of half a point or more at 0.9%; these are bets, not polls, and each outcome trades as its own market, so the prices do not add up to 100%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Brazilian workers, pensioners, borrowers and public budgets are the groups directly affected, and our sources document no direct consequence for US readers. Anyone with business in Brazil can follow the Senate votes on 17 November and the Copom decision in December, with background in our earlier report on the fiscal bill, the August Copom minutes and our Brazil hub.

What to Watch

The Senate plenary votes on the four postponed amendments on Tuesday 17 November 2026, according to the Senate. The Copom decision is scheduled for the evening of Wednesday 9 December 2026, according to the central bank’s published calendar.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the Senate finishes the bill on 17 November, what the Chamber of Deputies timetable will be, or what the final savings are after amendments. We also do not know the exact date and place of the unions’ rally, or which confederations and leaders speak for the decision.

See also: our brazil population ethnic groups explained guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Moretti plan?

It is Complementary Bill PLP 299/2026, a fiscal adjustment named for Planning Minister Bruno Moretti. He told Congress on 11 November it could save up to R$60 billion (about US$10.4 billion) in 2027.

Why are Brazil’s unions skipping the protest?

According to a union official quoted in Brazilian press on 16 November, the measures do not cut pensions or the minimum wage. The confederations focus on high interest rates, and we found no statement from them.

Where does the bill stand?

The Senate approved the main text 45 to 31 on 12 November. Four amendment votes are due on 17 November, and then the bill goes to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house.

What is the Selic rate, and will it fall?

The Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, held at 13.75% on 4 November. Copom decides next on 9 December, and Polymarket bettors priced no change at 82.5% on 16 November.

Sources: Planning and Budget Ministry, 11 November 2026; Federal Senate record of PLP 299/2026, 11 to 16 November 2026; Federal Senate, 16 November 2026; Central Bank of Brazil Copom decision, 4 November 2026, and its published calendar; Polymarket market data, 16 November 2026. The exchange rate of R$5.78 per US$ is the 16 November close.