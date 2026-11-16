KENYA · TELECOMS · COMPANY NEWS

Vodacom, a South African mobile group, booked the brand line of its Safaricom purchase at R11,489 million (South African rand, about US$676 million) in results published on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. That is about 58% above the KES55.7 billion (Kenyan shillings, about US$429 million) that Brand Finance, a London brand valuation consultancy, put on the Safaricom brand when it published its Kenya ranking on 16 April 2026.

Safaricom is the Kenyan mobile operator behind M-Pesa, a mobile money service and one of Africa’s biggest payment platforms. Vodacom has a US-traded ADR (American depositary receipt, a certificate that lets Americans hold foreign shares) under the ticker VDMCY, so the number reaches US portfolios.

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Key Facts What Vodacom booked its Safaricom brand line at R11,489m (about US$676m) on 30 June 2026.

Why it matters Acquired intangibles can be written down later; Vodacom has a US-traded ADR.

Number comparison About 58% above Brand Finance’s KES55.7bn (about US$429m) from April.

Who is who Vodacom (South Africa) owns 55% of Safaricom; Brand Finance is a London consultancy.

What to watch Court of Appeal date (expected by end December 2026); final allocation by 30 June 2027.

A brand can carry two very different values at once. One comes from an accounting rule at a deal date, the other from an annual ranking, and both can be right.

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The Big Picture

Before 2026 Vodacom held 35% of Safaricom, an associate, meaning a company it influenced but did not control. On 30 June 2026 it reached 55% by buying a further 20%.

A Vodacom subsidiary bought 15% of Safaricom from the Government of Kenya, and the group bought the rest of the 20% by taking over the stake of Vodafone, a British telecoms group, in that subsidiary. Control turned Safaricom into a subsidiary, so Vodacom had to value its assets afresh, and that is why a brand figure appeared.

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Vodacom says the deal improves its earnings profile and adds exposure to faster-growing markets. It also raises the weight of financial services in the group.

What Vodacom Booked

Note 10.5 of Vodacom’s reviewed interim results for the six months to 30 September 2026 sets out a provisional purchase price allocation at 30 June 2026. That is the accounting step of splitting the price of a takeover into the assets and liabilities gained.

Separately identified intangible assets, valuable items with no physical form, total R77,661 million (about US$4.57 billion). The brand takes R11,489 million (about US$676 million) of that, or 14.8%.

Customer bases are the largest piece at R47,053 million (about US$2.77 billion), ahead of licences at R17,336 million (about US$1.02 billion). Goodwill, the price paid above identifiable assets, is provisionally R57,990 million (about US$3.41 billion).

Vodacom also booked a one-off accounting gain of R23,147 million (about US$1.36 billion) from restating its earlier stake to its market-based value. All US$ figures here use market rates of 16 November 2026, R16.99 and KES129.86 per US$, while the booklet’s own date is 30 June 2026.

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Why The Two Numbers Differ

The two numbers answer different questions, and neither is shown to be wrong. Brand Finance publishes brand values for a ranking of Kenya’s top 25 brands.

Its Kenya 25 2026 report of 16 April 2026 put Safaricom down 4% at KES55.7 billion (about US$429 million), third among Kenyan brands. Brand Finance said Safaricom was hurt by regulatory scrutiny of its mobile money dominance, a delayed commercial 5G rollout (the newest mobile network generation) and Ethiopia losses.

An acquirer’s accounting value is instead set at the deal date, here 30 June 2026, as a fair value (a market-based estimate) inside the purchase price allocation. The deal also brought M-Pesa Africa, a mobile money technology business, into the group (note 10), so the line may cover more than the Safaricom name, and Vodacom’s booklet does not publish the method behind its R11,489 million (about US$676 million), so the gap cannot be explained further.

Why It Matters

Intangible assets are tested for impairment, a write-down if the value proves too high. Those with a limited life are also amortised, meaning spread as a cost over the years.

Vodacom’s 10 November results showed interim headline earnings per share (HEPS, profit per share without one-off items) up 25.7% to 587 cents (about US$0.35). The brand line is a balance sheet judgement, and Vodacom says the allocation adds depreciation and amortisation (yearly asset write-offs) of about R1.8 billion (about US$106 million) a year after tax and outside shareholders’ share, from the purchase price allocation as a whole.

What To Watch

The first checkpoint is Kenya’s Court of Appeal in Nairobi, where the appeal is pending. It fast-tracked the case on 13 October 2026 and ordered the status quo kept, and Vodacom expects an appeal date to be set before the end of December 2026.

Vodacom’s note 10.1 records that Kenya’s High Court declared the Safaricom transaction null and void on 15 September 2026. Vodacom’s chief executive, Shameel Joosub, says the group’s confidence in the strategic rationale of the transaction is unchanged.

The second checkpoint is the final purchase price allocation, due within 12 months of 30 June 2026 under IFRS 3, the international accounting standard for takeovers. Note 10.5 still calls the allocation provisional, although the strategic overview says it is finalised.

Vodacom remains registered owner of the shares and keeps including Safaricom’s results in full, and note 10.1 says the accounting will be reassessed if the appeal fails. The booklet does not quantify that effect.

What Is Not Known

The booklet gives no method for the R11,489 million (about US$676 million) brand line, and it does not say how much of it is the Safaricom name alone. The appeal date is also not yet set.

Whether any impairment will follow is not known. Whether the final allocation will move the brand figure before 30 June 2027 is also open.

What It Means for You

For a US holder of Vodacom’s ADR, the brand value is an accounting estimate that can change, not a market price. It adds to intangible assets that later tests will examine, and it says nothing about the cash flow of M-Pesa, Safaricom’s mobile money service.

Our earlier report on the results is at Vodacom half-year earnings and Safaricom. More coverage sits in our Kenya hub and the Africa section.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Vodacom value the Safaricom brands at?

Vodacom booked the brand line at R11,489 million (about US$676 million) in a provisional allocation at 30 June 2026. That is 14.8% of its separately identified intangible assets of R77,661 million (about US$4.57 billion).

Why is it higher than the Brand Finance value?

Brand Finance valued the brand at KES55.7 billion (about US$429 million) on 16 April 2026 in an annual ranking. Vodacom’s figure is an accounting fair value at the deal date, and its booklet does not publish the method.

Can the brand figure still change?

Possibly. Vodacom’s note 10.5 calls the allocation provisional, though its strategic overview says it is finalised, and IFRS 3 allows adjustment for up to 12 months, so until 30 June 2027 at the latest.

What is the legal risk to the deal?

Kenya’s High Court declared the Safaricom transaction null and void on 15 September 2026, and the Court of Appeal fast-tracked the appeal on 13 October 2026. Vodacom keeps including Safaricom’s results in full, and expects an appeal date by the end of December 2026.

Sources: Vodacom Group Limited, reviewed interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 (published 10 November 2026); Brand Finance, Kenya 25 2026 press release (16 April 2026) (all accessed 16 November 2026).