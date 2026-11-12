Oil Spill Hits Venezuelan Bay, Groups Say

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58— 0.00% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.02% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,279▼ 0.85% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.02% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,174▲ 3.14% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.13% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.29% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.41% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL6.19▼ 0.62% BRENT 93.22 ▲ 0.50% WTI 86.94 ▲ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.23 ▼ 0.73% GOLD 3,969 ▼ 0.78% SILVER 51.42 ▼ 0.90% SOY 1,226 ▼ 0.24% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 599.50 — 0.00% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 0.03% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.03% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,279 ▼ 0.85% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 3.14% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 1.12% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.05% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.29% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▼ 0.62% BRENT 93.22 ▲ 0.50% WTI 86.94 ▲ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.23 ▼ 0.73% GOLD 3,969 ▼ 0.78% SILVER 51.42 ▼ 0.90% SOY 1,226 ▼ 0.24% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 599.50 — 0.00% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Venezuela Environment

Oil Spill Hits Venezuelan Bay, Groups Say

By · · 4 min read
The Amuay refinery in Falcon state, Venezuela, with a gas flare burning
The Amuay refinery in Falcon state, part of the Paraguana complex and one of the largest refineries in the world. (Photo: "Refinería de Amuay" by Luisovalles, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.)

Environmental groups in Venezuela say a new oil spill covers at least 3.4 square kilometres of the Golfete de Coro, a coastal bay in Falcón state in the north-west. The environmental group Movimiento Ecología de Voluntad Popular (ME-VP), whose name refers to the opposition party Voluntad Popular, made the claim on Tuesday 10 November, citing satellite images.

A Falcón ecologist called the repeated spills “one of the most serious ecocides of this era”. The groups say the state oil company, PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela), has not attended to the leak for several weeks.

Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Environment story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

What. Groups report an oil slick of at least 3.4 km² in the Golfete de Coro, Falcón state.

Claimed source. A broken pipeline at Muro de Mitare, part of the Paraguaná refining complex operated by PDVSA, according to ME-VP.

Impact. Schools stopped classes because of the smell, and the area’s fishing community is affected, the groups say.

Status. Reported by campaigners and not independently verified (as of 12 November 2026).

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

Spills in the same part of Falcón have been reported for years. Campaigners say the reopening of oil activity must not come at the expense of communities and ecosystems.

What the Groups Are Reporting

ME-VP says satellite images show a hydrocarbon slick of at least 3.4 square kilometres on the surface of the Golfete de Coro. Its representative, Victoria González, says the oil comes from a broken pipeline of the Paraguaná refining complex, a PDVSA site, at Muro de Mitare in Falcón.

Rain runoff and wind have pushed the crude west and it has reached the Río Seco area, according to ME-VP. The group says spills had already been reported there in September and that PDVSA has not dealt with the leak for several weeks.

An offshore drilling rig on Lake Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela
An offshore drilling rig on Lake Maracaibo in Zulia state, a different part of Venezuela’s oil country. File photo: Dennysalberto7 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Why the Bay Matters

ME-VP says the Golfete de Coro has wetlands that are home to migratory birds and marine species. It says the recurring spills show a weakness that threatens that ecosystem.

The groups say fishing families and schools are already affected. Classes were suspended because of the strong smell of hydrocarbons, according to ME-VP and the Fundación Azul Ambientalista, a Venezuelan environmental group.

A Pattern of Spills in Falcón

This is not the first alarm. Fishers said in March that a spill from a marine pipeline of the Paraguaná complex had run since 3 March, and residents counted 80 spills since 2019.

Those counts come from residents and fishers, not from PDVSA or an official body. We found no statement from PDVSA on the cause of the latest slick.

What It Means for US Readers

The spill comes amid an oil agreement between the Trump administration and the interim government led by Delcy Rodríguez, with few details published on how it is carried out (see our report on US-held Venezuelan oil revenue). Venezuelan civil society asks both governments to be open about the deal’s scope and the use of the money it earns.

González said the reopening of oil activity must not come at the expense of Falcón’s coastal ecosystems or the life of its communities. Communities around the bay have reported constant spills for more than six years, according to local accounts.

What Is Not Known

The source is disputed: ME-VP names a pipeline at Muro de Mitare, while fishers in other local accounts name the Ulé-Amuay pipeline. Independent confirmation of the slick’s size and the number of people affected is also missing.

The “ecocide” label is an opinion, not a legal finding. It is also unclear whether PDVSA has started a clean-up.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the oil spill in Venezuela?

Campaigners place it in the Golfete de Coro, a coastal bay in Falcón state, near Río Seco and Mitare. They say it covers at least 3.4 km².

What caused it?

ME-VP says a broken pipeline of the Paraguaná refining complex at Muro de Mitare. Fishers in other accounts name the Ulé-Amuay pipeline, and neither claim has been independently verified.

Is the spill official?

No. The report comes from environmental groups citing satellite images, and it has not been verified by an authority.

Sources: Movimiento Ecología de Voluntad Popular (ME-VP) press statement, 10 November 2026; Fundación Azul Ambientalista; residents and fishers of Falcón on the March 2026 spill. PDVSA: pdvsa.com.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Venezuela and the United States

Venezuela and the United States: all our coverage, the live odds and explainers →
The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Environment Falcón Golfete de Coro Mitare oil spill Paraguaná PDVSA Río Seco Venezuela

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.