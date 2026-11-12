Oil Spill Hits Venezuelan Bay, Groups Say

Environmental groups in Venezuela say a new oil spill covers at least 3.4 square kilometres of the Golfete de Coro, a coastal bay in Falcón state in the north-west. The environmental group Movimiento Ecología de Voluntad Popular (ME-VP), whose name refers to the opposition party Voluntad Popular, made the claim on Tuesday 10 November, citing satellite images.

A Falcón ecologist called the repeated spills “one of the most serious ecocides of this era”. The groups say the state oil company, PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela), has not attended to the leak for several weeks.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Environment story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —What. Groups report an oil slick of at least 3.4 km² in the Golfete de Coro, Falcón state. —Claimed source. A broken pipeline at Muro de Mitare, part of the Paraguaná refining complex operated by PDVSA, according to ME-VP. —Impact. Schools stopped classes because of the smell, and the area’s fishing community is affected, the groups say. —Status. Reported by campaigners and not independently verified (as of 12 November 2026). —Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

Spills in the same part of Falcón have been reported for years. Campaigners say the reopening of oil activity must not come at the expense of communities and ecosystems.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Venezuela Transformation Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Venezuela 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What the Groups Are Reporting

ME-VP says satellite images show a hydrocarbon slick of at least 3.4 square kilometres on the surface of the Golfete de Coro. Its representative, Victoria González, says the oil comes from a broken pipeline of the Paraguaná refining complex, a PDVSA site, at Muro de Mitare in Falcón.

Rain runoff and wind have pushed the crude west and it has reached the Río Seco area, according to ME-VP. The group says spills had already been reported there in September and that PDVSA has not dealt with the leak for several weeks.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

An offshore drilling rig on Lake Maracaibo in Zulia state, a different part of Venezuela’s oil country. File photo: Dennysalberto7 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Why the Bay Matters

ME-VP says the Golfete de Coro has wetlands that are home to migratory birds and marine species. It says the recurring spills show a weakness that threatens that ecosystem.

The groups say fishing families and schools are already affected. Classes were suspended because of the strong smell of hydrocarbons, according to ME-VP and the Fundación Azul Ambientalista, a Venezuelan environmental group.

A Pattern of Spills in Falcón

This is not the first alarm. Fishers said in March that a spill from a marine pipeline of the Paraguaná complex had run since 3 March, and residents counted 80 spills since 2019.

Those counts come from residents and fishers, not from PDVSA or an official body. We found no statement from PDVSA on the cause of the latest slick.

What It Means for US Readers

The spill comes amid an oil agreement between the Trump administration and the interim government led by Delcy Rodríguez, with few details published on how it is carried out (see our report on US-held Venezuelan oil revenue). Venezuelan civil society asks both governments to be open about the deal’s scope and the use of the money it earns.

González said the reopening of oil activity must not come at the expense of Falcón’s coastal ecosystems or the life of its communities. Communities around the bay have reported constant spills for more than six years, according to local accounts.

What Is Not Known

The source is disputed: ME-VP names a pipeline at Muro de Mitare, while fishers in other local accounts name the Ulé-Amuay pipeline. Independent confirmation of the slick’s size and the number of people affected is also missing.

The “ecocide” label is an opinion, not a legal finding. It is also unclear whether PDVSA has started a clean-up.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the oil spill in Venezuela?

Campaigners place it in the Golfete de Coro, a coastal bay in Falcón state, near Río Seco and Mitare. They say it covers at least 3.4 km².

What caused it?

ME-VP says a broken pipeline of the Paraguaná refining complex at Muro de Mitare. Fishers in other accounts name the Ulé-Amuay pipeline, and neither claim has been independently verified.

Is the spill official?

No. The report comes from environmental groups citing satellite images, and it has not been verified by an authority.

Sources: Movimiento Ecología de Voluntad Popular (ME-VP) press statement, 10 November 2026; Fundación Azul Ambientalista; residents and fishers of Falcón on the March 2026 spill. PDVSA: pdvsa.com.