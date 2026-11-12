Venezuela’s Medical Federation Skips Strike

File photo. The Hospital Clínico Universitario on the Central University of Venezuela campus, Caracas, 2023. Photo: Warairarepano&Guaicaipuro, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

VENEZUELA · HEALTH

Key Facts Decision The FMV (Federación Médica Venezolana), Venezuela’s national doctors’ federation, will skip the 16 November health strike.

Why It says it was not consulted and calls the strike “untimely and outside all logic”.

Strike Eighteen unions, led by Fetrasalud, a federation of public health workers’ unions, are promoting it.

Own demands Salary scales, hospital supplies and a medical-sector contract, pursued separately.

Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

Venezuela’s national doctors’ federation said on Wednesday 11 November that it will not join a health-sector strike set for Monday 16 November. The Federación Médica Venezolana (FMV), the federation of the country’s doctors, called the plan untimely in a public communiqué.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The split matters first to patients and health workers in Venezuela, who will feel any disruption. For US readers, it is a gauge of how united the pay protest is, which bears on political risk in a country that interests US investors.

What the Federation Said

The communiqué is signed by FMV president Douglas León Natera and acting secretary general Francisco Rivas, on behalf of the federation’s national executive committee. It says the federation has decided not to take part in the stoppage called for Monday 16 November.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The FMV says neither its national board nor its 18 regional medical colleges were consulted beforehand. Medical colleges are the regional bodies that group doctors in each part of the country.

The federation calls the strike “untimely and outside all logic”, in the Spanish of its statement “extemporáneo y fuera de toda lógica”. It gives the missing consultation as its reason for staying out.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Venezuela 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

The Strike It Is Skipping

The stoppage was called by 18 union organisations led by Fetrasalud, the Federación de Trabajadores de la Salud, a federation of public-sector health workers’ unions. They cite socioeconomic and pay demands.

Union leaders, among them Fetrasalud executive Pablo Zambrano, announced the stoppage after an assembly at the Central University of Venezuela, a large public university in Caracas. Education and university unions also took part.

Our earlier report describes a 12-hour stoppage by teachers, nurses, other health workers and university staff. They want year-end bonuses, called aguinaldos, calculated on a US$240 monthly income for four months, or US$960 per worker.

Delcy Rodríguez, acting president since January, raised the minimum monthly income to US$240 at the end of April 2026. Union leaders say year-end bonuses should be calculated on that full amount.

What the Doctors Still Want

The FMV says it keeps its own demands and will keep up its own protest actions, separate from the labour unions. It wants talks on the collective agreement for the medical sector, and a discussion of salary scales.

It also asks for guaranteed supplies for state health facilities and social protection for retired doctors and survivors. It lists these separately from the unions’ pay demands.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The FMV is Venezuela‘s national doctors’ federation, with 18 regional medical colleges. Fetrasalud is the federation of public health workers’ unions that leads the strike call.

An aguinaldo is a year-end bonus that many Latin American workers expect. Delcy Rodríguez has been Venezuela’s acting president since January 2026.

What It Means for You

For patients in Venezuela, the FMV decision means doctors are not formally part of the stoppage, though the turnout is unknown. The statement as reported does not say how individual doctors will act that day.

For US readers, the split shows that the pay protest does not have every health group behind it, a point for investors and aid groups tracking pay pressure there. Public services in Venezuela may be disrupted on Monday 16 November, depending on turnout.

What Is Not Known

No government response has been reported, and expected turnout is unclear. It is also unknown how many doctors in the public hospital network will be affected.

Whether individual doctors’ unions will join despite the federation is open, as is whether Fetrasalud has answered the FMV. The picture should clear by Monday 16 November, and our Venezuela coverage will follow it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why won’t Venezuela’s doctors join the strike?

The FMV says neither its board nor its regional colleges were consulted. It calls the strike untimely and outside all logic.

Who called the national health strike?

Eighteen union organisations led by Fetrasalud are promoting it for Monday 16 November. They cite socioeconomic and pay demands.

What does the doctors’ federation want instead?

It wants talks on the medical sector’s collective agreement, discussion of salary scales, guaranteed hospital supplies, and social protection for retired doctors and survivors. It says it will keep up its own protest actions.

What is the FMV?

It is Venezuela’s national doctors’ federation, with 18 regional medical colleges. Its president is Douglas León Natera.

Sources: Communiqué of the Federación Médica Venezolana, signed by Douglas León Natera and Francisco Rivas, 11 November 2026; statements by union leaders after the assembly at the Central University of Venezuela, November 2026; The Rio Times earlier report on the strike call.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error