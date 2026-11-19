A lawmaker's words in the Chamber of Deputies in 2024 now sit before the Supreme Federal Court, which must decide whether they were politics or a crime.

Fachada do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), instância superior ou última instância do poder judiciário brasileiro. O STF acumula tanto competências típicas de uma suprema corte, ou seja, um tribunal de última instância (popularmente conhecida como terceira instância), como as de um tribunal constitucional, ou seja, aquele que julga questões de constitucionalidade independentemente de litígios concretos. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

Politics: Brazil

Brazil‘s Supreme Federal Court (STF) is weighing whether to turn opposition deputy Marcel van Hattem into a criminal defendant. The lawmaker from Rio Grande do Sul state faces a prosecution complaint over what he said about a Federal Police officer from the floor of the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house, in August 2024.

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The court’s First Panel, one of its two chambers, must decide whether the evidence is strong enough to open a criminal case, a lower bar than a conviction. Justice Flávio Dino, who reports the investigation, has not announced a verdict, and none is on the table yet.

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Key Facts Who. Marcel van Hattem, a federal deputy for the conservative Novo party, opposes President Lula.

What. The Prosecutor-General’s Office, the federal prosecutor, charges him with slander and insult at the Supreme Federal Court.

Stakes. Accepting the complaint makes him a defendant, not a convicted person.

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As of. 19 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

A lawmaker’s words in the Chamber of Deputies in 2024 now sit before the Supreme Federal Court, which must decide whether they were politics or a crime.

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The dispute began in August 2024, when Van Hattem used the Chamber tribune to accuse Fábio Alvarez Shor, a Federal Police investigator on the coup plot case, of producing fraudulent reports. He said the reports kept Filipe Martins, a former adviser to ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, in jail.

The Federal Police then indicted Van Hattem, a formal investigative finding, for falsely accusing Shor of crimes. The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR) filed its criminal complaint at the court, and Van Hattem was notified on Tuesday 28 April 2026.

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The PGR charges calúnia (slander, meaning falsely accusing someone of a crime) and injúria (insult). It argues that he went beyond political criticism and abused free speech.

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Van Hattem calls the case political intimidation and persecution and invokes Article 53 of the Constitution, which makes deputies inviolable for their opinions, words and votes. His party, Novo, a small free-market group, called him “another victim of political persecution”.

His lawyer, Alexandre Wunderlich, argues that parliamentary immunity protects the speech, and on Tuesday 17 November he asked for an in-person session with oral arguments. Immunity is the shield the Constitution gives lawmakers, and the defence says it is broad.

Van Hattem has told supporters he fears being made a defendant and jailed without a chance to defend himself. The Rio Times could not independently confirm his full statement or any penalty he says he faces.

One detail complicates the picture. Since March 2026 Shor has worked as an adviser to Justice Alexandre de Moraes, another member of the same court.

The prosecutors’ counter-view is that he used offensive terms against a named officer and so went beyond political criticism. The same First Panel convicted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro over the coup plot in September 2025, which is why Brazilians watch how this court treats the people around that case.

For readers abroad, the case tests where a lawmaker’s free speech ends and an official’s honour begins. It also shows how far the court’s reach now extends into the opposition’s speeches in the Chamber.

No count of deputies made defendants over remarks in the Chamber was available to The Rio Times, so we cannot say how unusual the step would be. Accepting the complaint would open a criminal case, a stage well short of conviction.

Several Brazilian news outlets said review in the court’s virtual plenary, where justices vote online, was due to begin on Friday 20 November, with analysis planned until 30 November. The court’s own docket was not available for checking, so the dates are reported, not official.

The votes of the individual justices, the court’s case number and the final format of the session are not known. We could not find a statement from Shor or from the Prosecutor-General’s Office on Van Hattem’s reply.

If the court accepts the complaint, Van Hattem becomes a defendant and a criminal case opens. If it rejects the complaint, the matter ends there.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does it mean to become a defendant at the Supreme Federal Court?

It means the court has found enough evidence to open a criminal case. It is not a conviction, and the deputy can still defend himself at trial.

Does parliamentary immunity protect Van Hattem?

The Constitution protects deputies for their opinions, words and votes, and his lawyer calls that guarantee broad. The prosecutors argue he went beyond political criticism, so the panel must draw the line.

Sources: Prosecutor-General’s Office criminal complaint; Supreme Federal Court (First Panel); Federal Police; statements by Marcel van Hattem, his lawyer Alexandre Wunderlich and the Novo party; Brazilian Constitution, Article 53.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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