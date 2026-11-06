Vaalco Gabon Oil Output Jumps 34.5%

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

GABON · OIL AND GAS

Key Facts The jump Vaalco’s Gabon production rose 34.5% to 9,577 barrels of oil equivalent a day, from 7,118 a year earlier.

The cause Five new wells at the Etame field came online, and the drilling rig left in early October.

The sales Vaalco’s Gabon oil sales were US$77.7 million in the quarter, and US$205.4 million over nine months.

The guidance Vaalco expects Gabon output of 9,800 to 10,900 barrels a day in the fourth quarter.

The company Vaalco, based in Houston, lost US$39.8 million overall, mainly on a non-cash charge on derivatives.

Vaalco Gabon oil output rose 34.5% in the third quarter of 2026, the Houston-based oil company said on Thursday 5 November. Output reached 9,577 barrels of oil equivalent a day in July to September, against 7,118 a year earlier.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The jump follows a drilling campaign that brought five new wells online at the Etame field off Gabon’s coast. Vaalco released its drilling rig in early October.

What Vaalco Reported

Gabon’s output counts Vaalco’s share of the Etame field, which the company calls its working interest. After royalties, the share that reaches Vaalco was 8,332 barrels a day, up from 6,192.

Compared with the second quarter, Gabon output rose 2.4% from 9,353 barrels a day. Over nine months, Gabon output averaged 8,823 barrels a day, against 8,062 a year earlier.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Africa Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

How Five Wells Lifted Production

The campaign drilled and connected five wells at Etame, adding almost 2,500 barrels a day compared with last year. One of them, called ETSEM-3H, has a horizontal section of 300 metres in high-quality Gamba sandstone.

Another well, ETBNM-3, produces natural gas for the platform’s own use. Vaalco says that cuts its reliance on diesel, which boats had to carry to the field.

Gabon Within a Wider Company

Vaalco produced 25,284 barrels a day across Gabon, Egypt and Côte d’Ivoire in the quarter. Adjusted operating earnings rose 30% to US$71.1 million, but a non-cash derivatives loss left a net loss of US$39.8 million.

Gabon’s oil sales were US$77.7 million in the quarter, below US$103.3 million in the second quarter. The third quarter included two tanker loadings in Gabon, called liftings, and sales follow their timing.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Vaalco Energy is a US oil company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EGY. George Maxwell is its chief executive.

A barrel of oil equivalent counts gas as if it were oil, which lets a company add the two together. The Etame field sits offshore Gabon, and the rig worked from a platform called SEENT.

What It Means for You

For US readers, Vaalco is a Houston company, so its shares and its quarterly dividend of US$0.0625 per share are open to American investors. The dividend is payable on 22 December 2026.

Gabon is one of three countries where Vaalco produces oil, so the Gabon jump shows up in the group’s results. See also Rio Times reports on Maurel & Prom in Gabon and on Gabon’s economy.

What Is Not Known

Whether Gabon reaches the 9,800 to 10,900 barrels a day Vaalco forecasts for the fourth quarter is not yet known. Vaalco will show the answer when it reports full-year 2026 results.

Results from a 3D seismic survey over the Niosi and Guduma blocks are still being processed. The partners in the BWE Consortium can say when the findings will come.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Vaalco’s Gabon production rise?

Vaalco’s Gabon output rose 34.5% to 9,577 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the third quarter of 2026. A year earlier it was 7,118.

What caused the increase?

A drilling campaign brought five new wells online at the Etame field. The rig was released in early October.

What does Vaalco expect in Gabon next?

Vaalco guides for Gabon production of 9,800 to 10,900 barrels a day in the fourth quarter of 2026. Its guidance for the whole company is 24,100 to 26,300 barrels a day.

Is Vaalco profitable?

Vaalco reported a net loss of US$39.8 million in the third quarter, mostly from a non-cash loss on derivatives. Adjusted earnings rose 30% to US$71.1 million.

Sources: VAALCO Energy, Inc., Third Quarter 2026 Results press release, 5 November 2026; Previous Rio Times coverage: Maurel & Prom Gabon Sales Up 22% to US$345M, 22 October 2026; Previous Rio Times coverage: Gabon Oil Rig Sinks, 5 Workers Missing, 25 October 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026