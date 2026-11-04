US Sanctions Rwanda’s Defence Ministry

RWANDA · SANCTIONS

Key Facts What is happening On 28 October the US Treasury sanctioned Rwanda’s Ministry of Defence and the Zigama savings society over alleged support for the M23 rebel group.

Why it matters Their assets under US jurisdiction are frozen and US persons may not deal with them. Separately, on 2 November the US said it intends to end Rwanda’s AGOA trade preferences on 1 January 2027.

The numbers Treasury says Zigama handled transactions worth tens of millions of dollars for M23 and its allies; Rwandan troops in eastern Congo number in the thousands.

Who is who M23 is an armed group in eastern Congo; Zigama is a Rwandan credit and savings society; AGOA is the US duty-free trade programme for Africa.

What to watch Rwanda’s formal response, any new Congo-Rwanda talks under the Washington Accords, and further US trade or sanctions steps.

What it means for you US persons may not deal with the two sanctioned bodies; US importers of Rwandan goods lose AGOA duty-free access from 1 January 2027 unless the decision changes.

The US Treasury has sanctioned Rwanda’s Ministry of Defence and a savings society over alleged support for Congo’s M23 rebels. In a separate step on 2 November, Washington said it intends to end Rwanda’s duty-free trade access.

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On Wednesday, 28 October, the US Treasury sanctioned Rwanda’s Ministry of Defence and the Zigama Credit and Savings Society. Treasury says both support the M23 armed group in eastern Congo, which Rwanda denies.

The move matters to US readers because it blocks the two bodies’ US assets and bars Americans from dealing with them. In a separate step on Monday, 2 November, Washington said it intends to end Rwanda’s AGOA trade preferences.

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What Treasury Says Rwanda Did

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces US sanctions, acted under Executive Order 13413 on Congo. It says the ministry oversees Rwanda’s security services, including the Rwanda Defence Force, which the US sanctioned on 2 March 2026.

Treasury says the army has put thousands of troops in North and South Kivu provinces and arms M23. It also cites missile systems and jamming gear that it says endanger civilian aircraft.

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Treasury says Zigama acts on behalf of Rwanda’s security services and paid for weapons, ammunition and military training travel. It adds that a Zigama branch helped move gold from M23-held territory to Kigali.

Treasury also says Zigama handled financial transactions for M23 and its allied coalition worth tens of millions of dollars. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: “Rwanda must halt its support for M23 and withdraw its troops from eastern DRC.”

What the Sanctions Do

All property of the two bodies in the United States, or held by US persons, is blocked. Entities that they own 50% or more are blocked too.

US persons are generally barred from dealing with them unless Treasury grants a licence. Foreign banks and firms that help them risk US penalties of their own.

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The Separate AGOA Decision

The US Trade Representative said on Monday, 2 November, that President Trump intends to end Rwanda’s AGOA status from 1 January 2027. The African Growth and Opportunity Act lets eligible African countries sell many goods to the US duty-free.

The statement cited trade and investment barriers, rule of law, political pluralism, worker rights, human rights and threats to US national security. It did not mention Congo, and it gave no figure for Rwanda’s exports.

Who Is Who in the Dispute

M23 is an armed group in eastern Congo that both the US and the United Nations have sanctioned. On 12 October, a political-military coalition called the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation said it succeeded the group’s earlier alliance.

The Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity were signed by the presidents of Congo and Rwanda on 4 December 2025. Washington says Rwanda must stop backing M23 and pull its troops out of Congo.

Reactions

Human Rights Watch, a rights group, wrote on 30 October that the sanctions target Rwanda’s role in eastern Congo. Its senior researcher Clémentine de Montjoye wrote that sanctions alone will not protect civilians.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied backing M23. Treasury’s release carries no Rwandan response.

What It Means for US Readers

Companies, banks and investors with Rwandan counterparts should check that none is owned 50% or more by the ministry or Zigama. Compliance teams should screen payments linked to Rwandan military suppliers.

US importers of Rwandan goods should expect to lose AGOA duty-free access from 1 January 2027 if the decision stands. Background is in the Congo-Rwanda war explainer and the Rwanda geopolitics guide.

The same US notice also covers South Africa, as the South Africa AGOA report explains. More is on the Rwanda hub.

What Is Not Known

No formal Rwandan government reply to the 28 October designations was found at the primary level. Whether M23 or its coalition has responded is also unknown.

Treasury gave no troop number, no asset value for Zigama and no list of its customers. The USTR statement does not say whether the AGOA decision is linked to the Congo conflict.

What Comes Next

The AGOA termination takes effect on 1 January 2027 unless the US changes course. Watch for a Rwandan response and for any request by Rwanda or Zigama to be removed from the sanctions list.

Sanctions designations stay in force until Treasury removes them through its petition process. Any new round of US measures could widen the list of entities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US Treasury do on 28 October?

It sanctioned Rwanda’s Ministry of Defence and the Zigama Credit and Savings Society over alleged support for the M23 armed group. Their property in the US, or held by US persons, is blocked.

Does Rwanda back M23?

Treasury says the Rwanda Defence Force gives M23 military support, including troops and equipment. Rwanda denies backing the group.

What is AGOA and what changes for Rwanda?

AGOA is a US programme that gives eligible African countries duty-free access for many goods. The US Trade Representative said President Trump intends to end Rwanda’s status on 1 January 2027.

Who is Zigama?

Zigama is a Rwandan credit and savings society. Treasury says it acts on behalf of Rwanda’s security services and helped pay for military equipment.

How can a sanctioned party be removed from the list?

It must file a petition for removal with Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. Until Treasury decides, the designation and the asset freeze stay in force.

Sources: US Treasury, press release “Treasury Sanctions Rwandan Ministry of Defence and Financial Institution Supporting M23”, 28 October 2026; Office of the US Trade Representative, statement of 2 November 2026 on terminating Rwanda and South Africa under AGOA; Human Rights Watch, 30 October 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).