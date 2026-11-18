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IRAN · UNITED STATES · PREDICTION MARKETS

Traders now price a senior US-Iran meeting before the year ends at about 22.5%. On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, a “Yes” on a senior US-Iran meeting by 31 December costs about 22.5 cents (10:25 a.m. Eastern Time, 18 November), down from about 38.5 cents a week ago.

It matters to US readers because the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, the sea lane for Gulf oil and gas, is still unresolved. A meeting would be one visible diplomatic step, and the price shows what traders pay for that chance, not what officials plan.

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Key Facts Prediction markets Polymarket: 22.5% for a US-Iran meeting by 31 December, down 16 points in a week.

Trigger No single trigger was reported for the fall.

Rule A direct or indirect meeting of senior officials counts; no agreement is needed.

Volume About US$7,800 traded in 24 hours on this line, so it is thinly traded.

Next The 30 November line, now 5.5%, closes first, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Traders have cut the price of a senior US-Iran meeting by year end for a week, and no single cause has been reported.

In Plain English Polymarket price: 22.5% means traders pay about 22.5 cents for a share that pays US$1 if a meeting happens by the date. It is a bet, not a forecast by this newsroom. Senior meeting: talks between officials such as foreign ministers, cabinet ministers or special envoys, in person or through a mediator. Strait of Hormuz: the narrow waterway off Iran and Oman that links the Persian Gulf to the open sea.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket asks, “Next US-Iran senior diplomatic meeting by…?” Its rules say the market resolves to “Yes” if there is “a direct or indirect senior-level diplomatic meeting between the United States and Iran by the listed date, 11:59 PM ET.”

A qualifying meeting “need not result in any agreement, joint statement, or further engagement.”

31 December: 22.5% “Yes”, down 16 points in seven days; about US$7,800 traded in 24 hours and about US$902,000 in total.

22.5% “Yes”, down 16 points in seven days; about US$7,800 traded in 24 hours and about US$902,000 in total. 30 November: 5.5% “Yes”, down 9 points in seven days; about US$93 traded in 24 hours and about US$699,000 in total.

5.5% “Yes”, down 9 points in seven days; about US$93 traded in 24 hours and about US$699,000 in total. Where a meeting would happen: in a separate Polymarket market, traders put “No meeting by December 31” at 76.5% and Qatar at 13.1%; that market has about US$429,000 traded in total.

The whole event has traded about US$2.21 million across all its lines since it opened, but only about US$7,900 in the past 24 hours. Because that is below US$50,000, the market is thinly traded and a few bets can move it.

Kalshi is the exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC); we did not find a matching Kalshi contract for a meeting by 31 December. Kalshi lists a narrower market on a China-mediated US-Iran meeting before 1 February 2027, which is not the same bet, so these prices come from Polymarket alone.

Read on 18 November 2026, 10:25 a.m. ET (15:25 UTC). These are bets, not polls, and a price can reverse within hours.

A fall in one line also cannot say whether contacts continue out of view.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the fall, and we do not claim one. We found no dated report from a government or named outlet that explains it.

The 30 November line lost 9 points in a week. A shorter window leaves less time for a meeting, which can pull a price down.

The 31 December line has 43 days left, so time explains less there. Its price history on Polymarket shows two main steps down, on 12 and 13 November, and a drift to about 22% since 14 November.

Over the latest 24 hours the line rose 2 points.

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A Wider Pullback on Iran Diplomacy

The meeting market is not the only one that cooled. In the Polymarket market “US-Iran Hormuz Agreement by…?”, the 31 December line is 13.5%, down 18 points in a week, with about US$4.53 million traded across all its lines.

A separate Polymarket market on an “effective ceasefire” with a two-week pause prices the 31 December line at 71.5%, with about US$2.59 million traded across all its lines. Traders therefore price a pause in fighting far above a formal deal or a meeting, though the three markets use different rules.

The market’s own description cites a senior contact: on 22 September, Steve Witkoff, a US special envoy, and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Polymarket’s text says President Donald Trump then said another meeting was scheduled for the near future; it gives no later meeting.

What It Means for US Readers

For US investors, a meeting would be one way the standoff over Gulf shipping could ease. The price does not say what oil will do; it only shows what traders pay for the chance of a meeting.

For US politics, the price gauges what bettors expect, not what the White House or Tehran plan. Readers tracking Iran policy should treat it as one input next to official statements.

Earlier in our coverage we looked at Hormuz deal odds, the ceasefire price and the meeting price on 14 November.

What Is Not Known

No official source has announced a date, place or format for a new round, and the price cannot tell us whether contacts are happening through mediators out of view. The 31 December line is thinly traded, so a single large order could move it again.

More market stories are on our Prediction Markets hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are US-Iran meeting odds?

They are Polymarket prices on whether senior US and Iranian officials meet, directly or through a mediator, by a set date. On 18 November the 31 December price was 22.5%.

Why did the odds fall?

No single trigger was reported. The 31 December line fell 16 points in seven days, and the 30 November line fell 9 points as that deadline came closer.

Does 22.5% mean talks are unlikely?

Not exactly. A price is a bet, not a forecast, and this line is thinly traded, with about US$7,800 changing hands in 24 hours, though about US$118,000 traded on it over seven days.

What counts as a meeting?

Polymarket counts a direct or indirect meeting of senior officials, such as foreign ministers or special envoys, even if it produces no agreement.

Is Kalshi offering the same bet?

We did not find a matching Kalshi contract. Kalshi is regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), but these prices come from Polymarket alone.

Sources: Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 18 November 2026, 10:25 a.m. ET (15:25 UTC)); Polymarket market rules for “Next US-Iran senior diplomatic meeting by…?”.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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