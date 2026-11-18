File photo from 2004: a tanker at the Al Basrah Oil Terminal in the Persian Gulf, with a US Navy ship in the distance. (Photo: US Navy, via Wikimedia Commons)

Iran · Strait of Hormuz · Prediction Markets

Traders now see a US-Iran deal to reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz by the end of the year as a long shot. On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, a “Yes” on a deal by 31 December costs about 14.5 cents, down about 18 points in seven days.

The strait is the sea lane for about a fifth of the world’s oil, so a low price shows traders putting little money on a deal by year-end. No single trigger was reported for the latest slide.

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Key Facts • Prediction markets Polymarket: 14.5% by 31 December, down 18 points in a week (5:42 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), 18 November).

• Trigger No single trigger was reported for the latest slide.

• What counts A “Yes” needs both countries to announce acceptance of one deal on Hormuz shipping.

• Volume About US$12,700 traded on this line in 24 hours, so it is thinly traded.

• Next checkpoint The 30 November line, now at 4.3%, expires first, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Traders price a US-Iran Hormuz deal at 14.5% by 31 December, a fraction of last week’s level, on a market where little money changes hands each day.

In Plain English Strait of Hormuz: the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that links the Persian Gulf to the open sea. Polymarket price: 14.5% means traders pay about 14.5 cents for a share that pays US$1 if a deal is announced. It is a bet, not a forecast by this newsroom. Thinly traded: few dollars change hands, so a handful of bets can move the price.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket asks, “US-Iran Hormuz Agreement by…?” Its rules say the market resolves to “Yes” if “a diplomatic agreement between the United States and Iran over traffic in the strait of Hormuz is announced by the specified date, 11:59 PM ET.”

Both countries must announce that they accept the same agreement, and statements that only refer to ongoing talks do not qualify.

31 December: 14.5% “Yes”, down about 18 points in seven days. About US$12,700 traded in 24 hours and about US$833,000 on this line in total.

14.5% “Yes”, down about 18 points in seven days. About US$12,700 traded in 24 hours and about US$833,000 on this line in total. 30 November: 4.3% “Yes”, down about 8 points in seven days. About US$11,200 traded in 24 hours and about US$989,000 in total.

4.3% “Yes”, down about 8 points in seven days. About US$11,200 traded in 24 hours and about US$989,000 in total. Whole market: about US$27,000 traded across all its lines in 24 hours and about US$4.5 million since it opened.

Kalshi, the exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the derivatives regulator, lists no contract on a US-Iran Hormuz shipping agreement that we could find, so these prices come from Polymarket alone. Trading in the past 24 hours was below US$50,000 on both lines, so the market is thinly traded.

Prices are midpoints of the best bid and ask. Read at 5:42 a.m. ET (10:42 UTC) on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

These are bets, not polls, and a price can reverse within hours.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the latest fall, and we do not claim one. The price on the 31 December line fell from about 32.5% a week earlier to 14.5% on 18 November.

Two statements frame the week. On Tuesday 10 November, Ibrahim Al-Hashimi, media and communications director at Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, said mediation was continuing and that both sides had given “positive responses”, the Middle East Monitor news site reported that day.

On Wednesday 11 November, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker and chief negotiator, told Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based broadcaster, that Tehran had sent a clear response through Qatar and was waiting for an official US reply. “The ball is now in the Americans’ court,” he said, according to the Middle East Monitor of 11 November.

He repeated that Washington must meet Iran’s seven conditions to reopen the strait, including lifting the US naval blockade and oil sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending the war on all fronts. No report links these statements to the price move, so treat them as context, not as a cause.

The market also sits beside a different question. On a separate Polymarket market, “US x Iran Effective Ceasefire begins by…?

(2 week pause)”, traders priced 31 December at about 72.5% on 18 November, and our Iran ceasefire odds report tracks that line.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 62,477

-3.72% L 62,382 day range H 63,211 -31.70% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 6% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 16 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,766 -3.12% Solana 73.03 -2.76% Gold 3,718 -0.64% USD / BRL 5.85 +1.20% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 62,477 -3.72% -31.70% 64,894 63,211 62,382 30,326,114,304 ETH 1,766 -3.12% -41.58% 1,823 1,787 1,765 10,614,941,696 SOL 73.03 -2.76% -46.60% 75.11 73.68 72.99 2,281,403,392 XRP 0.96 -2.48% -54.52% 0.98 0.97 0.96 1,931,371,008 BNB 578.71 -2.91% -35.40% 596.03 583.97 578.71 818,778,880 ADA 0.15 -3.26% -67.58% 0.16 0.15 0.15 221,737,424 DOGE 0.06 -2.87% -62.22% 0.06 0.06 0.06 427,533,024 AVAX 6.95 -4.53% -51.25% 7.28 7.03 6.95 212,666,304 LINK 8.98 -3.47% -33.55% 9.31 9.10 8.98 192,845,376 DOT 0.71 -4.02% -73.49% 0.74 0.72 0.71 56,655,352 LTC 43.84 -3.22% -52.77% 45.29 44.25 43.84 190,228,576 BCH 204.44 -3.61% -57.94% 212.09 208.93 204.44 100,090,872 TRX 0.31 +0.53% +8.10% 0.31 0.31 0.31 368,254,848 XLM 0.14 -4.06% -44.96% 0.14 0.14 0.14 135,008,896 HBAR 0.06 -5.35% -61.90% 0.06 0.06 0.06 41,947,988 NEAR 3.32 -2.12% +40.13% 3.39 3.33 3.27 518,745,824 ATOM 1.30 -2.51% -52.34% 1.33 1.31 1.30 16,704,611 AAVE 108.43 -3.50% -37.83% 112.36 109.99 108.29 205,182,880 Largest moves today HBAR

0.06

-5.35% AVAX

6.95

-4.53% XLM

0.14

-4.06% DOT

0.71

-4.02% BTC

62,477

-3.72% BCH

204.44

-3.61% AAVE

108.43

-3.50% LINK

8.98

-3.47% The session read The Bitcoin eased 3.72%, with breadth negative — 1 of 17 names higher. TRX led, while HBAR lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Binance Wins US$6.5B Freeze in Abu Dhabi Read →

What It Means for US Readers

The US Energy Information Administration, the federal energy statistics agency, estimated that about 20 million barrels of oil a day, around 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption, moved through the strait in 2024. A low deal price means traders see little chance of an announced deal, and the strait matters to US drivers, airlines and oil investors because of the oil that passes through it.

A price in a prediction market is not a forecast of fuel costs. The next checkpoints are the 30 November and 31 December expiry dates of the two lines, and any official US reply to Tehran’s conditions.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

Brazil and Nigeria export crude oil, so their budgets and currencies can react when Gulf tension moves the oil price. See our Oil Wrap of 12 November and Iran’s claim that mines sank a supertanker for the market side of the story.

We found no reported estimate of the effect of a Hormuz deal, or the lack of one, on any single Latin American or African country this week, so we make no claim beyond that link.

What Is Not Known

We do not know what moved the price this week, and we found no reported negotiating step that explains it. We also do not know whether Washington has formally answered Iran’s conditions, because the latest statements we could confirm date from 10 and 11 November.

The market cannot tell us whether a deal would actually reopen the strait, only whether one is announced under Polymarket’s rules. With about US$12,700 traded on the 31 December line in 24 hours, the level is a signal of mood, not a measured probability.

See also our Prediction Markets hub, the Latin America odds and Africa odds pages, and our report of 14 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the US-Iran Hormuz deal odds?

They are Polymarket prices on whether the United States and Iran announce a deal on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz by a set date. On 18 November traders priced 31 December at about 14.5%.

What would make this market pay “Yes”?

Both countries must announce they accept the same agreement that sets Iranian commitments aimed at permitting, restoring or increasing ship traffic through the strait. Statements about talks or support do not count.

Is a 14.5% price a forecast?

No. It is the price of a bet, not a poll or a prediction by The Rio Times. With about US$12,700 traded on the line in 24 hours, it is a thin signal of mood.

Why did the odds fall?

No single trigger was reported. The price fell over the week, but no report links the move to any one event, so we do not claim a cause.

Sources: Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 5:42 a.m. ET, 18 November 2026); Polymarket market rules, “US-Iran Hormuz Agreement by…?”, read 18 November 2026; Middle East Monitor, 10 November 2026; Middle East Monitor, 11 November 2026; US Energy Information Administration, Today in Energy, 2025.