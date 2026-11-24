Uruguay is small and ageing. INE's projections, which assume no net migration, show it shrinking.

File photo, 2020. Candombe drummers march at night in the Desfile de Llamadas in Barrio Sur, Montevideo. Photo: Jimmy Baikovicius, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

URUGUAY · POPULATION

Uruguay counted 3,499,451 residents in its 2023 census, only 2.5% more than in 2011, and its population peaked in 2020 and has been slipping since (INE, the national statistics institute, 10 December 2024 and 17 July 2025). Fewer babies, an older public and a surge of new arrivals from Cuba and Venezuela are redrawing the country.

For Americans weighing a move, a visit or an investment, these numbers show how fast Uruguay is ageing and who its new residents are. This guide sets out who lives in Uruguay, where, and what the official data say about ancestry, migration, language and faith.

Key Facts Population 3,499,451 residents at 31 May 2023, up 2.5% on 2011.

Ageing 16% are 65 or older and 18% are under 15; births fell from 48,000 to 31,000 (2015-2023).

Ancestry 88.0% report white, 10.6% Afro and 6.4% Indigenous ancestry; people could pick several.

Newcomers About 3.5% were born abroad; Venezuela and Cuba now outnumber Brazil and Spain.

Power Index Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

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Uruguay is small and ageing. INE’s projections, which assume no net migration, show it shrinking.

Official figures come from INE’s final census results, Uruguay’s Interior Ministry and the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR). Where a survey rather than an official count is used, we say so.

How Many People Live in Uruguay?

The 2023 census enumerated 3,138,813 people, and INE added 360,638 by applying a 10.3% omission factor, arriving at 3,499,451 residents on 31 May 2023. That is 86,815 more than INE’s revised 2011 figure of 3,412,636, an average growth of 0.2% a year.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The result fell short of INE’s own 2013 projection of 3,566,550 for 2023. Diego Aboal, INE’s director, said on 28 November 2024 that “in the last three years, up to 2023, we have had more deaths than births in the country” (translated from Spanish).

INE’s 2025 projections put the peak at about 3.51 million people in 2020, with about 3.4 million in 2045 and just 3 million in 2070. Those paths assume zero net migration, so they are a warning rather than a forecast.

Why Is the Population Ageing and Shrinking?

Births fell from 48,000 in 2015 to 31,000 in 2023, and the total fertility rate in 2023 was 1.27 children per woman, according to INE. Natural growth, births minus deaths, was negative for three straight years from 2021 to 2023.

People aged 65 or older rose from 13% of residents in 1996 to 16% in 2023, while children under 15 fell from 25% to 18%. INE projects 553,000 people aged 65 or more in 2024 (15.8%), rising to 990,000 (32.5%) by 2070.

INE’s technical director Marcelo Bisogno said on 17 July 2025 that the population began to fall in 2021 (paraphrased). INE puts the average age at 39.0 today and 49.9 by 2070.

Emigration is the missing piece. We found no total for Uruguayans living abroad in INE’s census results, which give only partial stock data such as Spain, and its projection assumes zero net external migration.

Where Do Uruguayans Live: Montevideo or the Interior?

Montevideo department had 1,302,954 residents in 2023, about 37% of the country, yet it lost 72,586 people (5.3%) since 2011. Canelones, its neighbour, gained 72,195 (13.5%) to reach 608,956, and Maldonado, home of the Punta del Este resort, grew 23.7% to 212,951.

INE’s table shows five of the 19 departments shrank between 2011 and 2023: Montevideo, Treinta y Tres, Lavalleja, Soriano and Flores, while the other 14 grew. Maldonado and Montevideo have the highest foreign-born shares, 5.8% and 5.3%, against 3.0% in Canelones.

In July 2023, on the first census data, Aboal said the country increasingly looks like a shell, with the edges becoming denser (translated). Of the three largest departments, only Montevideo lost people.

The capital is covered in our Montevideo city guide. The resort coast is in our Punta del Este guide.

File photo, December 2016. Central Montevideo and the Palacio Salvo tower seen from the Rambla Presidente Wilson on the River Plate shore. Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Who Are Uruguay’s Ethnic and Ancestry Groups?

In the 2023 census, 88.0% of respondents reported white ancestry, 10.6% Afro or Black ancestry and 6.4% Indigenous ancestry (INE, December 2024). The shares add up to more than 100% because respondents could report more than one ancestry.

INE’s 2011 census table counted 255,074 people with Afro ancestry, about 7.8% of those enumerated, and 159,319 with Indigenous ancestry, about 4.9%. The two censuses are not perfectly comparable, but both shares are higher in 2023.

Uruguay treats the Afro-Uruguayan share as a policy matter. Law 19,122 of 2013 recognises that Afro-descendants have been victims of racism, and as amended by Law 20,075 of 2022 it reserves 8% of new public-sector jobs for Afro-descendants (IMPO, Uruguay’s official legal database).

Uruguay’s best-known Indigenous people are the Charrúa. Law 18,589 of 2009 made 11 April the Day of the Charrúa Nation and Indigenous Identity, and INE’s summary results give no Charrúa-specific count.

Who Is Moving to Uruguay Now?

About 3.5% of residents were born abroad in 2023, roughly 122,000 people, up from 2.4% (77,000) in 2011, according to INE and a June 2026 UNHCR report written with the census data. That is far below the 17.4% recorded in 1908.

Among the 107,953 foreign-born people who answered the census, Argentina led with 32,027, followed by Venezuela with 16,179, Cuba with 11,862, Brazil with 10,766 and Spain with 8,211. In 2011 Venezuela counted 956 and Cuba 456, so the two Caribbean countries went from a few hundred people to the second and third largest groups.

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Of the 56,906 people who arrived between 2012 and 2023, 15,230 came from Venezuela, 12,186 from Argentina and 11,338 from Cuba, INE reports. The United States accounts for 3,095 of the foreign-born residents who answered the census.

Cubans took more than 6,100 of about 17,000 permanent residences granted in 2025, roughly 36%, Uruguay’s Interior Ministry tables show. Argentina received 2,580, Brazil 2,432 and Venezuela 1,397.

Decree 239/2026, signed on 8 October 2026, opens a route to permanent residence for people who entered through an authorised border post before 1 January 2026 and are asylum seekers withdrawing their claim or refused applicants (published 26 October, effective 90 days later). It follows a May 2024 decree that then Foreign Minister Omar Paganini called a transitional solution (Uruguay’s Presidency, 16 May 2024).

If you are weighing a move yourself, our Moving to Uruguay guide covers residency and the tax rules for newcomers. The October 2026 decree applies only to people who entered before 1 January 2026.

What Languages Do Uruguayans Speak?

Spanish is the main language of daily life. Law 17,378 of 2001 recognises Uruguayan Sign Language as the natural language of deaf people.

Uruguay’s education law of 2008 (Law 18,437, article 40) tells schools to consider the country’s different mother tongues, and it names the Portuguese of Uruguay, the variety spoken near the Brazilian border. We found no official text that recognises the border speech under the names Portuñol or DPF.

How Religious Is Uruguay?

Uruguay is among the least religious countries in Latin America in Latinobarómetro surveys, a regional polling network. We found no religion count in INE’s census 2023 summary results, so any share you read is a survey estimate rather than a headcount.

What Does It Mean for Readers in the United States?

For US investors and expats, Uruguay is a slow-growing market of 3.5 million people, where INE’s projections, which assume no net migration, show the population shrinking. In May 2024 the government issued a decree that Uruguay’s Presidency said could regularise about 20,000 irregular residents, and in October 2026 it approved a new route that takes effect about 90 days after its 26 October publication.

The open questions are how many newcomers will stay, whether births recover from INE’s projected low of about 1.2 children per woman in 2025-26, and how the 2026 residence decree is applied. For wider context see Uruguay Explained and who holds power in Uruguay.

More: Uruguay news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people live in Uruguay?

The 2023 census counted 3,499,451 residents after INE’s adjustment. The 2025 projections say the population peaked in 2020.

What share of Uruguayans are of African or Indigenous descent?

In the 2023 census, 10.6% reported Afro ancestry and 6.4% Indigenous ancestry. People could report more than one ancestry.

Where do most immigrants to Uruguay come from?

Argentina is the largest group of foreign-born residents, followed by Venezuela and Cuba. Venezuela and Cuba lead among arrivals since 2012.

Is Uruguay’s population shrinking?

INE says it peaked in 2020 and has fallen since, with more deaths than births. Immigration is the main thing that could change that.

Sources: INE, final census 2023 population estimates, December 2024; INE, census 2023 results presentation (ancestry), December 2024; INE, population projections revision 2025, 17 July 2025; INE, Statistical Yearbook 2023, census 2011 table; UNHCR, report on the foreign-born population in Uruguay, June 2026; Interior Ministry, residences granted in 2025, April 2026; Decree 239/2026, October 2026; Uruguay’s Presidency on the May 2024 decree, 16 May 2024; Law 19,122, Law 18,589, Law 17,378 and Law 18,437, IMPO, Uruguay’s official legal database; Latinobarómetro 2023 religion data.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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