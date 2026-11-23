Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet in the single-match Copa Libertadores final in Montevideo on Saturday, 28 November, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Estudiantes fans at the club's Estadio UNO in La Plata, Argentina (Photo: Cazadoroculto, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Copa Libertadores · Brief

South America’s biggest club prize is decided on Saturday in one match in Montevideo, with kickoff at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Conmebol, South America’s football governing body, runs the tournament, and our Copa Libertadores final 2026 hub carries the updates.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Palmeiras, a São Paulo club, play Estudiantes de La Plata, an Argentine club, in the Copa Libertadores final, South America’s top club competition.

When. Saturday, 28 November 2026, 3:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. in Brasília and Montevideo).

Where. Estadio Centenario, Uruguay’s national stadium in Montevideo.

Stakes. Palmeiras seeks a fourth title (1999, 2020, 2021); Estudiantes seeks a fifth (1968, 1969, 1970, 2009).

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices a Palmeiras title at 71% (bid 69%, ask 73%), as of 8:22 a.m. ET, 23 November 2026.

This story is part of our coverage of the Copa Libertadores final 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Palmeiras Favoured in South American Final

Conmebol announced on 31 October that kickoff is at 17:00 Brasília time (UTC-3, the same as Montevideo), which is 3:00 p.m. on the US East Coast and noon on the West Coast. If the score is level after 90 minutes, the match goes to 30 minutes of extra time and then to penalties.

Palmeiras, from São Paulo, won the title in 1999, 2020 and 2021 and lost the 2025 final to Flamengo, a Rio de Janeiro club. Estudiantes won in 1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009.

Both finalists won their semifinals on penalties, Palmeiras against Fluminense and Estudiantes against Flamengo, two Rio de Janeiro clubs. Palmeiras won its shootout 5-3 and Estudiantes won its own 3-2.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Tickets and Access

Conmebol reserved 12,000 tickets for each club’s fans, with Estudiantes supporters in the Ámsterdam stand and Palmeiras supporters in the Colombes stand. Entry is by digital QR ticket in the official app.

File photo, 2012. The Tribuna Olimpica and the Torre de los Homenajes at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Photo: Uwebart, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Prediction Markets Say

As of 8:22 a.m. ET on Monday, 23 November, Polymarket priced a Palmeiras title at 71% (bid 69%, ask 73%), a bet rather than a poll. The whole winner market has traded US$44,225, and Estudiantes trades in a thin market with a wide gap between bid and ask, so we do not quote a price.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43

-0.69% L 164,439 day range H 166,374 +6.04% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 13% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 13 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.99 +0.69% EUR / BRL 6.56 +1.04% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 88.11 -4.82% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +0.09% SUZB3 Consumer Staples -0.81% ABEV3 Financials -0.86% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -0.92% ENEV3 Consumer Disc. -0.96% AZZA3 Industrials -1.09% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -1.56% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -1.60% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,629.46

-0.12%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,406.61

+0.54%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +6.04% 167,537.95 166,374 164,439 — USD/BRL 5.99 +0.69% +10.88% 5.95 6.01 5.91 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.94 -1.71% +29.07% 42.67 42.29 41.94 2,203,700 VALE3 58.05 -0.74% -10.82% 58.48 58.28 57.85 1,027,900 ITUB4 39.65 -1.05% +2.43% 40.07 39.83 39.47 1,233,200 BBDC4 13.77 -0.43% -26.76% 13.83 13.78 13.63 2,276,800 BBAS3 14.25 -0.35% -34.75% 14.30 14.30 14.16 3,845,600 B3SA3 14.05 -1.61% +0.36% 14.28 14.11 13.90 3,615,200 ABEV3 15.95 -0.81% +15.69% 16.08 15.99 15.85 1,219,800 WEGE3 49.93 -2.35% +15.98% 51.13 51.22 49.85 483,300 PRIO3 59.36 -1.40% +54.90% 60.20 59.84 58.83 524,000 SUZB3 55.37 +0.09% +15.53% 55.32 56.40 55.05 621,700 RENT3 28.91 +0.17% -32.72% 28.86 29.05 28.36 338,600 AZZA3 14.49 -0.96% -49.67% 14.63 14.61 14.17 344,900 CSNA3 3.36 -2.04% -58.57% 3.43 3.39 3.31 1,554,700 GGBR4 25.34 -2.01% +36.69% 25.86 25.56 25.25 990,400 ENEV3 25.98 -0.92% +36.07% 26.22 26.17 25.75 143,500 Largest moves today WEGE3

49.93

-2.35% CSNA3

3.36

-2.04% GGBR4

25.34

-2.01% PETR4

41.94

-1.71% B3SA3

14.05

-1.61% PRIO3

59.36

-1.40% ITUB4

39.65

-1.05% AZZA3

14.49

-0.96% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 2 of 15 names higher. Materials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Goldman Sachs Sees Brazil Near-Stagflation Read →

What Is Not Yet Known

We could not confirm a US broadcaster for the 2026 final. We also found no news on referees, injuries or security plans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What time is the Copa Libertadores final in US Eastern Time?

Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, 28 November 2026. That is 5:00 p.m. in Brasília and Montevideo.

Where is the final played?

The match is at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. It is a single match, not a two-leg tie.

What happens if the match is level after 90 minutes?

The teams play 30 minutes of extra time. If still level, a penalty shootout decides the winner.

Sources: Conmebol announcements of 31 October and 5 November 2026; Polymarket, 23 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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