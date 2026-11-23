Palmeiras Face Estudiantes in Saturday Final
Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet in the single-match Copa Libertadores final in Montevideo on Saturday, 28 November, at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Copa Libertadores · Brief
South America’s biggest club prize is decided on Saturday in one match in Montevideo, with kickoff at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Conmebol, South America’s football governing body, runs the tournament, and our Copa Libertadores final 2026 hub carries the updates.
Key Facts
- What. Palmeiras, a São Paulo club, play Estudiantes de La Plata, an Argentine club, in the Copa Libertadores final, South America’s top club competition.
- When. Saturday, 28 November 2026, 3:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. in Brasília and Montevideo).
- Where. Estadio Centenario, Uruguay’s national stadium in Montevideo.
- Stakes. Palmeiras seeks a fourth title (1999, 2020, 2021); Estudiantes seeks a fifth (1968, 1969, 1970, 2009).
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices a Palmeiras title at 71% (bid 69%, ask 73%), as of 8:22 a.m. ET, 23 November 2026.
This story is part of our coverage of the Copa Libertadores final 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.
Conmebol announced on 31 October that kickoff is at 17:00 Brasília time (UTC-3, the same as Montevideo), which is 3:00 p.m. on the US East Coast and noon on the West Coast. If the score is level after 90 minutes, the match goes to 30 minutes of extra time and then to penalties.
Palmeiras, from São Paulo, won the title in 1999, 2020 and 2021 and lost the 2025 final to Flamengo, a Rio de Janeiro club. Estudiantes won in 1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009.
Both finalists won their semifinals on penalties, Palmeiras against Fluminense and Estudiantes against Flamengo, two Rio de Janeiro clubs. Palmeiras won its shootout 5-3 and Estudiantes won its own 3-2.
Tickets and Access
Conmebol reserved 12,000 tickets for each club’s fans, with Estudiantes supporters in the Ámsterdam stand and Palmeiras supporters in the Colombes stand. Entry is by digital QR ticket in the official app.
What Prediction Markets Say
As of 8:22 a.m. ET on Monday, 23 November, Polymarket priced a Palmeiras title at 71% (bid 69%, ask 73%), a bet rather than a poll. The whole winner market has traded US$44,225, and Estudiantes trades in a thin market with a wide gap between bid and ask, so we do not quote a price.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.69%
166,376.43
-0.69%
68,629.46
-0.12%
10,406.61
+0.54%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|166,376.43
|-0.69%
|+6.04%
|167,537.95
|166,374
|164,439
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.99
|+0.69%
|+10.88%
|5.95
|6.01
|5.91
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|41.94
|-1.71%
|+29.07%
|42.67
|42.29
|41.94
|2,203,700
|VALE3
|58.05
|-0.74%
|-10.82%
|58.48
|58.28
|57.85
|1,027,900
|ITUB4
|39.65
|-1.05%
|+2.43%
|40.07
|39.83
|39.47
|1,233,200
|BBDC4
|13.77
|-0.43%
|-26.76%
|13.83
|13.78
|13.63
|2,276,800
|BBAS3
|14.25
|-0.35%
|-34.75%
|14.30
|14.30
|14.16
|3,845,600
|B3SA3
|14.05
|-1.61%
|+0.36%
|14.28
|14.11
|13.90
|3,615,200
|ABEV3
|15.95
|-0.81%
|+15.69%
|16.08
|15.99
|15.85
|1,219,800
|WEGE3
|49.93
|-2.35%
|+15.98%
|51.13
|51.22
|49.85
|483,300
|PRIO3
|59.36
|-1.40%
|+54.90%
|60.20
|59.84
|58.83
|524,000
|SUZB3
|55.37
|+0.09%
|+15.53%
|55.32
|56.40
|55.05
|621,700
|RENT3
|28.91
|+0.17%
|-32.72%
|28.86
|29.05
|28.36
|338,600
|AZZA3
|14.49
|-0.96%
|-49.67%
|14.63
|14.61
|14.17
|344,900
|CSNA3
|3.36
|-2.04%
|-58.57%
|3.43
|3.39
|3.31
|1,554,700
|GGBR4
|25.34
|-2.01%
|+36.69%
|25.86
|25.56
|25.25
|990,400
|ENEV3
|25.98
|-0.92%
|+36.07%
|26.22
|26.17
|25.75
|143,500
49.93
-2.35%
3.36
-2.04%
25.34
-2.01%
41.94
-1.71%
14.05
-1.61%
59.36
-1.40%
39.65
-1.05%
14.49
-0.96%
What Is Not Yet Known
We could not confirm a US broadcaster for the 2026 final. We also found no news on referees, injuries or security plans.
Frequently Asked Questions
What time is the Copa Libertadores final in US Eastern Time?
Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, 28 November 2026. That is 5:00 p.m. in Brasília and Montevideo.
Where is the final played?
The match is at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. It is a single match, not a two-leg tie.
What happens if the match is level after 90 minutes?
The teams play 30 minutes of extra time. If still level, a penalty shootout decides the winner.
Sources: Conmebol announcements of 31 October and 5 November 2026; Polymarket, 23 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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