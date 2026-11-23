Politics: Uruguay

Uruguayan workers voted on Sunday 22 November 2026 to take the workers’ seat on the board of the state pension agency away from the national union confederation for the first time in 34 years. Lorena Roqueta, a municipal lawyer from Colonia, beat the union’s candidate Carlos Clavijo by 454,917 votes to 372,936, the Electoral Court, Uruguay’s election authority, reported with all circuits counted.

On Monday 23 November, Senator Sebastián Da Silva of the National Party, a centre-right opposition party, filed a bill to waive the fines for everyone who skipped the compulsory vote. Fines for non-voters would be waived for this election only.

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Key Facts Who. Lorena Roqueta, a lawyer, beat the union candidate for the workers’ seat at Uruguay’s pension agency.

What. She won 454,917 votes to 372,936 with all circuits counted.

Bill. A senator proposes waiving fines for non-voters in this election only.

As of. 23 November 2026.

Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The vote ends 34 years of union control of one seat on the pension board, and the fines bill now tests how seriously Uruguay treats compulsory voting.

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The Banco de Previsión Social (BPS) is Uruguay’s state pension and social-security agency, and its board has seven members. The government appoints four, while workers, retirees and employers each elect one, and voting is compulsory for those enrolled.

The Electoral Court reported on 22 November that Roqueta, backed by BPS employer-side director José Pereyra, defeated Clavijo, the candidate of the PIT-CNT, the national union confederation. No one outside the PIT-CNT’s orbit had held the workers’ seat since the elected seats were created in 1992.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Roqueta, a lawyer and notary who has worked 20 years for the Colonia municipal government, belongs to the National Party, a centre-right force in opposition to President Yamandú Orsi’s centre-left government, in office since March 2025. Adeom Soriano, a municipal workers’ union, nominated her.

In a video on her Instagram account on 22 November, Roqueta said: “Esto es la voz de los trabajadores diciendo basta a esta representación que se ha olvidado de los trabajadores” (this is the voice of workers saying enough to a representation that has forgotten the workers). Her programme centres on faster procedures and more service outside Montevideo.

Jorge Fernández won the employers’ seat with 81,276 votes against 41,586, the Electoral Court said. Estela Ovelar, backed by Onajpu, the national retirees’ association, took the retirees’ seat by 145,097 votes to 143,275, a gap of 1,822.

The Electoral Court put turnout at 81.3% of those eligible, out of about 2.2 million registrations on the roll it published before the vote. That implies roughly 410,000 missing votes, though the Court has not published an official count.

The PIT-CNT’s executive secretariat said on 22 November that it “recognised and respected” the result and would start an internal “qualitative analysis”. It blamed part of the outcome on a “persistent campaign of delegitimisation” by “trolls, bots and fake news”, and offered no evidence in its communiqué.

Senator Javier García of the National Party wrote on X on 23 November that the PIT-CNT “stopped representing workers, by the workers’ decision” (translated from Spanish). Deputy Felipe Schipani of the opposition Colorado Party said the union “received a clear punishment vote” (translated).

Da Silva’s one-article bill, filed on 23 November, would exempt individuals and companies that did not vote from the penalties in article 21 of Law 16.241 of 9 January 1992. It would be “exceptional”, apply only to this election and leave compulsory voting unchanged.

His statement of reasons says the BPS vote is sectoral, its mechanisms are “not always sufficiently known” and the fines raise questions of proportionality. He cites Law 17.972 of 9 June 2006 and Law 18.782 of 19 July 2011, which exonerated non-voters in earlier BPS elections.

On social media on 23 November, Da Silva wrote that many country people missed the vote because of the harvest: “Mucha paisanada no llegó por la zafra, son cientos de miles de compatriotas a los que le evitamos un dolor de cabeza.” (Many country folk did not make it because of the harvest; we spare hundreds of thousands of compatriots a headache.)

Plaza Independencia in Montevideo, with the Palacio Salvo tower and the monument to national hero José Artigas (file photo, 2016). Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The Electoral Court’s published schedule sets the fine at 1,900 pesos (about US$48) for active workers and for retirees, and 3,800 pesos (about US$97) for university-degree professionals and public employees. Companies with 11 to 50 workers pay 22,800 pesos (about US$580) and those with more than 50 workers pay 38,000 pesos (about US$966), at 39.34 pesos per US$, the 20 November close from market-data provider RT market data.

People aged 75 and over are exempt, and fines can be paid online. The Electoral Court says anyone who wants to justify not voting has until 21 January 2027.

We found no party or government position on the bill, and no committee date. The text went to the office of Vice-President Carolina Cosse, who presides over the Senate.

A one-seat change leaves the four government appointees in place, so the shift is in the debate inside the board rather than in control of it. Parliament’s answer to Da Silva’s bill will show whether non-voters in this election pay.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BPS and why does the seat matter?

It is Uruguay’s state pension and social-security agency. The elected seats give workers, retirees and employers a voice beside the government’s appointees.

Is voting really compulsory in Uruguay?

Yes, for those enrolled, and the Electoral Court fines people who neither vote nor justify their absence. Payment is possible online, and older people are exempt.

Will the fines be waived?

Not yet, because the bill is only filed and we found no party or government position. Earlier laws waived fines in past BPS elections.

Sources: Electoral Court, fines schedule, BPS elections 2026; Electoral Court, justification of non-voting, 2026; Electoral Court, results with 100% of circuits counted, 22 November 2026; PIT-CNT executive secretariat communiqué, 22 November 2026; text and statement of reasons of the bill filed by Senator Sebastián Da Silva, 23 November 2026; RT market data, peso close, 20 November 2026. More in our Uruguay coverage, the union slate trailing in the pension vote and where to vote in the pension poll.