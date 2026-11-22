The union says Minerva is using state jobless pay as a bargaining tool, while the government has called this extension its last.

Workers at an idle Uruguayan beef plant took it over for several hours on Friday 20 November 2026, the plant’s union said in a statement. The plant, Frigorífico Carrasco in Paso Carrasco, east of Montevideo, belongs to Brazil’s Minerva Foods.

The union, Sitfrica (the Carrasco plant workers’ union), ended the occupation at about 4 p.m. and declared itself in conflict with the company. It said Minerva “uses the unemployment insurance as a tool to manage its economy” and as “an effective weapon of extortion” to push through cost cuts.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Economy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What Workers occupied the Carrasco beef plant near Montevideo for hours on Friday 20 November 2026.

Who The plant workers’ union against owner Minerva Foods, a Brazilian beef giant.

Why The plant has been idle since late 2025, and 683 workers depend on state jobless pay.

Next The last jobless-pay stretch in the bill ends Monday 30 November and needs a Minerva reopening plan.

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URUGUAY · BUSINESS · BRIEF

The union says Minerva is using state jobless pay as a bargaining tool, while the government has called this extension its last.

Union president Fabián Ávila said workers had so far been paid jobless benefits only for July, August and September. The plant has made no beef since late October 2025.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The government sent Parliament, the national legislature, a bill on 21 October 2026 to extend the jobless pay of the plant’s 683 registered workers, according to the bill’s explanatory message from Uruguay’s Labour and Economy ministries. It would cover 1 July to 30 September, and allow a second stretch from 1 October to 30 November only if Minerva files a concrete reopening plan with a restart date, a production model, the number of workers to return and a schedule.

The ministries wrote that this is the last extension they will promote. They also said Minerva’s 4 August plan blamed fewer cattle for slaughter, spare capacity at its other plants, rising exports of live cattle and plant-specific restrictions, but did not say how it would restart.

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For US readers, Minerva is a Brazilian meat multinational, so an idle plant in Uruguay is a small signal for South American beef supply; see our report on Minerva’s third-quarter results. More Uruguay news in English is on our country page.

It is not known whether Minerva has delivered its reopening plan, or whether Parliament has passed the bill. The deadline in the text is 30 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Owns the Carrasco Beef Plant?

Frigorífico Carrasco S.A. is part of Minerva Foods, a Brazilian meat group. It sits in Canelones, next to Montevideo.

What Happens to the Workers After 30 November?

The government calls the extension its last, and the second stretch depends on a reopening plan. What follows is not yet decided.

Sources: Presidency of Uruguay, bill to extend jobless pay for Frigorífico Carrasco workers, 21 October 2026 (message and text); Sitfrica union statement and remarks by its president, 20–21 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error