Uruguayans directly elect part of the board that runs their state pension agency, and the count is still provisional.

File photo, December 2017. The old city and port of Montevideo on the River Plate, seen from the air. Photo: Fedaro, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Uruguay

Uruguay’s union-backed candidate for the workers’ seat on the board of the state pension agency was behind by 80,927 votes in a provisional count early on Monday 23 November 2026. The Electoral Court, which runs the election, holds its final count on Tuesday 24 November.

Uruguayans voted on Sunday 22 November for three social representatives on the board of the Banco de Previsión Social (BPS), the state pension and social-security agency. One seat goes to active workers, one to retirees and pensioners, and one to employer companies.

Key Facts Who. Workers, retirees and employers elected three seats on Uruguay’s state pension board.

What. Lorena Roqueta leads the workers’ race, with the union-backed Carlos Clavijo second.

Retirees. The seat is close: Estela Ovelar 144,116, Renaldo Borriero 142,009.

Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 07:30 GMT; the count is provisional.

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Uruguayans directly elect part of the board that runs their state pension agency, and the count is still provisional.

In a provisional count attributed to the Electoral Court at 00:20 local time on Monday, 5,687 of 5,738 polling circuits were counted and 23 were not yet validated. Lorena Roqueta, on list 15 backed by the movement “Hay otro camino” (“There is another way”), had 451,304 votes in the workers’ race.

Carlos Clavijo, on list 11 backed by the PIT-CNT, Uruguay’s national union confederation, had 370,377. If the gap holds, the confederation would lose the workers’ seat Clavijo now holds, but the figures move until the final count.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The retirees’ race is far tighter, with Estela Ovelar on list 1 at 144,116 votes and Renaldo Borriero on list 5, backed by “Hay otro camino”, at 142,009. María Ángela Pereira, on list 2, had 20,805.

File photo, 2009. Pedestrians on Plaza Independencia in Montevideo. Photo: Entropy1963, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Among employer companies, Jorge Fernández, on list 25 backed by “Hay otro camino”, led with 80,890 votes. In all, 1,592,042 votes were cast across the three groups.

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President Yamandú Orsi, Uruguay’s centre-left head of state since March 2025, voted on Sunday 22 November and posted a video on his own Instagram account. He said he took part “convinced of the importance of caring for and strengthening institutions”.

The Electoral Court’s election calendar sets the final count for Tuesday 24 November 2026 and gives no date for proclaiming the winners. Disputed ballots, known as observed votes, are still to be resolved, so it is not yet known who takes the retirees’ seat.

Our earlier guide to the vote explains who had to vote and why, and the Uruguay page follows the count. The compulsory-vote checks run from 1 February to 4 May 2027, according to the Court’s calendar.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Uruguay pension board result final?

No. The count is provisional until the Electoral Court completes its final count.

What is the BPS?

It is Uruguay’s state pension and social-security agency. Three seats on its board are filled by this vote.

Sources: Corte Electoral (Electoral Court) election calendar and provisional count, 22–23 November 2026; Banco de Previsión Social; statement by President Yamandú Orsi, 22 November 2026 (translated from Spanish); Latin America Power Map.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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