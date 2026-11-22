The union says the fairness of the vote is in question, and the electoral court had not replied when this brief was written.

File photo, December 2016. Central Montevideo and the Palacio Salvo tower seen from the Rambla Presidente Wilson on the River Plate shore. Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Brief · Politics: Uruguay

Uruguay’s main union federation, the PIT-CNT, said on Sunday 22 November 2026 that voting sheets for its candidate were missing from polling places in the election of workers’ representatives to the state pension board. Its president, Marcelo Abdala, announced a formal complaint to the Corte Electoral, the country’s electoral court.

The vote fills three of the seven seats on the board of the Banco de Previsión Social (BPS), the state social security institution: one each for workers, retirees and employers. Voting was still under way in the afternoon when this brief was written.

Key Facts Who. Marcelo Abdala, president of the PIT-CNT union federation, announced the complaint on Sunday.

What. Voting sheets for List 11, headed by workers’ director Carlos Clavijo, were missing in places, the union says.

Where. At least ten polling places, including sites in Montevideo and Canelones, per reports until 11:00.

As of 15:20 in Montevideo, 18:20 GMT, Sunday 22 November 2026.

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The union says the fairness of the vote is in question, and the electoral court had not replied when this brief was written.

The Legislative Palace in Montevideo, Uruguay’s parliament building (file photo, September 2013). Photo: Tiana Gerfauo Gonzalez / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The PIT-CNT says it sent 250 voting sheets to each voting circuit, the unit of polling places, nationwide, but that voting opened without the sheets for List 11. As a result, it says, some workers could not vote for that list or ended up casting a blank ballot.

“The PIT-CNT denounces an extremely serious event that calls into question electoral equality,” Abdala said in a statement on Sunday. “This serious failing of the Corte Electoral calls into question the basic fairness of how the electoral process is organised,” the federation’s complaint says.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Two lists compete for the workers’ seat, numbers 11 and 15, according to the Corte Electoral’s register of approved ballot sheets dated 22 October 2026. The complaint names List 11 as that of candidate Carlos Clavijo, the current workers’ director.

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The Corte Electoral had not published a reply when this brief was written. It is also not known whether voting was extended in the affected circuits or how many votes were lost.

For who is running and how the vote works, see our guide to the BPS election and more Uruguay news. Polling-place details are in our explainer on where to vote.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the PIT-CNT complaint about?

The federation says voting sheets for List 11 were missing when some voting places opened. It has filed a formal complaint with the Corte Electoral.

Who organises the BPS election?

The Corte Electoral, Uruguay’s electoral court, approved the ballot sheets and oversees the vote. Voters who miss it can justify their absence until 21 January 2027.

Sources: Corte Electoral of Uruguay, approved ballot sheets, 22 October 2026; PIT-CNT complaint and press conference, 22 November 2026.

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