Crowds March in Uruapan for Slain Mayor

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MEXICO · SECURITY

Key Facts The country Mexico, where cartel violence against local officials is a long-running problem.

What happened Crowds marched in Uruapan on Sunday 1 November 2026, one year after Mayor Carlos Manzo was shot.

The case Michoacán’s state prosecutors say 34 people are detained and a cartel killed him in revenge.

What is next The mayor, Manzo’s widow, vows to carry on; prosecutors say steps remain open.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

A town that buried its mayor a year ago filled its streets again on Sunday 1 November 2026. Crowds walked through Uruapan, a city in Michoacán state in western Mexico, led by Mayor Grecia Quiroz, to remember her husband Carlos Manzo.

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He was shot dead on 1 November 2025 at a festival for the Day of the Dead, Mexico’s holiday for honouring the departed. For US readers, the march shows how one killing turned a local mayor into a national symbol of resistance to cartels.

Uruapan sits in Michoacán, Mexico’s main avocado state, so security there matters to US supply chains and to the border debate in Washington.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Happened

The march began at 10:00 a.m. at the monument to former president Lázaro Cárdenas and ran about two kilometres to the historic centre. It was led by Grecia Quiroz, Manzo’s widow and the current mayor of Uruapan, who called it a peaceful, citizen-led march for justice and peace with no party flag.

She invited mothers who search for missing relatives, merchants and other groups hit by violence. Groups from other Mexican states joined the local contingents, and a statue honouring Manzo was unveiled at the end of the route.

Quiroz addressed her late husband directly. “I will keep honouring you, Carlos Manzo, and I will keep standing, as I so often saw you do in the midst of adversity,” she said.

Crowd estimates differ widely, from hundreds to several thousand people, and we have not seen an official count. Soldiers formed a security ring around the route.

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Where the Case Stands

The state prosecutor’s office of Michoacán says 34 people are detained in connection with the killing, and at least 29 of them are already in court proceedings. It says the murder was revenge by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal groups, for security operations Manzo ordered as mayor.

Prosecutors describe the investigation as about 90% complete. They name two alleged masterminds, but pending steps remain before the case is cleared up.

Who Carlos Manzo Was

Manzo was an independent mayor who won office in 2024 on a promise to confront organised crime. He led a local group called the Movimiento del Sombrero (Hat Movement).

He was shot on the evening of 1 November 2025 at a public festival in the city centre. Our earlier report on what prosecutors say about the murder sets out the motive in detail.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Mexican assets or in companies that source avocados from Michoacán, the anniversary is a reminder that local security risk is real and slow to fade. It does not change US travel rules, but the US State Department’s travel advice for Michoacán is worth reading before any trip.

For readers following US-Mexico relations, the case feeds the debate over how far Mexico City and Washington should cooperate against cartels. A mayor who was killed despite having a security detail remains a hard fact in that argument.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many people marched, because estimates differ and we found no official figure. It is also unclear when the trial of the detainees will start.

Prosecutors have not said what the remaining steps of the investigation cover. It is not yet known whether Quiroz, whose husband’s cause made her a political figure, will seek higher office.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Was Carlos Manzo?

He was the independent mayor of Uruapan, a city in Michoacán, Mexico. He was shot dead on 1 November 2025 at a Day of the Dead festival.

Why Did Crowds March in Uruapan?

They marked one year since Manzo’s killing and asked for justice and peace. The march was led by his widow, Mayor Grecia Quiroz, on Sunday 1 November 2026.

Who Is Accused of Killing Manzo?

Prosecutors say the Jalisco New Generation Cartel ordered the killing as revenge. They say 34 people are detained and name two alleged masterminds.

Is It Safe to Visit Uruapan?

Security in Michoacán remains tense, and travellers should check the current US State Department advisory. Soldiers guarded the march route.

Sources: State Prosecutor’s Office of Michoacán (FGE), statements on the Manzo case, 31 October and 1 November 2026; Municipality of Uruapan, statements by Mayor Grecia Quiroz and call for the march, 1 November 2026; Rio Times review of local reports of the march, 1 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief