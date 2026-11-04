﻿

(Sponsored) This article, supplied by an advertiser, explains how a UK Gambling Commission licence changes the rules for online casinos.

File photo: the Palace of Westminster, seat of the British Parliament. (Photo: Christian David, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Read Without Subscription story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Licence conditions. A UKGC licence carries conditions that apply for as long as an operator serves British players. —Public register. Anyone can check on the Commission’s online register whether a licence is active. —Credit cards. Gambling on credit cards has been banned in Great Britain since April 2020. —Slot stakes. Online slots carry a £5 stake limit per spin, and £2 for players aged 18 to 24. —The advertiser’s link. The article points readers to NewCasinos.com, which supplied it, for casino reviews.

A UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) licence comes with a long list of conditions, and they apply for as long as an operator serves British players. Breaking them can lead to fines or, in more serious cases, the loss of the licence altogether.

Anyone can check who holds a licence. The Commission keeps a public register online, showing whether a licence is active and which web addresses the operator has declared.

Reviews of newly launched casinos at NewCasinos.com rate each site on criteria such as licensing, payment methods, payout speed and safety. For readers in Brazil, the contrast is especially sharp at the moment.

A presidential decree signed on 25 September banned online sports betting and online casino games, less than two years after the country’s licensed market opened, and the Supreme Court is now testing it. Britain, by comparison, has kept its online market open and regulates it through the licence.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Identity Checks

UK-licensed operators must confirm each customer’s identity, address and age before accepting a bet. Some do this automatically, while others ask for documents, but either way the checks have to be finished before play begins.

Action by the Competition and Markets Authority also settled what British consumers are entitled to. That covers the money they deposit, any winnings from it, and bonus winnings once the stated conditions have been met.

An operator can’t confiscate a balance simply because identity documents arrived late.

Credit Cards

Gambling on a credit card has been banned in Great Britain since April 2020. The ban covers e-wallets as well, so payments through an e-wallet are only allowed where the wallet blocks credit card funding.

Debit cards, bank transfers and e-wallets with that block in place remain available.

Online Slots

Online slots in Britain now carry a maximum stake per spin. The £5 limit for adults took effect on 9 April 2025, and a lower £2 limit for players aged 18 to 24 followed on 21 May 2025.

Both apply regardless of the player’s balance. Before then, online slots had no statutory stake limit at all (unlike gaming machines in land-based venues, which have had limits for years).

The government linked online slots to large losses, long sessions and binge play, and set the lower tier for young adults, whose average problem gambling score was the highest of any age group. For a wider picture of play in Britain, the Commission’s latest Gambling Survey for Great Britain found that 47% of adults had gambled in the previous four weeks.

Excluding people who only played the lottery, the figure was 27%. Of the 20,775 adults surveyed, 2.4% had a problem gambling score of 8 or more.

Sites Without a British Licence

None of these rules apply to unlicensed operators, and the Commission says unlicensed operators are actively targeting British consumers. It warns that such sites often lack age verification, responsible gambling tools, secure payment systems and an appropriate dispute resolution scheme.

Some of these sites block payouts altogether, or set withdrawal limits so high that they can’t realistically be reached. A licence from a smaller jurisdiction doesn’t bring British protections with it either.

The Rio Times has reported on Anjouan casino licences sold in a name the Comoros state rejects, for example.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a UKGC licence require of an online casino?

Operators must follow the Commission’s conditions, including identity, address and age checks before a customer bets. Breaking the conditions can lead to fines or the loss of the licence.

How can I check whether a casino is licensed in Britain?

The UK Gambling Commission keeps a public online register. It shows whether a licence is active and which web addresses the operator has declared.

What is the maximum stake on British online slots?

The limit is £5 per spin for adults, in force since 9 April 2025. For players aged 18 to 24 it is £2 per spin, in force since 21 May 2025.

Can I gamble with a credit card in Britain?

No. Gambling on a credit card has been banned in Great Britain since April 2020, and e-wallets are allowed only where the wallet blocks credit card funding.

Is a casino licensed in a smaller jurisdiction covered by British rules?

No. A licence from a smaller jurisdiction does not bring British protections with it, and unlicensed sites often lack age checks, responsible gambling tools and dispute resolution.

This is a sponsored article. It was paid for and supplied by an advertiser, and The Rio Times newsroom had no role in writing it. The views expressed are the advertiser’s and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of The Rio Times.

Gambling is for adults aged 18 or over and carries risk. If gambling is a problem for you in Britain, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133.