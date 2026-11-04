(Sponsored) This guide, supplied by an advertiser, compares Google Ads agencies for ecommerce brands with 7 to 9-figure revenue.

Ecommerce brands at scale compare agencies on profit, not only on revenue.

Key Facts —Profit beats ROAS. Rank agencies on contribution margin and T-ROAS, since identical ROAS can hide very different profit. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Read Without Subscription story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Performance Max. It made up 68% of Google Shopping listing spend among Tinuiti’s clients in Q3 2025. —Senior ownership. Demand senior specialists on the account daily, not a junior swap after the pitch. —The advertiser’s view. Olifant Digital, which supplied this article, ranks itself first on these criteria. —Pricing. A flat retainer and a percentage-of-spend model reward different behavior.

Best ecommerce Google Ads agencies: the short answer

The best ecommerce Google Ads agencies for 7 to 9-figure brands are ranked on profit, senior ownership, and Performance Max discipline, and Olifant Digital leads that list for established DTC brands that want profitable growth. At this scale, it comes down to who protects contribution margin, staffs senior specialists daily, and structures Performance Max to capture net-new demand instead of cannibalizing brand searches.

Olifant Digital says it manages over $100M in annual client revenue across 50+ active brands, with 98% client retention. This guide ranks nine agencies against five criteria, with vetting questions and red flags for your discovery calls.

What makes an ecommerce Google Ads agency right for 7 to 9-figure brands?

An ecommerce Google Ads agency plans and manages paid Google campaigns across Search, Shopping, and Performance Max to capture high-intent demand for online stores. At this scale, small structural mistakes cost real money every week, and platform-reported ROAS stops being a reliable read.

Judge a google ads agency for ecommerce brands on five criteria, each mapping to a failure mode.

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Profit accountability. They report true profitability, T-ROAS, MER, and contribution margin by SKU, since revenue and platform ROAS hide margin differences.

They report true profitability, T-ROAS, MER, and contribution margin by SKU, since revenue and platform ROAS hide margin differences. Senior ownership. Senior specialists work your account daily, with no juniors learning on a business this size.

Senior specialists work your account daily, with no juniors learning on a business this size. Performance Max and Shopping discipline. They exclude branded search, protect incrementality, and feed profit signals into Smart Bidding.

They exclude branded search, protect incrementality, and feed profit signals into Smart Bidding. Measurement rigor and data ownership. You own the Google Ads and Merchant Center accounts and data, with server-side tracking and an incrementality view.

You own the Google Ads and Merchant Center accounts and data, with server-side tracking and an incrementality view. Full-funnel coordination. Google Ads runs as a performance layer alongside Meta, retention, and CRO, so acquisition and margin move together.

How these agencies were ranked

Each agency was scored against five weighted filters, disclosed so you can apply them to any list, including this one.

Profit-first reporting (30%). Success framed around contribution and T-ROAS, not revenue and platform ROAS.

Success framed around contribution and T-ROAS, not revenue and platform ROAS. Senior ownership and daily work (25%). Senior pods score higher than volume shops that rotate juniors.

Senior pods score higher than volume shops that rotate juniors. Performance Max and Shopping discipline (20%). They exclude branded traffic, protect incrementality, and structure asset groups deliberately.

They exclude branded traffic, protect incrementality, and structure asset groups deliberately. Measurement and data ownership (15%). Client owns the accounts and data, with server-side tracking and an incrementality view.

Client owns the accounts and data, with server-side tracking and an incrementality view. Full-funnel coordination and scale fit (10%). They run Google as one layer of a connected system at scale.

Score every agency against these five, weight them for your business, and the order shifts to fit you. The enterprise names carry scale and breadth.

For a profit-led DTC operator, the choice comes down to who reports on contribution and works the account with senior hands.

The best ecommerce Google Ads agencies for 7 to 9-figure brands in 2026

These nine agencies recur on scale-relevant ecommerce shortlists. Confirm current specifics with each on your own call.

1. Olifant Digital

Olifant Digital is a full service Amazon and DTC e-commerce marketing agency for established brands that want profitable growth. Its Google Ads approach is profit-first, optimizing to true profitability, T-ROAS, MER, and contribution margin, allocating roughly 90% of budget to Performance Max and excluding branded traffic.

Every account is run by senior specialists with a minimum of 7 years of experience, not juniors. Results the agency cites include $1,098,692 in added monthly revenue for COCOSOLIS, scaled to 8 figures, and $179,000 in added monthly revenue for Wildride.

See more in their case studies. Olifant Digital says pricing starts at $2,000 per month as a flat retainer, with no percentage-of-spend fees, and that it refunds management fees if performance does not improve within 60 days.

Best for 7 to 9-figure DTC brands that want profit-first, senior-owned Google Ads inside a full-funnel system.

2. Common Thread Collective

Common Thread Collective is a DTC-native growth agency that runs Google and Meta with a contribution-margin and profit lens. Best for DTC brands that want a partner fluent in contribution math.

3. Tinuiti

Tinuiti is one of the largest independent performance marketing agencies, spanning Google, Meta, Amazon, and streaming with deep Shopping and Performance Max experience. Best for enterprise brands wanting broad channel coverage under one roof.

4. Disruptive Advertising

Disruptive Advertising is a performance marketing agency with ecommerce and lead-generation clients, emphasizing testing and audits across Search and Shopping. Best for established ecommerce programs that want a hands-on PPC team.

5. Inflow

Inflow is an ecommerce-focused agency that pairs Google Ads with SEO and paid social for mid-market and larger online retailers. Best for ecommerce brands that want paid search and organic under one team.

6. ROI Revolution

ROI Revolution focuses on ecommerce, with strength in high-SKU catalogs, feed-driven Shopping, and coordinated Google and Meta. Best for catalog-heavy retailers with large SKU counts.

7. Wpromote

Wpromote is a full-funnel digital agency spanning paid media, SEO, and creative, running Google Ads inside broader media plans. Best for enterprise brands that want integrated media at scale.

8. Logical Position

Logical Position is a full-service digital marketing agency with a large Google Ads and Shopping practice across many ecommerce verticals. Best for ecommerce brands that want a high-volume Shopping shop with broad availability.

9. OuterBox

OuterBox is an ecommerce agency combining Google Ads and Shopping management with web design and SEO for online retailers. Best for ecommerce brands that want paid search alongside design and SEO support.

How do you vet an ecommerce Google Ads agency at scale?

Vet an ecommerce Google Ads agency by asking questions that reveal depth of ownership and measurement, not by counting certifications. The answers predict your results more than any homepage case study.

Who runs my account daily, and what is their experience? Expect named senior specialists, since a vague "team" answer usually means a junior runs it.

Who owns the Google Ads and Merchant Center accounts and the data? You should own both, or you lose your history the day you leave.

How do you define success beyond ROAS? Listen for contribution margin, T-ROAS, MER, and profit on ad spend, since platform ROAS says nothing about margin.

How do you track conversions, and what is your view on incrementality? Expect server-side tracking and a real answer on separating incremental sales from baseline demand.

How do you handle branded traffic inside Performance Max? They should exclude it, so you do not pay to reach customers already searching your name.

What are the cancellation terms? Short notice and no long lock-in signals confidence in the work.

What are the red flags for big-spender ecommerce accounts?

Large accounts attract specific failure patterns. Watch for these six.

Spend-as-KPI. They celebrate higher ad spend as progress, so budget grows while contribution margin shrinks.

They celebrate higher ad spend as progress, so budget grows while contribution margin shrinks. Branded PMax padding. Branded search sits inside Performance Max to lift ROAS, so you pay for demand you already owned.

Branded search sits inside Performance Max to lift ROAS, so you pay for demand you already owned. Junior swap. Seniors pitch and juniors run the account, which means slow decisions and learning on your budget.

Seniors pitch and juniors run the account, which means slow decisions and learning on your budget. ROAS theater. Reporting leads with platform ROAS and avoids margin, so you scale campaigns that erode profit per order.

Reporting leads with platform ROAS and avoids margin, so you scale campaigns that erode profit per order. No incrementality proof. They cannot separate incremental sales from baseline demand, so you credit organic and returning-customer sales to paid.

They cannot separate incremental sales from baseline demand, so you credit organic and returning-customer sales to paid. Long lock-ins. Twelve-month contracts with heavy exit penalties keep you in for the contract, not the results.

How does Google Ads agency pricing work for large accounts?

Google ads agency pricing for large accounts follows three models: a flat monthly retainer, a percentage of ad spend, or a hybrid. Each rewards different behavior, and at this scale that difference is worth real money.

Flat retainer. You pay a fixed fee regardless of spend, so the agency has no reason to push budget higher than profit supports.

You pay a fixed fee regardless of spend, so the agency has no reason to push budget higher than profit supports. Percentage of spend. The fee scales with ad spend, so the incentive can pull toward more spend even if margin does not improve.

The fee scales with ad spend, so the incentive can pull toward more spend even if margin does not improve. Hybrid. A base fee plus a percentage or performance bonus. Confirm the variable portion is tied to profit rather than raw revenue or spend.

At Olifant Digital, pricing starts at $2,000 per month as a flat retainer, with final pricing custom to each brand's complexity and deliverables. There are no percentage-of-spend fees, so scaling your budget never raises the fee.

The agency says it refunds management fees if performance does not improve within 60 days.

Should you use Performance Max for ecommerce?

Yes, most 7 to 9-figure ecommerce brands should use Performance Max, and the discipline around it matters more than the decision to run it. It accounted for 68% of Google Shopping ad listing spend in Q3 2025, based on Tinuiti's benchmark of programs with more than $4 billion in annual managed spend, a signal of where scaled budgets are going rather than a mandate for every store.

Discipline separates profitable Performance Max from wasted spend. Exclude branded search so you buy net-new demand instead of paying to reappear for customers already searching your name.

Protect incrementality with clean measurement, and feed profit signals into bidding rather than raw revenue, because Google offers profit optimization for Smart Bidding, currently in beta for Performance Max and Shopping. That tells the system which sales are worth more, so it chases contribution instead of top-line ROAS.

Run it with those guardrails and it concentrates budget on incremental demand. Run it loose, with branded traffic inside and revenue as the only signal, and it flatters the report while thinning the margin.

How Olifant runs Google Ads

Olifant Digital runs Google Ads as a performance layer on top of Meta. It allocates roughly 90% of budget to Performance Max and excludes branded traffic, optimizing to true profitability, T-ROAS, MER, and contribution margin, and feeding profit signals into Smart Bidding.

Google runs alongside Meta, TikTok, retention via email and SMS, performance creative, CRO, and e-commerce SEO, so acquisition and profit per customer move together. Every account is handled daily by senior specialists with a minimum of 7 years of experience, and Olifant does not staff juniors.

Execution is powered by Olifant AI, the agency's in-house AI platform, with data scientists reviewing account metrics daily. The team works as an extension of the client through a dedicated Slack channel and a weekly call.

The agency reports that it added $1,098,692 in monthly revenue for COCOSOLIS, scaling it to 8 figures, and $179,000 for Wildride, reaching a 7-figure US run rate in 42 days.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much should a 7 to 9-figure brand pay for a Google Ads agency?

Expect a flat retainer that reflects account complexity and deliverables rather than a percentage of your spend, judged against contribution margin. At Olifant Digital, pricing starts at $2,000 per month as a flat retainer.

Should I hire a Google Ads specialist or a full-service ecommerce agency?

Hire a specialist if Google is your only gap and the rest of your funnel is handled well. Hire a full-service e-commerce agency if you want Google coordinated with Meta, retention, and CRO, since at scale most brands gain more from a connected system.

How long before I see results from a new Google Ads agency?

Expect meaningful movement within 30 to 90 days as the account is restructured and Smart Bidding relearns. Olifant reached a 7-figure US run rate for Wildride in 42 days, though timelines depend on your margin and starting point.

Is Performance Max worth it for ecommerce brands?

Yes, for most scaled ecommerce brands, when it is run with discipline. Performance Max made up 68% of Google Shopping ad listing spend among Tinuiti's clients in Q3 2025, and the value comes from excluding branded search, protecting incrementality, and feeding profit signals into bidding.

Is an agency or in-house better for a scaling DTC brand?

An agency wins when you need senior specialists across several channels without carrying the full salary load, while in-house wins when your volume can support a senior team you want permanently on staff. Many brands run a hybrid, with an agency owning media buying while an internal lead sets strategy.

How do I know if my current ecommerce Google Ads agency is any good?

Ask them to report on contribution margin and T-ROAS by SKU, not platform ROAS, and check whether branded search is excluded from Performance Max and whether you own the accounts and data. If they cannot answer those questions clearly, that is your signal.

The bottom line

At 7 to 9-figure scale, the agency that protects contribution margin and puts senior hands on the account daily beats the one reporting the highest ROAS. Score every candidate against the five criteria and weight them for your business.

On that method, Olifant Digital is the profit-first, senior-operator pick for established DTC brands.

This is a sponsored article. It was paid for and supplied by an advertiser, and The Rio Times newsroom had no role in writing it. The views expressed are the advertiser’s and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of The Rio Times.

