What Comes Next for Ueno Bank and Paraguay

On Saturday 7 November 2026, Paraguay’s central bank, the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP), had not said whether it will sell, wind up or prop up Ueno Bank, the app-based lender it took over this week. The law offers a short menu of options, and the politics changed on Friday 6 November, when the Senate removed President Santiago Peña and Pedro Alliana took over until August 2028.

This is analysis, not a forecast, and each path below is a scenario with its drivers. Our explainer on the Ueno Bank case sets out the facts behind it.

Status The BCP opened a resolution procedure for Ueno on 2 or 3 November; no final route is announced.

The BCP opened a resolution procedure for Ueno on 2 or 3 November; no final route is announced. First payment The BCP announced a first guaranteed payment of up to Gs 10 million (about US$1,673) per depositor.

The BCP announced a first guaranteed payment of up to Gs 10 million (about US$1,673) per depositor. Ceiling Paraguay’s deposit law caps the guarantee at Gs 228.3 million (about US$38,200) per client.

Paraguay’s deposit law caps the guarantee at Gs 228.3 million (about US$38,200) per client. Vote Paraguay’s Constitution places the next presidential election between 17 April and 17 May 2028.

Paraguay’s Constitution places the next presidential election between 17 April and 17 May 2028. Prediction markets Polymarket, 8:38 a.m. ET, 7 November: Prieto 20.5%, Latorre 17.5%, Núñez 17%, Alliana 12% to win in 2028.

Polymarket, 8:38 a.m. ET, 7 November: Prieto 20.5%, Latorre 17.5%, Núñez 17%, Alliana 12% to win in 2028. Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

Paraguay’s law gives the central bank a short list of ways to end Ueno Bank, and its politics will decide which one the state can afford.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In Plain English

Resolution procedure: the legal process a central bank opens when a bank’s solvency, its cushion against losses, falls too low.

the legal process a central bank opens when a bank’s solvency, its cushion against losses, falls too low. Deposit Guarantee Fund: a pool of money, paid in by banks and the state, that repays savers up to a set limit.

a pool of money, paid in by banks and the state, that repays savers up to a set limit. Forced liquidation: a court-run sale of what is left of a bank to repay its creditors.

a court-run sale of what is left of a bank to repay its creditors. Colorado Party: Paraguay’s governing party, formally the Asociación Nacional Republicana (ANR).

Three Ways Ueno Bank Could End

Paraguay’s deposit guarantee law, Law 2334 of 2003, lets the BCP board, on a proposal from the Superintendencia de Bancos, the bank supervisor, pick how to resolve a failed bank. The board must act when solvency falls below 50% of the legal minimum, which the BCP says happened at Ueno.

The BCP has not announced a route. We found no report of any bank or investor bidding for Ueno, and no official statement on a sale.

Scenario A: guaranteed deposits and assets move to solvent banks. Article 18 allows a direct transfer of guaranteed deposits to healthy banks in a competitive process, together with assets, topped up if needed from the guarantee fund. The driver is buyers, and none has been reported, so this path depends on how large the hole in Ueno’s books turns out to be.

Scenario B: forced liquidation. Article 26 sends the remaining balance of a bank in resolution to a court for forced liquidation. The driver is the quality of Ueno’s loans and other assets, whose value we could not find published, so a weak loan book pushes the case toward a court-run wind-up.

Scenario C: the state pays more than the fund holds. The law set a US$50 million state contribution to the fund plus a quarterly bank levy of 0.12% of average quarterly deposit balances, and says the state may issue bonds if the fund runs short. Under a declaration of systemic risk, Article 30 also lets a contingency plan extend the guarantee to all deposits and add state contributions with no repayment.

The driver is politics, because Alliana said affected savers would not be abandoned and ordered immediate action to compensate them, according to the Senate’s account of his oath. Whether that means money beyond the legal ceiling is not stated.

The strongest argument against a quick rescue is size. Ueno served about 2.94 million clients, equal to roughly 45% of the 6.46 million people the national statistics institute (INE) estimates for 2026 (clients are accounts, not necessarily separate residents), so any route that leaves savers waiting carries a political cost.

The same size makes a buyer harder to find and a state top-up costly. Article 18 itself speaks of one mechanism or a combination, so the paths can combine, with a transfer of deposits first and a court liquidation of leftover assets later.

Pedro Alliana, then Paraguay’s vice president, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department in Washington on 4 August 2026. Photo: US Department of State/Freddie Everett, public domain.

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What the 2028 Vote Looks Like Now

Paraguay’s Constitution gives a president five years from 15 August after the election, and places the vote 90 to 120 days before the term ends. That puts the next presidential election between 17 April and 17 May 2028; we found no official electoral calendar yet.

Article 229 bars re-election “in any case” and says a vice president may be elected president for the next term only if he left office six months before the vote. Whether that covers a vice president who now holds the presidency is an open legal question, and we found no official statement.

Scenario 1: Alliana runs as the Colorado candidate. The driver is the party machine and the office, since the Colorado Party holds the presidency and the leadership of both chambers. The risk is Ueno, because the president removed amid the bank’s collapse came from the same party.

Scenario 2: the party picks someone else. The party could choose another candidate if Ueno’s political cost or the eligibility question weighs on Alliana. We found no confirmed statement on his plans.

Scenario 3: the opposition unites. In the 4 October municipal vote the opposition’s Soledad Núñez won Asunción, the capital, with 47.78% of the vote in the preliminary count, ahead of the Colorado Party’s candidate. The driver is whether a divided opposition agrees on one ticket, a question its leaders were still debating in October.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based market, traders put Miguel Prieto, the former mayor of Ciudad del Este, at 20.5% to win the 2028 presidency at 8:38 a.m. ET on 7 November. Raúl Latorre, president of the Chamber of Deputies, stood at 17.5%, Basilio Núñez, president of the Senate, at 17%, and Alliana at 12%. Only about US$12,000 has been traded in the market, so the prices are thin and can move on small bets. Prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

A saver can read the law directly, because it sets payment within 15 calendar days, extendable by another 15, up to 75 minimum monthly wages (Gs 228.3 million, about US$38,200 at Gs 5,976 per US$). Our depositors’ guide to Ueno Bank lists the steps.

An investor should watch three dates: the BCP board’s choice of route, the vote of Congress to fill the vice presidency, and the electoral calendar. The Constitution says Paraguay’s Congress, by an absolute majority of its members, names a vice president when the post falls vacant in the last two years of a term, and we found no confirmed appointment.

Our analysis of Paraguay’s bond risk covers the market side. Our report on the Paraguayan dollar’s jump covers the currency.

What Is Not Known

Which route the BCP will choose is not known, and neither is the final size of the hole in Ueno. The exact date of the resolution, 2 or 3 November, differs between documents.

The state money frozen in the bank and any bid for its assets are unconfirmed. We found no statement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or a rating agency since 2 November.

Whether Alliana may run in 2028 is open. So are the name of the next vice president and whether the Senate confirms a new central bank chief.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Ueno Bank be sold?

No sale has been announced, and we found no report of a bidder. The law lets the BCP transfer guaranteed deposits and assets to solvent banks, or send the rest to a court for liquidation.

How much will Ueno depositors get back?

The legal guarantee covers up to 75 minimum monthly wages per person, Gs 228.3 million (about US$38,200). The BCP announced a first payment of up to Gs 10 million (about US$1,673).

When is Paraguay’s next presidential election?

The Constitution places it 90 to 120 days before the term ends on 15 August 2028, so between 17 April and 17 May 2028. We found no official date yet.

Sources: read 7 November 2026: Law 2334 of 2003 (Articles 1, 3, 13, 18, 26 and 30, including the payment deadline in Article 1); the Constitution of Paraguay of 1992 (Articles 229, 230 and 234); BCP statements of 3 and 4 November 2026; the Senate’s report on the oath of Pedro Alliana; INE population estimate for 2026; Polymarket market “Paraguay Presidential Election Winner”, read 7 November 2026. Guaraní converted at Gs 5,976 per US$, the market close of Friday 6 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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