File photo, 2015. The Court of Appeal building in Tunis, with the Arabic name of the court above its arched entrance. (Photo: Touzrimounir, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

TUNISIA · JUSTICE

A Tunis appeal court on Monday 16 November 2026 cut the prison term of businessman Chafik Jarraya from 15 years to five, while confirming that he is guilty. The charge is placing himself at the disposal of a foreign army in peacetime.

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The ruling came from the specialised chamber for terrorism cases, a court division that hears such cases, at the Tunis Court of Appeal. It confirmed the sentences of the other defendants, including 15 years for a former security official and 25-year terms for several fugitives.

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Key Facts Ruling Tunis appeal court cut businessman Chafik Jarraya’s term from 15 to 5 years on 16 November 2026.

Charge Placing himself at the disposal of a foreign army in peacetime; his guilt was confirmed.

Co-accused The court confirmed 15 years for a former security official and 25-year terms for several fugitives.

Background Jarraya was arrested on 23 May 2017 and has faced several other trials since.

As of 17 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.

The appeal court trimmed Chafik Jarraya’s sentence by two-thirds but upheld the guilty verdict, and it confirmed the other defendants’ sentences.

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How Jarraya Reached This Courtroom

Jarraya was arrested on 23 May 2017 in the anti-corruption campaign known as “Clean Hands”, launched under then Prime Minister Youssef Chahed. He has since been convicted in several separate cases, including one over falsified contracts for the sale of confiscated assets.

In the foreign-army case, the Tunis Court of First Instance, the trial court, sentenced him to 15 years on Tuesday 24 March 2026. He appealed, and the ruling of 16 November 2026 is the result of that appeal.

Pedestrians on Avenue Habib Bourguiba, the main boulevard of central Tunis, in an undated file photo. (Photo: Bahbouhe, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What the Appeal Court Decided

The court upheld the conviction but removed ten years from the sentence, so Jarraya now faces five years in this case. Judges kept the 15-year term for a former security official, with immediate execution, meaning it is to be served at once without suspension.

The court also confirmed 25-year terms, with immediate execution, for several fugitives. One of them is a foreign national.

Why the Cut Matters

Ten years off a single sentence is a cut of two-thirds in the term Jarraya faces in this foreign-army case. It applies only to this case, because his other convictions were decided in separate trials.

The people directly affected are Jarraya and his co-defendants. We could confirm no wider consequence.

What Is Not Known

Public accounts of the ruling do not say which foreign army was involved or why the judges reduced the sentence. The reports we found do not agree on the former security official’s first-instance term, so we state only his sentence on appeal.

We found no public statement from Jarraya’s lawyers or from the prosecution. No next hearing, and no appeal to the Court of Cassation (Tunisia’s highest court for points of law), had been reported by the morning of 17 November 2026.

More on Tunisia

Our earlier reports include the 20-year sentence for opposition leader Riadh Ben Fadhel and a terrorism trial that ended in terms of 4 to 25 years. For who holds power in Tunis, see our guide to Tunisia’s key political players, or follow all Tunisia news.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Chafik Jarraya’s sentence cut to?

The Tunis Court of Appeal cut it from 15 years to five on 16 November 2026. It confirmed his guilt, so the conviction stands.

What is Jarraya accused of in this case?

The charge is placing himself at the disposal of a foreign army in peacetime. Public accounts of the ruling did not say which army was involved.

What happened to the co-defendants?

The court confirmed a 15-year sentence with immediate execution for a former security official. Several fugitives, one a foreign national, keep 25-year terms.

Who is Chafik Jarraya?

He is a Tunisian businessman arrested on 23 May 2017 during an anti-corruption campaign. He has since faced several trials, including one over falsified contracts for confiscated assets.

Sources: Tunis Court of Appeal, specialised chamber for terrorism cases, ruling of 16 November 2026; Tunis Court of First Instance, same chamber, ruling of 24 March 2026; Rio Times research in Tunisian French-language and Arabic-language press, 16 and 17 November 2026.





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