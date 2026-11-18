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TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO · COURTS AND SECURITY

The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, the London-based court that is Trinidad and Tobago’s final court of appeal, ruled on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that the state of emergency declared in August 2011 was lawful. It also found that two of the three men held during that emergency were wrongly refused access to a lawyer.

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The judgment matters beyond 2011 because it sets out how far a government may go when it declares an emergency in Trinidad and Tobago. Residents and visitors living under any such order, and anyone detained under one, depend on that line.

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Key Facts Ruling The Privy Council, London court of final appeal, upheld Trinidad’s 2011 emergency and its rules.

Detainees Two of the three men who appealed were wrongly denied a lawyer; none was charged.

Test The judges said the men failed to show the measures were not reasonably justifiable.

Duration The 2011 emergency lasted about three and a half months, from 21 August to 5 December 2011.

Appeal Dominic Pitilal, Earl Elie and Ashmeed Mohammed, the three men who appealed, were detained in November 2011.

The court backed the emergency itself but drew a firm line on the rights of the men held under it, and a statement attributed to the prime minister uses the result as a warning to gangs.

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What The Privy Council Decided

The case, Dominic Pitilal, Earl Elie and Ashmeed Mohammed v the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago, was heard on Tuesday 14 July 2026. The judgment, numbered [2026] UKPC 41, was given on 17 November by Lady Rose and Lord Doherty, two of the five judges, with Lord Reed, Lord Hamblen and Lord Leggatt agreeing.

The Board, as the panel of judges is called, dismissed the appeals in so far as they challenged the validity of the proclamation and the regulations, according to its press summary of 17 November. That means the President’s declaration of the emergency and the emergency rules made under it, which the Board found the three men had failed to show were not reasonably justifiable.

The press summary says the measures were “clearly needed to address the sudden and extreme outbreak of widespread, brutal violence”. It adds that the emergency “could have been ended at any time by a simple majority vote of the House of Representatives”, the elected lower chamber of Parliament.

On the second question the Board sided with two of the three men. It found that the Court of Appeal, the next court up, was wrong to set aside the declarations that the rights of Elie and Pitilal had been breached, and it reinstated the awards and declarations of the High Court, the trial court.

In the Board’s view the police had no justification for denying them the right to consult a lawyer. Mohammed’s claim on that point had been dismissed at the High Court trial, and the press summary records no remedy for him.

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard in a joint training exercise, August 2018. File photo: Javon Spence, Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

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The Big Picture

The dispute goes back to the President’s proclamation of a public emergency on Sunday 21 August 2011 (Proclamation No 8 of 2011), followed by emergency regulations made under it on Tuesday 23 August 2011. The 2011 government was the People’s Partnership coalition, which Kamla Persad-Bissessar led.

A state of emergency lets a government suspend some ordinary rules, including detention rules, for a limited period. The three men were arrested on Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 November 2011 and never charged and released on Monday 5 December 2011, the day the emergency ended.

The Board decided the case on the lawfulness of the measures, not on any guilt of the men. Its reasoning is set out in the press summary and the full judgment.

The Prime Minister’s Reaction

A statement attributed to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar after the ruling, the text of which we have not seen from her office, said the ruling “vindicates my decision to take decisive action to protect the lives of innocent, law-abiding citizens from escalating gang violence, brutal murders and widespread lawlessness”. It was carried by local media; we found no official text.

The same attributed statement warns: “If they continue to inflict terror on law-abiding citizens, I will reciprocate that terror on them and their families; that is a guarantee”. Both quotations therefore rest on reports of the statement, not on an official transcript.

The attributed statement also says the opposition People’s National Movement’s constitutional challenge to the Special Operations Act, a recent security law, “will also fail in the courts”. We have not confirmed that claim, and the Act and the challenge are described only as the statement presents them.

Our earlier coverage of a curfew under that Act explains how it works, and our Trinidad and Tobago hub gives wider context. No crime figure is supplied with the statement, and none is given here.

What It Means for You

Detainees gain a clear precedent: in Trinidad and Tobago, police cannot lawfully keep a suspect from a lawyer during an emergency without justification. Governments gain a clear legal footing, because the Board accepted that violence on the scale of 2011 can justify emergency regulations.

Residents and visitors under any emergency should expect courts to review such orders against the same reasonableness test. Our report on the migrant permit process shows how closely such rules touch foreign residents.

What Is Not Known

The judgment does not decide the lawfulness of any emergency declared since 2011, and what the ruling means for the current emergency is not stated. Whether the prime minister’s words lead to any measure, and the outcome of the Special Operations Act challenge, are open; no checkpoint date is confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Privy Council?

It is the London-based court that serves as final court of appeal for Trinidad and Tobago and some other countries. Its Judicial Committee heard this case and ruled on 17 November 2026.

What did the court rule about the 2011 emergency?

The Board dismissed the challenge to the validity of the proclamation and regulations on 17 November 2026. It found the regulations were reasonably justifiable.

What did it say about access to a lawyer?

It said there was no justification for police to deny Earl Elie and Dominic Pitilal the right to consult a legal adviser. It reinstated the High Court’s awards and declarations for them.

How long did the 2011 emergency last?

It was declared on 21 August 2011 and ended on 5 December 2011, about three and a half months. The court noted it could have been ended earlier by a simple majority vote of the House of Representatives.

Sources: Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, press summary, 17 November 2026 (https://jcpc.uk/cases/press-summary/jcpc-2025-0072); judgment [2026] UKPC 41, 17 November 2026 (https://caselaw.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ukpc/2026/41). The prime minister’s statement could not be retrieved from her office.

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