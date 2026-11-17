TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO · BUSINESS

Angostura, the Trinidad drinks maker, said on Monday 16 November 2026 that Massy Distribution, a business of the Massy Group, will now sell its 420 ready-to-drink range to more shops, bars and restaurants across Trinidad. Angostura will keep supplying its existing customers itself.

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For US readers, this is a local deal rather than a new route into America. Massy Group, the Caribbean investment holding company that signed on as distributor, also has businesses in South Florida, in the US state of Florida.

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Key Facts What happened Massy Distribution will supply new outlets with Angostura’s 420 drinks, announced Monday 16 November 2026.

The range 420 Original at 7% alcohol, Haze Passion at 5% and High Grade at 12%.

The split Angostura keeps serving existing customers directly; Massy serves the new supermarkets, bars, restaurants and wholesalers.

Not disclosed Financial terms, exclusivity, length of the agreement and sales volumes.

The partner Massy Group, a Caribbean holding company active since 1923, with over 60 operating companies.

Angostura says it launched 420 in April 2025. It is adding Massy’s reach while keeping its own direct relationships with existing customers in Trinidad.

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What Happened

Angostura said in a statement on its website on Monday 16 November 2026 that it is expanding distribution of its 420 ready-to-drink brand through a strategic partnership with Massy Distribution. Ready-to-drink means a pre-mixed alcoholic drink that is sold ready to open, with no bar needed.

Massy Distribution will introduce 420 at additional supermarkets, convenience stores, licensed bars, restaurants and wholesalers, the company said. Angostura will keep distributing the 420 line directly to its existing customers.

The two companies also plan joint marketing and promotional activities. Angostura’s statement names the three products in the range as 420 Original, Haze Passion and High Grade.

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Who Is Who

Angostura Limited is a subsidiary of Angostura Holdings Limited, and its brands include bitters, rums, soft drinks and ready-to-drink products. The company says its brands are present in more than 170 markets worldwide.

Massy Group describes itself as an investment holding company with three main portfolios: Integrated Retail, Gas Products, and Motors & Machines. It has operated since 1923, with businesses across the Caribbean, in Colombia and in South Florida.

Massy’s shares trade on the stock exchanges of Trinidad and Tobago and of Jamaica, according to its website. Massy Distribution is the Massy business named in the Angostura statement.

What the Companies Said

Gary Hunt, chairman of Angostura, said in the statement: “It combines Angostura’s expertise in product development with Massy’s expansive distribution network.” This is the company’s own description of the deal. Marissa Ramkissoon, senior vice president and country head of Integrated Retail Portfolio at Massy, said: “We are excited to welcome 420 to our distribution portfolio and to partner with Angostura in its continued growth.” Both quotes come from the statement published on Angostura’s website.

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The 420 Story So Far

Angostura launched 420 in April 2025. In a statement on 10 April 2026 it said the drink was sold in nine Caribbean markets: Antigua, the Bahamas, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Suriname.

That statement also introduced 420 High Grade, a stronger version with 12% alcohol. Angostura said it would reach select regional markets in the following months, and described growth for the brand as strong.

What It Means for You

For a US reader, this is a local distribution deal, not a move into the American market. The statement refers to Trinidad and does not mention sales in the United States.

Travellers to Trinidad could see 420 on more shelves, although neither company has published a start date or a list of outlets. Investors in Massy, whose shares trade in Trinidad and Jamaica, have no financial terms to work with.

Hunt described the logic as combining Angostura’s product development with Massy’s distribution network. In practice, Angostura keeps making the drinks while Massy handles the new outlets.

What Is Not Known

Neither company has disclosed the length of the agreement, whether it is exclusive, or any sales targets. The statement does not say how many new outlets Massy will serve or when they will start stocking 420.

Angostura’s statement speaks of opportunities across Trinidad and does not say whether Massy will handle 420 on other islands. It also gives no sales figures for the drink.

More: Trinidad and Tobago news in English, Caribbean business coverage, Caribbean Airlines’ data breach and the Trinidad opposition’s procurement probe demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Angostura 420?

It is a ready-to-drink alcoholic range made by Angostura of Trinidad, launched in April 2025. It comes as 420 Original at 7% alcohol, Haze Passion at 5% and High Grade at 12%.

Who Will Sell 420 in Trinidad?

Massy Distribution will supply additional supermarkets, convenience stores, licensed bars, restaurants and wholesalers. Angostura will keep serving its existing customers directly.

Is 420 a Cannabis Product?

No. Angostura describes 420 as a ready-to-drink range with alcohol levels of 7%, 5% and 12% across its three versions.

Is the Deal Coming to the United States?

The statement refers to Trinidad and does not mention the United States. Neither company has given terms or a rollout date.

Sources: Angostura, statement on its partnership with Massy Distribution, 16 November 2026; Angostura, statement on the 420 ready-to-drink line, 10 April 2026; Massy Group, company website, 17 November 2026.

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