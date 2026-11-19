A Catholic Church body has added its voice to the Maloney debate, and its starting point is the dignity of the people inside the cordon.

Photo: Anthony Mendenhall / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO · SOCIETY

The Catholic Commission for Social Justice, an office of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Port of Spain, has called for the residents of the Maloney Buildings Housing Development to be treated with respect, compassion and dignity. In a statement on 17 November it said the state has a duty to protect citizens from violence but must balance public order with the rights of the people who live there.

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The commission also asked whether the Special Operations Act, 2026 can reach the causes of the trouble, which it linked to neglect, unemployment and a lack of opportunity. The Maloney Buildings, in Maloney Gardens in Trinidad, have been closed since Tuesday 10 November, and the Opposition, led by Pennelope Beckles, and the government are at odds over it.

Key Facts Who The Catholic Commission for Social Justice, an office of the Catholic Archdiocese of Port of Spain.

Call Treat Maloney residents with respect, compassion and dignity while the area stays closed.

Question Can the new law reach the neglect, unemployment and lack of opportunity behind the violence?

Context Curfew since 10 November; the House hears the grounds on 20 November.

As of 19 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.

A Catholic Church body has added its voice to the Maloney debate, and its starting point is the dignity of the people inside the cordon.

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What The Commission Said

The commission said the government has a duty to protect citizens from violence, but that public order must be weighed against the rights of Maloney residents. It urged the public to think about what it means to deploy such a large police presence in a community.

It said the public should not be indifferent to conditions in another community that it would find intolerable in its own. It added that restrictions on freedom should not be questioned only when they affect ourselves or someone we know.

The statement said that human dignity is “inalienable”. It added that this holds even when a community is placed under restrictions.

The commission gave no formal list of demands. Its main call was for respect, compassion and dignity toward residents, and its central question was whether the Act addresses root causes.

The side of the Red House in Port of Spain, home of Trinidad and Tobago’s Parliament. File photo: Xiquinho Silva, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

The Law The Church Is Reacting To

The Special Operations Act, 2026, the law behind the closure, was published in the Gazette, the government’s official journal, on 6 October 2026, after the bill was published in the Gazette on 22 September. Under section 11, the President, Christine Kangaloo, can declare an area a closed area when gang violence, shootings or illegal guns threaten public safety and ordinary policing cannot cope.

A closed area can be fenced off by barriers and roadblocks, and people may enter or leave only with a permit. The President can also impose a curfew; the Maloney curfew runs from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Breaking a permit’s conditions or the curfew carries, on summary conviction (a trial before a magistrate without a jury), a fine of TT$50,000 (about US$7,400 at roughly TT$6.77 per US$1) and one year in prison. The Act exempts certain officials and on-duty police and soldiers.

What The Government And Residents Say

Attorney General John Jeremie, the government’s chief legal adviser, said on 14 November that a high rate of underemployment in the community, among other factors, had fuelled crime there. That overlaps with the commission’s own diagnosis of unemployment and lack of opportunity.

Some residents describe daily life under the order differently. One hair and nail technician estimated more than TT$3,000 (about US$440) in lost business, while another resident said ambulances had been blocked, and we could not confirm either claim.

Why It Matters

The commission turns attention to what the closure costs the people inside it, in addition to the legal questions the Opposition raises. A curfew of eight hours a night applies to every resident, whatever their own conduct.

The Act gives the President seven days from the order to deliver her grounds to the Speaker of the House, a deadline that fell on Tuesday 17 November. The House hears them on Friday 20 November, ten days after the order, and the House can annul the order by resolution while it is in force.

What To Watch

The first date is Friday 20 November, when the Speaker, who chairs the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Parliament, is due to present the President’s statement of grounds. The second is Tuesday 24 November at 4 p.m., the deadline set for the Attorney General to give Pennelope Beckles, the Leader of the Opposition, a full response to her lawyers’ pre-action letter, a formal warning of a court case.

What Is Not Known

The commission issued its statement on 17 November, and the full text was not available to us beyond what was reported. No end date for the closed area has been announced, and it is unclear whether the government will respond to the commission’s question on root causes.

What It Means For You

For readers following Caribbean policy, the statement shows that the Maloney debate is widening from legality to social cost. It is a reminder that security measures are judged by what happens in the homes behind the cordon as much as by arrests.

Our first report on the curfew and our report on the President’s statement set out the facts. Our report on the gun find covers the dispute with residents.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Catholic Commission for Social Justice?

It is an office of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Port of Spain. It comments on social and rights issues.

What did the commission say about Maloney?

It said residents should be treated with respect, compassion and dignity, and that public order must be balanced against their rights. It asked whether the Act addresses root causes.

Does the commission oppose the Special Operations Act?

It did not say so in this statement. It asked whether the Act is a long-term answer and whether the underlying social conditions will be dealt with.

Who is allowed to move in the Maloney curfew hours?

People with a permit, and certain officials and on-duty police and soldiers named in the Act. Others must stay indoors from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sources: Statement of the Catholic Commission for Social Justice, Archdiocese of Port of Spain, 17 November 2026; Special Operations Act, 2026, Act No. 21 of 2026, Gazette of 6 October 2026 (https://www.ttparliament.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/a2026-21g.pdf); Special Operations Bill, 2026, Gazette of 22 September 2026; statement of Attorney General John Jeremie, 14 November 2026.

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