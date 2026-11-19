The Opposition Leader wants the government to show why a whole housing estate is still under curfew, and that the new law’s strict conditions were met before it was used.

The Red House in Port of Spain, in an undated file photo. Photo: Anthony Mendenhall / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago’s Opposition Leader, Pennelope Beckles, has given the government until 4 p.m. on Friday 20 November 2026 to put safeguards in place for a curfew-bound housing estate, or face a court challenge. The estate, the Maloney Buildings in Maloney Gardens, has been under a nightly curfew since Tuesday 10 November, imposed under the new Special Operations Act that lets the President seal off areas hit by gang violence.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

It is an early test of a law that lets the government close off one neighbourhood at a time. A court ruling on this case could set the limits for every closure that follows.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Caribbean story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Pennelope Beckles, leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM), the main opposition party.

What. A ten-page letter dated 17 November formally warns the government of a lawsuit over the Maloney curfew.

Deadlines. 4 p.m. Friday 20 November for safeguards; 4 p.m. Tuesday 24 November for a full reply.

The law. The Special Operations Act, 2026 lets the President declare gang-hit areas “closed areas”.

As of. 19 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

The Opposition Leader wants the government to show why a whole housing estate is still under curfew, and that the new law’s strict conditions were met before it was used.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

What the Opposition Leader Is Demanding

Beckles’ lawyers, the firm Hove and Associates, served the letter on Attorney General John Jeremie, the government’s chief legal adviser, and the Cabinet. A pre-action protocol letter is the formal notice a claimant sends before going to court, setting out the complaint and a deadline.

The letter asks the government to confirm “immediate safeguards” for Maloney residents by 4 p.m. on Friday 20 November. It sets a second deadline, 4 p.m. on Tuesday 24 November, for a full response with documents.

If the deadlines pass, Beckles says she will ask a court to overturn the Maloney orders and to declare parts of the Act unconstitutional. She says she has instructed her attorneys to file an application as public interest litigation, a case brought for the public good rather than for personal gain.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago) Email address Follow

Six Grounds and a Long Document List

The letter lists six grounds. They include claims that the government did not meet the legal conditions for the closure, that the measures are disproportionate, and that the permit and curfew system is not “prescribed by law”, meaning not clearly set out in legislation.

It also raises the rights of detained people, possible political bias, and the Prime Minister’s involvement in operational policing decisions. The letter says there is no evidence Cabinet checked whether ordinary policing could cope before advising the President.

Beckles’ lawyers demand the Police Commissioner’s written request, the intelligence assessments, the Cabinet note and minute, and the advice sent to the President. They also want a map of the closed area, its intended duration, and police body-camera footage.

The Red House in Port of Spain, where Trinidad and Tobago’s Parliament sits (file photo). Photo: Xiquinho Silva / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

What the Law Itself Says

Section 11 of the Special Operations Act, 2026 lets the President declare a closed area when violent crime, gang activity or illegal weapons threaten public safety, and when ordinary law enforcement cannot restore peace. That second condition, in section 11(1)(b), is the one Beckles’ lawyers say the government has not shown.

The Act requires the President to give the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Parliament, a statement of the specific grounds within seven days of an order. The House can vote to annul an order while it is in force, though such motions cannot be brought within three months of each other, and the President can revoke an order at any point.

Section 21 tells police and soldiers to use body-worn cameras during operations in closed areas, as far as resources allow. The Act was assented to on 5 October 2026 and appeared in the government’s official Gazette, in a legal supplement dated 6 October.

In Plain English Closed area: a zone the President orders sealed, where people need a permit to enter or leave.

a zone the President orders sealed, where people need a permit to enter or leave. Curfew: residents must stay in their premises during set hours, unless an order or a permit allows otherwise.

residents must stay in their premises during set hours, unless an order or a permit allows otherwise. Opposition Leader: the head of the largest party outside government, who speaks for it in Parliament.

The Big Picture: How Maloney Got Here

Beckles says the curfew followed a shooting in Maloney on Monday 9 November. She notes that police arrested suspects within three days, and asks what continuing threat justified a curfew that was entering its eighth night when she spoke.

In a statement this week she pointed to the Privy Council, the final court of appeal for Trinidad and Tobago, and its ruling upholding the 2011 State of Emergency, a period of extraordinary police powers. Beckles says that ruling set a standard, that an emergency must be “sudden, immediate and likely to be short-lived”, and that Maloney must be measured against it.

At a news conference this week she also cited police figures: about 600 apartments searched, five firearms found in a fig patch on vacant land, and eight marijuana plants seized. She argues that this scale of search against such finds raises a question of proportion.

The government sees it differently. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar told reporters the PNM “should stop wasting the AG’s [Attorney General’s] time with this nonsense” and that she can’t see “why anyone would be against” police clearing gangs and firearms out of Maloney.

She did not address the constitutional points directly, and Attorney General Jeremie had not responded to questions in coverage published on 18 November. A separate constitutional challenge to the Act was filed on Monday 16 November by activist Wendell Eversley, with a legal team led by former prime minister Stuart Young.

What It Means for You

For residents of the Maloney Buildings, the deadlines on Friday and Tuesday decide whether the curfew gets an end date, a published justification or a court hearing. For everyone else, the orders as described cover one estate, the Maloney Buildings Housing Development, not the wider island.

For readers abroad, the case is a live example of how a Caribbean democracy balances gang violence against constitutional rights. Because Maloney is the first area we know of to be closed under the Act, any court ruling will shape how freely later orders can be used.

What Is Not Known

No end date for the curfew has been announced. We have not seen the letter itself, so its contents are as described in public statements and published coverage of them.

The President’s statement of the grounds for the closure is due in the House of Representatives on Friday 20 November, and officials reportedly say it will not be debated. It is also unclear whether the government will answer the letter by Friday, or whether a claim will reach a court.

Frequently Asked Questions

What deadline has Pennelope Beckles set the government?

She set 4 p.m. on Friday 20 November 2026 for confirmation of immediate safeguards for Maloney residents. A second deadline of 4 p.m. on Tuesday 24 November covers a full response and documents.

What is the Special Operations Act, 2026?

It lets the President declare a closed area where violent crime, gang activity or illegal weapons threaten public safety. Residents then need a permit to enter or leave, and the President can add a curfew.

Can Parliament cancel the Maloney orders?

Yes, in principle. The House of Representatives can pass a resolution annulling an order while it is in force, though annulment motions cannot be brought within three months of each other.

Does the curfew apply to all of Trinidad and Tobago?

No. The orders as described cover one estate, the Maloney Buildings Housing Development in Maloney Gardens.

Sources Special Operations Act, 2026, Act No. 21 of 2026: full text · Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, bill page · Opposition Leader’s public statements of 16 to 18 November 2026 and the contents of the pre-action letter as described in them.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →