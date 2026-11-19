Two accounts of the same five guns sit side by side, and only evidence not yet made public can separate them.

The side of the Red House in Port of Spain, with its domed wing behind. The photo does not show the court case or anyone involved in it. Photo: Xiquinho Silva / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO · SECURITY

Residents of the Maloney Buildings, a Trinidad housing estate sealed off under the new Special Operations Act, 2026, say the five guns police found there on Tuesday 17 November were planted. They say security-camera footage will prove it, but they have not released it.

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Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro says intelligence points to retaliation, and he has asked residents to hand any footage to police. No one has been arrested over the guns, and neither account has been tested in court.

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Key Facts Find Police recovered five firearms in a fig (banana) patch near Building 20 on Tuesday 17 November.

Claim Residents say the guns were planted and that camera footage shows it; it has not been released.

Police Commissioner Guevarro says intelligence points to retaliation plans and asks residents for any footage.

Status Police are investigating who placed the guns; no one has been charged.

As of 19 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.

Two accounts of the same five guns sit side by side, and only evidence not yet made public can separate them.

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What Police Say They Found

Police recovered five firearms in a fig (banana) patch in Maloney Gardens, the district around the Maloney Buildings, near Building 20 and a church, on Tuesday 17 November. Most accounts of the find list an AR-15 rifle, but the lists of the other weapons and the ammunition differ from one account to the next, so the exact make-up of the cache is unsettled.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro said intelligence suggested rival gang members had armed themselves in anticipation of retaliation. He also said the markings on all five weapons had been filed off.

Ten rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition were also reported found in a nearby abandoned house. Accounts of the ammunition recovered differ.

The Red House in Port of Spain, home of Trinidad and Tobago’s Parliament. File photo: Xiquinho Silva, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

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What Residents Say

Residents of the estate said that police and soldiers had searched the area three times before Tuesday and found nothing. They say CCTV (closed-circuit camera) footage shows soldiers entering the area the night before carrying a bag, and police later retrieving a bag of guns.

They declined to share the footage with reporters and said it would be released “in due time”. A longtime community elder said the guns were put there by others.

Residents also deny that gangs operate in the estate, and one said a peace pact among Buildings 17 to 20 has held for years. These are allegations from the people living there, and we have not seen the footage.

How Police Have Responded

Guevarro urged residents to give any footage to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, saying it would help investigators work out who placed the guns. He said police are actively investigating who put the items there.

Avalon Frank, a senior police officer, put the number of searches at about 600 apartments, abandoned lots and buildings since the lockdown began. Guevarro had first estimated about 300.

Life Inside The Closed Area

Hair and nail technician Tabita Alleyne estimated her losses at more than TT$3,000 (about US$440 at roughly TT$6.77 per US$1) because customers could not reach her, a figure we take to be in Trinidad and Tobago dollars. Another resident, Y Joseph, called on officials to make sure ambulances were not blocked and said that this had been happening.

We could not independently confirm either account. Under the curfew, which runs from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., residents need a permit to move during those hours.

Why It Matters

The order that sealed the estate was made on Tuesday 10 November, a week before the guns were found on 17 November, so the find cannot be the legal basis for it. The grounds are in the statement that President Christine Kangaloo must give the House of Representatives, Trinidad and Tobago’s elected lower chamber, on Friday 20 November under the Special Operations Act, 2026, the new law behind the closure.

Police have shown the guns and ammunition as evidence of the gang threat. Residents say the footage will show the guns were planted, so the dispute now turns on evidence that neither side has yet made public.

What To Watch

The first date is Friday 20 November, when the President is due to present her statement of grounds to the House. The second is Tuesday 24 November at 4 p.m., the deadline that lawyers for Pennelope Beckles, the Leader of the Opposition, set the Attorney General for a full response to their letter of 17 November.

What Is Not Known

Nobody has said who put the guns in the fig patch, and the footage residents describe has not been made public. Accounts of which weapons were found differ, and no arrest or charge has been announced.

What It Means For You

For readers abroad, the case shows how a new emergency-style law is tested on the ground, where evidence is disputed. The Maloney Buildings are a residential estate and not a tourist area.

Our first report on the curfew explains the law. Our report on the President’s statement explains what Parliament can do about it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did police find in Maloney?

Police recovered five firearms in a fig (banana) patch near Building 20 on Tuesday 17 November. No arrests have been reported.

Why do residents say the guns were planted?

They say camera footage shows soldiers arriving with a bag and police later retrieving one, and that earlier searches found nothing. They have not released the footage, and the claim is unproven.

What does the police commissioner say?

Commissioner Allister Guevarro says the weapons were amassed for retaliation and that police are investigating who placed them. He asked residents to hand over any footage.

Has anyone been charged over the guns?

Not as of 19 November 2026; no arrest has been reported. Investigations are continuing.

Sources: Trinidad and Tobago Police Service operation reports and statements of Commissioner Allister Guevarro, 17 to 18 November 2026; statements of residents of the Maloney Buildings; Special Operations Act, 2026, Act No. 21 of 2026 (https://www.ttparliament.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/a2026-21g.pdf).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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