Capitec Becomes Top Bank at US$34 Billion

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

SOUTH AFRICA · MARKETS

Key Facts The bank Capitec is a South African retail bank with 26.6 million active clients, meaning customers who use their accounts.

The value Its shares are worth about R570 billion (US$34 billion), the most of any South African bank.

The move Shares closed at R4,983.19 on Tuesday 10 November 2026, a high since January 2025.

The sector The six biggest South African banks are worth about R2 trillion (US$120 billion) together.

Capitec, a South African retail bank, has become the most valuable bank listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Its shares closed at R4,983.19 on Tuesday 10 November 2026, which values the company at about R577 billion (about US$35 billion) in rand, South Africa’s currency.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the move shows where money is flowing in South African finance, a market that US funds hold through emerging-market and Africa-focused portfolios. Our report on Standard Bank covers one of the rivals that Capitec now leads by market value.

What Happened

Capitec closed at R4,983.19 a share on Tuesday 10 November 2026 on the JSE. That is its highest close since at least January 2025 and about 22% above its lowest close of the year, R4,081.62 on Monday 30 March 2026, when South African bank shares sold off.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The shares slipped to R4,915.00 on Wednesday 11 November, which still leaves the company worth about R570 billion (about US$34 billion at 16.64 rand per US dollar). A month earlier, on Monday 12 October, the price stood at R4,262.59.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Capitec (South Africa) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Why Capitec Is Pulling Ahead

Capitec reported on Wednesday 30 September 2026 that headline earnings, a profit measure that strips out one-off items, rose 19% to about R9.5 billion (about US$570 million) for the six months to 31 August. The bank said it had 26.6 million active clients, up 7% from a year earlier.

The bank serves mostly ordinary households. It has also widened into mobile phone plans, insurance and business accounts, so it earns money beyond lending.

The Wider Bank Rally

Other big lenders also gained over the past month, with FirstRand and Standard Bank, two older South African banks, each worth roughly R500 billion to R550 billion (about US$30 billion to US$33 billion). Absa and Nedbank, two other large lenders, are worth about R190 billion (US$11.5 billion) and R147 billion (US$8.8 billion).

Add Investec, a bank listed in Johannesburg and London, and the six largest banks together come to about R2 trillion (about US$120 billion). Share prices for all six rose between mid-October and mid-November.

What It Means for You

If you own a South African or Africa-focused fund, Capitec is likely one of its larger holdings, so its rise lifts your portfolio. Check your fund’s fact sheet, because weights differ a lot from one fund to the next.

Direct US access to Capitec is limited, since the main trading happens in Johannesburg in rand. Ask your broker whether any over-the-counter shares, which trade between brokers outside an exchange, exist before you buy, and remember that a falling rand can erase gains for dollar investors.

Travelers and expats in South Africa see no change in fees or services from the rally itself. A higher share price does give Capitec more room to expand, which may bring new products for its 26.6 million clients.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the rally will hold, since the price already slipped on Wednesday. Market values change every day, and the rand figures above depend on each day’s closing price and an exchange rate of 16.64 rand per US dollar on 12 November.

Exact market values also vary a little between data providers because of different share counts. We have not found an official JSE ranking of banks by value for this date.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Capitec Worth Now?

Capitec is worth about R570 billion (about US$34 billion) after its close on Wednesday 11 November 2026. That is more than any other South African bank.

What Is the JSE?

The JSE is the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, South Africa’s main stock exchange. Capitec and the other big South African banks trade there in rand.

How Did Capitec Do in Its Latest Results?

For the six months to 31 August 2026, headline earnings, a profit measure without one-off items, rose 19% to about R9.5 billion (about US$570 million). Active clients reached 26.6 million.

Can Americans Buy Capitec Shares?

The main listing is in Johannesburg, so most US investors reach Capitec through funds or over-the-counter shares. Ask your broker about access and costs, since this is not investment advice.

Sources: Johannesburg Stock Exchange, daily closing prices, 10 and 11 November 2026; Capitec, interim results for the six months to 31 August 2026, 30 September 2026; RT market data, share counts and the USD/ZAR rate, 12 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.