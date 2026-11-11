Madlanga Commission Explained, Final Report Due 2027

SOUTH AFRICA · ANALYSIS

Key Facts What is happening The Madlanga Commission resumed public hearings on 9 November 2026, with alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala scheduled to testify on links to senior police.

Why it matters The inquiry examines alleged collusion among politicians, police, prosecutors and intelligence operatives, and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has been on special leave since 13 July 2025.

The numbers The final report is due on 16 November 2026, after an earlier deadline of 31 August, and 12 senior police officers and a Medicare24 company director were arrested in March 2026 over the SAPS Medicare24 tender.

Who is who Retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga chairs the commission, and President Cyril Ramaphosa receives its reports.

What to watch Testimony from Mchunu is expected in the coming weeks with no dates confirmed, and the final report is due on 16 November 2026.

What it means for you US investors and partners with South African exposure can treat the commission’s final report, and any prosecutions that follow, as a test of how seriously the state handles corruption in police procurement.

The Madlanga Commission is South Africa’s judicial inquiry into corruption and political interference in its police, prosecution and intelligence services, and its final report is due on 16 November 2026. For readers in the United States, it is a live test of whether alleged police corruption can be exposed and prosecuted, which is what investors and partners weigh when they judge the rule of law.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa set up the inquiry after a senior police officer accused the police minister of interfering in investigations. This analysis explains who sits on it, what it is examining and what it can and cannot change, building on the Africa Intelligence Brief of 11 November 2026.

What the Commission Is and Who Sits on It

The formal name is the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

According to Corruption Watch, a South African anti-graft group, it examines alleged collusion among politicians, senior police, prosecutors, intelligence operatives and elements of the judiciary. A judicial commission hears evidence and makes recommendations, but it cannot convict anyone.

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga chairs the commission. The other commissioners are advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC, where SC means Senior Counsel, a rank for senior barristers.

Evidence leaders question witnesses and present documents on the commission’s behalf. SAnews, the government news agency, says the inquiry runs in three phases: Phase One heard the allegations, Phase Two lets implicated people respond, and Phase Three recalls Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and supporting witnesses for testing.

Germiston in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, seen from above.

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How It Began and Where It Stands

Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, accused then Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering in investigations. These included the work of the Political Killings Task Team, a police unit that probes politically motivated murders.

SAnews reports that Mchunu was placed on special leave on 13 July 2025.

The main dated steps since then are these:

5 December 2025: Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D, was shot dead in Brakpan.

17 December 2025: the first interim report went to Ramaphosa, according to SAnews.

24 March 2026: 12 senior police officers and a Medicare24 company director were arrested over the SAPS Medicare24 tender linked to Matlala.

Late May 2026: the second interim report went to the President, according to IOL and SAnews.

9 July 2026: the Presidency set 2 October for the close of evidence and 16 November for the report.

9 November 2026: public hearings resumed at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, after a pause around the municipal elections.

Confidential, in-camera hearings continued through October and early November. EWN reported on 9 November that the commission no longer accepts new submissions, though it will take information that helps matters already with its investigators.

The deadline has moved from 31 August to 16 November.

A busy intersection in Johannesburg, South Africa. photo. Traffic at a central Johannesburg intersection, South Africa. Photo: Gsalamander, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Matlala, Mchunu and the Allegations

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala

BusinessDay describes Matlala as an alleged crime kingpin, and the Medicare24 tender is the focus of the case against Matlala. The SAPS Medicare24 tender was reported at R360m.

BusinessDay reported on 9 November 2026 that Matlala is accused of giving large sums to former deputy national commissioner Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya over the tender. These are allegations, and no finding has been made.

BusinessDay reports that Matlala has invoked the right against self-incrimination and refuses to answer questions about Sibiya, with advocate Annelene van den Heever as counsel.

The plea deal was with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), a prosecution unit. BusinessDay reports that Matlala withdrew from it on 13 July 2026.

Senzo Mchunu and Shadrack Sibiya

Mchunu remains the substantive Police Minister but is suspended, and coverage on 9 November 2026 still calls Mchunu suspended. Mchunu is expected to testify in the coming weeks, with no dates confirmed.

An earlier witness, known as Witness C, implicated Mchunu and Sibiya in pressuring Matlala to open a case. These are allegations, not findings, and the research for this analysis did not include Mchunu’s own account.

BusinessDay reports that Sibiya resigned in October 2026 and faces charges of rape, sexual grooming of a minor and human trafficking. Sibiya has not been convicted of anything.

Turbulence Around the Institutions

SAnews and EWN report that Masemola was suspended in April 2026 after being charged under the Public Finance Management Act. The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) instructed on 15 September that the charges be withdrawn, and Masemola resumed duties on 19 October 2026.

SAnews reports that Andrea Johnson, the IDAC head, resigned and Ramaphosa accepted this on 27 July 2026, after claims of interference in the inquiry. Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi announced on 3 September that Ntuthuzelo Vanara of the Special Investigating Unit would act as head, and she and NDPP Andy Mothibi announced the suspension of three senior IDAC investigators on 30 July.

Stakes for Investors, and Three Scenarios

No source reviewed ties the commission to a market move, and the Africa Intelligence Brief frames it as scrutiny of the state.

The nearer market dates are macroeconomic. October inflation is due on 18 November, and the central bank decides on rates on 19 November, where Nedbank expects a 25 basis point hike, according to BusinessTech on 27 October.

The commission matters to business through procurement and security. The Medicare24 case shows a police contract at the centre of alleged corruption, and the commission’s remit covers the police, prosecutors and intelligence services that companies depend on.

Prosecutions run on a separate track through the National Prosecuting Authority and IDAC, as the commission cannot convict. Andy Mothibi, formerly head of the Special Investigating Unit, took office as NDPP on 1 February 2026, succeeding Shamila Batohi, per TimesLive and BusinessDay.

Scenarios, Not Forecasts

In a stabilising scenario, the witnesses testify in coming weeks and the report reaches Ramaphosa on schedule. Its referrals then feed the NPA and a stable IDAC, and the findings become public.

In a stalling scenario, the deadline slips again and the report goes unpublished. The EFF, a South African opposition party, has already demanded that reports be published, according to Briefly.

In a tipping scenario for the worse, further pressure on witnesses or on prosecutors would weaken the cases. The death of Witness D in December 2025 and the turnover at IDAC show why investors watch this closely.

Bloemfontein city hall area, Mangaung, Free State. photo. Bloemfontein City Hall seen from the south, Mangaung, Free State, South Africa, 2025. Photo: Ymblanter, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What It Means for You

For a US investor or executive with South African exposure, the commission is a source of governance evidence, not a trading signal. Its report will show how far alleged collusion reached into police procurement and leadership.

Companies with security, policing or public-contract links can use the findings in due diligence on partners and suppliers. They can also note that interim reports have already made referrals, which are not findings of guilt.

What Is Not Known

The date of Mchunu’s testimony is not public, and neither is a publication date for the final report. We could not confirm whether the interim reports have been published, or whether the 2 October evidence cut-off was changed.

The SAPS Medicare24 contract was reported at R360m. A headline that a parliamentary committee cleared Mchunu of Matlala links could not be verified, and the commission’s budget is also unknown.

What to Watch

18 November 2026: South Africa’s October inflation figure, after September’s 4.5% reading.

19 November 2026: the central bank’s rate decision, where Nedbank expects a 25 basis point hike.

Coming weeks: expected testimony from Mchunu, with no confirmed dates.

16 November 2026: the final report is due to Ramaphosa.

After the report: whether it is published, and whether the NPA and IDAC act on its referrals.

Related reading: South Africa's 10-Party Coalition Explained; Khampepe Commission Tests South Africa's Rule of Law; South Africa Readies 36 Hospitals for Ebola; more from South Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Madlanga Commission?

It is South Africa’s judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. Retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga chairs it.

Who is Cat Matlala?

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is described by BusinessDay as an alleged crime kingpin who is charged in a case centred on the Medicare24 police tender. As of 9 November 2026, Matlala has invoked the right against self-incrimination on questions about former deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Where is Police Minister Senzo Mchunu?

Mchunu was placed on special leave on 13 July 2025 and is still described as suspended in coverage of 9 November 2026. Mchunu is expected to testify in the coming weeks with no date confirmed.

When is the Madlanga Commission report due?

The final report is due to Ramaphosa on 16 November 2026. The earlier deadline was 31 August 2026.

Can the commission send anyone to prison?

No, because a judicial commission can only hear evidence and make recommendations. Prosecutions run through the National Prosecuting Authority and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.

Does the commission affect South African markets?

None of the sources reviewed links it to market moves. The nearer market dates are inflation on 18 November and the rate decision on 19 November.

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