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Thursday, November 12, 2026
Togo Africa

Togo Proposes 2.5% Smaller Budget for 2027

By · · 4 min read

TOGO · PUBLIC FINANCES

Togo’s cabinet has proposed a 2027 state budget 2.5% smaller than this year’s, citing a harder global economy and tighter financing. Parliament has yet to adopt it.

Togo’s government has proposed a 2027 state budget of 2,684.1 billion West African CFA francs (about US$4.55 billion), 2.5% below the original 2026 budget. The Council of Ministers, the country’s cabinet, approved the draft finance law on Thursday, 22 October 2026.

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The cabinet’s own account blames the cut mainly on the international economy, citing geopolitical and trade tensions, economic uncertainty and tougher financing conditions. The CFA franc is issued by the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) and pegged to the euro.

Key Facts

  • Draft The cabinet approved a 2027 budget of CFA 2,684.1 billion (about US$4.55 billion) on 22 October.
  • Change That is 2.5% below the original 2026 budget of CFA 2,751.5 billion (about US$4.67 billion).
  • Investment CFA 490 billion (about US$831 million) is earmarked for the government’s 2026-2031 policy roadmap.
  • Tax revenue Reported at CFA 1,425.6 billion (about US$2.42 billion), up 6.5%; not confirmed.
  • Next Parliament must still examine and adopt the draft before it takes effect.
A container ship moored at the port of Lome, Togo, at dusk with cranes and stacked containers
The container port of Lomé, Togo’s capital. File photo from our library. Photo: Rio Times library
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What the Cabinet Approved

The Council of Ministers adopted the draft finance law for 2027 on Thursday, 22 October 2026, balancing spending and revenue at CFA 2,684.1 billion (about US$4.55 billion). The original 2026 budget was CFA 2,751.5 billion (about US$4.67 billion), so the proposal is 2.5% smaller.

The same meeting adopted an amended 2026 budget of CFA 2,744.2 billion (about US$4.66 billion), 0.3% below the original figure. That text puts this year’s forecast budget deficit at CFA 247.6 billion (about US$420 million), or 3.4% of gross domestic product.

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Conversions in this article use about 589.5 CFA francs per US dollar, derived from the fixed peg of 655.957 CFA francs per euro. The euro rate used is the European Central Bank’s reference rate of US$1.1127 per euro on 11 November 2026.

Where the Money Goes

Of the 2027 total, CFA 490 billion (about US$831 million) is investment spending on the government’s 2026-2031 roadmap. The cabinet splits it into CFA 227.2 billion (about US$385 million) for the “Protect” theme, CFA 143.5 billion (about US$243 million) for “Transform”, CFA 97 billion (about US$165 million) for “Unite” and CFA 22.4 billion (about US$38 million) for cross-cutting programmes.

The cabinet says it will also tighten budget discipline and improve the collection of revenue. It names security, social cohesion, job creation and support for vulnerable people among its priorities.

Rooftops, palm trees and houses in Lome, the capital of Togo, under a clear sky
Rooftops and palm trees in Lomé, Togo’s capital. File photo from our library. Photo: Rio Times library

The Tax Revenue Figure, Unconfirmed

A Togolese financial news site reported on Wednesday, 11 November that the draft sets 2027 tax revenue at CFA 1,425.6 billion (about US$2.42 billion). That would be 6.5% more than the CFA 1,338.9 billion (about US$2.27 billion) in the original 2026 budget, with the tax office collecting CFA 775.6 billion (about US$1.32 billion) and customs CFA 650 billion (about US$1.10 billion).

The cabinet’s published account gives no tax-revenue line and the draft law is not public, so we treat these figures as reported, not confirmed. If they are right, tax would cover about 53% of the proposed budget.

What Comes Next

Togo’s Parliament must still examine and adopt the draft finance law before it takes effect. We found no date for the debate.

For readers following Togo’s finances, the figures to watch are the final tax-revenue target and the deficit, because the full draft has not been published. We will update this page when the text is released.

What Is Not Known

The full draft law is not public, so the 2027 revenue split, deficit and borrowing plans are unconfirmed. We also could not confirm the tax and customs targets against an official document.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is Togo’s proposed 2027 budget?

The cabinet approved a draft of CFA 2,684.1 billion (about US$4.55 billion) on 22 October 2026. That is 2.5% below the original 2026 budget.

Why is the 2027 budget smaller?

The cabinet attributes the cut mainly to the international economy: geopolitical and trade tensions, uncertainty and tougher financing conditions. It gave no further breakdown of the reduction.

Has Parliament approved Togo’s 2027 budget?

No. The draft finance law must still be examined and adopted by Parliament before it takes effect.

What is Togo’s expected tax revenue in 2027?

A Togolese financial news site reported CFA 1,425.6 billion (about US$2.42 billion), up 6.5%. We could not confirm this against the draft law, so it is reported, not confirmed.

Sources: Government of Togo, Council of Ministers communiqué of Thursday, 22 October 2026 (draft finance law 2027 and amended finance law 2026); Republic of Togo official site; Ministry of Finance and Budget. Our related coverage: fuel price support, West Africa highway proposal and Togo geopolitics explained. Accessed Thursday, 12 November 2026.

More: Togo news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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