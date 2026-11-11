Togolese in Germany Plan Berlin Protest

The Reichstag in Berlin, seat of the German Bundestag, where the registered march route ends (file photo: Christian David, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

TOGO · POLITICS

A Togolese diaspora association has called a protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Friday 13 November 2026 at 1 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET). The group, DTA Togo Deutschland, wants Germany and the European Union to press the government of Togo, a West African country, on democracy and political prisoners.

Berlin police list a protest on that date and route in their public register of planned assemblies. The entry names no organiser, so the details of the call come from the group’s own press release.

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Key Facts Who DTA Togo Deutschland, short for Togolese Diaspora in Germany, an association that says it campaigns peacefully for democracy.

What A peaceful protest for democracy, human rights and freed political prisoners in Togo.

Where Brandenburg Gate in Berlin; the police register lists a march to the Reichstag, the German parliament.

When Friday 13 November 2026, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time (7 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET).

Ask The group wants German and EU cooperation with Togo tied to democracy and the release of prisoners.

What the Group Is Asking For

DTA Togo Deutschland issued its call in a press release dated Tuesday 10 November 2026. It invites Togolese in Germany, other Africans, Germans, rights defenders and journalists to join a peaceful, non-violent protest.

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Its slogans include “Free Togo”, “Release the political prisoners” and “No to the Fifth Republic”, the name for the political order set up by the 2024 constitution. It also says German taxpayers’ money must not support what it calls a dictatorship in Togo.

The group asks Germany and the European Union to make their cooperation with Togo depend on democracy, the rule of law, free speech, the right to protest and the release of political prisoners. It says its requests for hearings with German authorities were accepted and that meetings are planned in the coming weeks.

That claim is the association’s own, and we have not seen the German side confirm it. No German or European official has been named.

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What the Berlin Register Shows

The Berlin police assembly register lists a “protest against the dictatorial government in Togo” on 13 November 2026 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It names Pariser Platz, the square at the Brandenburg Gate, then four streets in central Berlin (Unter den Linden, Wilhelmstrasse, Dorotheenstrasse and Scheidemannstrasse), ending at Platz der Republik by the Reichstag. The police page says it is updated twice a day, so details can still change.

It lists no expected turnout.

Why Togo Is Divided

Faure Gnassingbé has led Togo since 2005, first as president. After a 2024 constitutional change moved the country to a parliamentary system, he was sworn in on 3 May 2025 as President of the Council of Ministers, the head of government, a post with no term limit.

The ECOWAS Court of Justice, the court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the regional bloc, found in a judgment dated 29 January 2026, made public in June 2026, that the 2024 change was an unconstitutional change of government. It did not annul the constitution or impose sanctions.

The protesters’ slogan “No to the Fifth Republic” rejects the same 2024 order. Inside Togo, four opposition groups have called a nationwide work stoppage for Friday 20 November 2026, as we reported in our coverage of the opposition’s shutdown call.

Our report on the court ruling and our Togo news page follow both stories.

What It Means for You

Travellers in central Berlin on Friday afternoon should expect a registered demonstration in the government quarter. One rally says little about opinion inside Togo, and no turnout figure exists yet.

Watch for the group’s report on its planned meetings with German authorities and for the stoppage called in Togo on 20 November. Both will show whether the pressure grows.

What Is Not Known

No turnout figure has been published, and we found no reaction from the Togolese government. The reasons the group gives for the protest are its own and cover the general political situation, with no single trigger named.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and Where Is the Togo Protest in Berlin?

It is planned for Friday 13 November 2026 at the Brandenburg Gate, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, which is 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. The police register lists a march to the Reichstag.

Who Is Organising It?

DTA Togo Deutschland, an association of the Togolese diaspora in Germany, is organising it. It says it campaigns peacefully for democracy, justice and human rights in Togo.

What Do the Protesters Want?

They want political prisoners freed, democracy and human rights in Togo, and German and EU cooperation tied to those goals. They also reject the Fifth Republic, the order set up by the 2024 constitution.

Is the Protest Linked to Events Inside Togo?

The group names no single trigger. Separately, four opposition groups in Togo have called a nationwide stoppage for 20 November 2026.

Sources: Press release of DTA Togo Deutschland, dated 10 November 2026, as published by Togolese diaspora news sites; Berlin police assembly register (berlin.de/polizei/service/versammlungsbehoerde), accessed 11 November 2026; ECOWAS Court of Justice judgment of 29 January 2026.

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