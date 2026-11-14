US Supreme Court to Review Trump Asylum Ban

The US Supreme Court in Washington, which on 5 October 2026 sent the Venezuela TPS case back to the Ninth Circuit. (Photo: Carol M. Highsmith, public domain, via Library of Congress)

The Big Read · Mexico · Saturday 14 November 2026

Key Facts —Order. On 13 November 2026 the Supreme Court took two questions on Trump’s asylum ban, case No. 26-239. —Timing. Argument is expected in spring 2027, no date set; we found no order lifting the restrictions meanwhile. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Buen Fin. Buen Fin, Mexico’s five-day sales event, runs 13 to 17 November; Concanaco, Mexico’s national chamber of commerce, projects 7.3% growth. —Black Friday. Black Friday falls on 27 November in the US and Chile. —Baja visa. Baja California’s top state judge, Alejandro Isaac Fragozo López, said on 12 November he has received no official notice from the authorities. —Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The US Supreme Court agreed on 13 November 2026 to decide whether a president can suspend asylum at the Mexican border, and we found no order lifting the restrictions meanwhile.

In Plain English Proclamation 10888: A presidential order signed on 20 January 2025 that suspends entry at the southern border and limits asylum claims there.

A presidential order signed on 20 January 2025 that suspends entry at the southern border and limits asylum claims there. Class-wide relief: One court order that protects everyone in a defined group, not only the people who sued.

One court order that protects everyone in a defined group, not only the people who sued. Profeco: Mexico’s federal consumer protection agency, which checks prices and handles shopper complaints during Buen Fin.

Mexico’s federal consumer protection agency, which checks prices and handles shopper complaints during Buen Fin. Tribunal Superior de Justicia: The top state court of Baja California, the Mexican state that borders California.

How the Supreme Court Came to Review the Asylum Ban

The US Supreme Court on Friday, 13 November 2026, agreed to hear two questions on whether a president may suspend asylum at the Mexican border. SCOTUSblog reported in August that the lower-court ruling was on hold, so the government could keep the asylum restrictions, and we found no later order changing that.

The case is Mullin v. Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, No. 26-239, named for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. It tests a proclamation President Donald Trump signed on 20 January 2025, which declared that an invasion is ongoing at the southern border.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The justices will decide whether the proclamation and Homeland Security guidance are lawful, and whether federal law bars class-wide relief.

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Immigrants and three legal service providers (the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project) sued in federal court in Washington. Judge Randolph Moss of the federal district court in Washington certified a class, found the guidance unlawful, threw it out and barred the Department of Homeland Security from implementing it.

On appeal, a three-judge panel largely upheld him, with Judge J. Michelle Childs of the D.C. Circuit appeals court writing for the majority. Judge Justin Walker of the same court agreed with part of the ruling and dissented from the rest, according to press reports of the decision.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer, who argues the government’s cases at the court, filed the government’s petition asking the justices to take the case.

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When Latin America’s Black Friday Season Begins

Mexico’s Buen Fin sales event runs from Friday, 13 November, to Tuesday, 17 November 2026, and the business group Concanaco Servytur projects 7.3% growth in its economic impact. It expects more than 200,000 businesses to take part.

The event is organised by the private sector with the Secretaría de Economía, the federal economy ministry. The ministry said the 2025 edition beat its sales target by 9.6%.

Concanaco expects physical stores to account for 79% of sales and online shops for 21%. Concanaco’s projections put fashion first at 38%, followed by electronics at 30%.

Profeco offers a tool called Quién es Quién en los Precios that shows price histories, so shoppers can check whether a discount is real. Profeco says it has monitored more than 490 high-demand products since September and will field more than 1,000 public servants to handle complaints.

Elsewhere, Black Friday falls on 27 November in the US and Chile, while Brazilian retailers began early on 11 November. Shopee, Mercado Livre and Magalu, three large online retailers, offered R$125 million (about US$22 million) in coupons.

Chile’s Santiago chamber of commerce confirmed four days, 27 to 30 November, with more than 400 companies, after last year’s US$561 million. Neotrust, a Brazilian e-commerce forecaster, expects Brazilian online sales of R$13.3 billion (about US$2.35 billion) for 26 to 29 November, up 20.7%.

What the Baja California Court Chief Said About His US Visa

ZETA, a Tijuana weekly, reported that the US State Department revoked the tourist visa of Alejandro Isaac Fragozo López in July 2026. He presides over the Tribunal Superior de Justicia, the top state court of Baja California.

ZETA’s US government sources gave no reason for the revocation. We found no on-record statement from the State Department, the Mexican federal government or the state judiciary.

On Thursday, 12 November, Fragozo issued a personal statement saying he had received no official notification from the authorities. He did not explicitly deny the revocation or confirm the visa’s status.

On Friday, 13 November, ZETA said anonymous State Department officials told it that he was notified by email at the address he gave when applying. The officials gave no reasons, and the claim rests on anonymous sources quoted by the outlet that broke the story.

The border fence separates San Diego, left, from the dense neighbourhoods of Tijuana, right. File photo, 2007. (Photo: Sgt. 1st Class Gordon Hyde, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

What Links These Stories

All three stories sit on the US-Mexico border, where US decisions shape life on the Mexican side. The Supreme Court case sets the legal limit of presidential power over asylum, Buen Fin tests Mexican consumers, and the Baja visa claim shows how a US administrative act can reach a Mexican official.

The clearest winners are those who gain certainty: the government if the ban is upheld, and the plaintiffs if it falls. Migrants waiting for a ruling lose most in the meantime, and Mexican officials and shoppers must plan around decisions taken in Washington.

What It Means for US Readers

For US policymakers and employers of immigrants, the ruling will settle how far a president can go by proclamation under immigration law. A decision is expected after argument in spring 2027, so US readers should watch for any order that changes current border rules before then.

US shoppers and companies with Latin American ties should note that Buen Fin ends on 17 November, before US Black Friday begins. We could not confirm whether large Latin American stores accept US cards or ship to US addresses, so check each retailer’s terms.

What to Watch Next

The government’s main brief would be due on Monday, 28 December 2026 under the Court’s standard rules, unless it sets another schedule, and the plaintiffs would then have 30 days to respond. Argument is expected in spring 2027.

Buen Fin ends on Tuesday, 17 November, and Black Friday follows on 27 November in the US and Chile. Final Buen Fin sales figures will come only after the event closes.

What Is Not Known

No source gives the time of the Court’s order, the exact argument date or the size of the certified class.

We found no Mexican government reaction to the order and no official count of migrants waiting in Mexican border cities. On the visa story, the reason for any revocation and any on-record US confirmation remain unknown, and the two sides’ accounts of notice differ.

Final Buen Fin results and any Profeco complaint totals do not yet exist.

Sources

US Supreme Court docket, No. 26-239 · SCOTUSblog: Supreme Court agrees to hear case on asylum suspension · ACLU statement, 13 November 2026 · Crónica: Buen Fin 2026 projections · G5 Noticias: Chile’s Black Friday dates · ZETA Tijuana, 12 November 2026 · ZETA Tijuana, 13 November 2026

In depth Trump and US-Latin America policy 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Supreme Court agree to decide on asylum?

On 13 November 2026 it took two questions: whether President Trump’s asylum proclamation and its guidance are lawful, and whether federal law bars class-wide relief. The government’s restrictions stayed in force while the case was pending, SCOTUSblog reported in August, and we found no later order lifting them.

When does Mexico’s Buen Fin 2026 run?

From Friday, 13 November, to Tuesday, 17 November 2026. Concanaco projects 7.3% growth in economic impact and expects more than 200,000 participating businesses.

Did the Baja California court chief lose his US visa?

ZETA reports the State Department revoked it in July, citing anonymous US sources. Alejandro Isaac Fragozo López says he has received no official notice and did not explicitly deny it.

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