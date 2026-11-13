Baja Court Chief Says No US Visa Notice

Mexico: Baja California

Key Facts RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → —Report. Mexican local reporting says the US revoked the tourist visa of Baja California’s chief judge. —His reply. Alejandro Fragozo López says he has received no official notice and will wait for the competent authority. —Washington. We found no public US confirmation, and US law keeps visa records confidential. —His role. Fragozo presides over the Tribunal Superior de Justicia, which heads the Baja California state judiciary. —As of. Friday 13 November 2026, 6:45 p.m. ET.

Mexican local reporting says the United States has revoked the tourist visa of Alejandro Isaac Fragozo López, who presides over Baja California’s state courts. He says nobody has told him officially, and Washington has not publicly confirmed anything.

Why It Matters

Baja California is the Mexican state that borders California. A visa loss for the head of those courts would show how US entry rules can reach senior officials across the border.

The case is unconfirmed, and it is not an allegation of any offence. A visa revocation is an administrative step, and no official source we found gives a reason in this case.

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In Plain English Tribunal Superior de Justicia. This is the top body of Baja California’s state court system. Its president magistrate leads the state judiciary. Visa revocation. The US cancels a visa that was already issued. US law lets the Secretary of State or a consular officer revoke a visa at any time. State Department. This is the US foreign ministry, which runs visas through its consulates. Its visa records are confidential under US law.

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What Has Been Reported

On Thursday 12 November 2026, Mexican local reporting said the US had cancelled Fragozo’s tourist visa. The same day he issued a personal statement, without court logos, saying he had received no official notification from US authorities.

In it he said he respects the journalists’ work and does not doubt their investigation. He added that it is important to wait for any decision directly from the competent authority.

The statement does not say the visa remains valid. It says only that no official notice has reached him.

On Friday 13 November the same reporting said unnamed US State Department officials told it he was notified by email, at the address he gave when he applied. It also said the revocation took place in July 2026, and that the officials gave no details of the grounds.

We could not find that account confirmed by a named US official or a document. The Mexican reports we found cite the same original report.

What US Law Says

US law lets the Secretary of State or a consular officer revoke a visa at any time, at their discretion. That provision, section 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, sends notice of a revocation to the Attorney General and bars most court review of it.

Section 222(f) of the same act treats State Department visa records as confidential. Its exceptions let the Secretary of State release certified records to a court and share lookout-database information with foreign governments on a reciprocal basis.

Public records do not show whether an email was sent. So a claim of email notice cannot be checked.

What Is Not Known

Neither the reason for any revocation nor its exact date has been confirmed by a US official on the record. It is also unclear whether a notice was sent, and to which address.

A revocation is an administrative step, not a finding of any offence. None of the reports we reviewed gives a reason for the revocation.

What To Watch Next

No dated checkpoint has been confirmed by an official source. A statement from the US State Department or from the Baja California judiciary would settle the question of notification.

For wider context on Mexico news, see our hub. It collects our latest coverage of the country.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the case shows that the US can cancel a visa after issue and that the process is confidential by law. For travellers from Mexico, the statute allows revocation at any time and leaves little room for a court appeal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the US confirmed the revocation?

We found no public confirmation from the State Department. Local reporting cites unnamed US officials, which we could not verify.

What does Fragozo say?

He says he has received no official notification and wants to wait for the competent authority. His statement does not say the visa is still valid.

Can the US revoke a visa at any time?

Yes, section 221(i) lets the Secretary of State or a consular officer do so at their discretion. Court review is largely barred.

Are US visa records public?

No, section 222(f) treats them as confidential. Exceptions let the Secretary of State release certified records to a court and share lookout-database information with foreign governments on a reciprocal basis.