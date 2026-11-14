Bitcoin Falls 2.5% to a 3-Month Low | Crypto Wrap, Nov 13

Key Facts Bitcoin closed at its lowest in at least three months: US$69,556 on Friday, November 13, 2026, a move of -2.50% on the day and 19.7% below its 12-month high of 86,603 set on 2026-09-21.

US$69,556 on Friday, November 13, 2026, a move of -2.50% on the day and 19.7% below its 12-month high of 86,603 set on 2026-09-21. Ethereum fared worse over the month: it ended at US$1,970 (-2.33%), 29.1% below its 21 September peak of 2,776.

it ended at US$1,970 (-2.33%), 29.1% below its 21 September peak of 2,776. Solana is the weakest of the big four: at US$81.66 (-1.99%) it sits 33.1% under its 27 September high of 122.06.

at US$81.66 (-1.99%) it sits 33.1% under its 27 September high of 122.06. The main cause is the cost of money: the US 10-year Treasury yield reached 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions, and traders now price another Fed rate rise.

the US 10-year Treasury yield reached 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions, and traders now price another Fed rate rise. History is mildly kind, not a promise: after 92 earlier falls this large, Bitcoin was higher 20 sessions later in 55 cases.

after 92 earlier falls this large, Bitcoin was higher 20 sessions later in 55 cases. For Latin America the exposure differs by use: dollar-linked stablecoins do not fall with Bitcoin, so the pain is felt mainly by speculators and Bitcoin holders.

dollar-linked stablecoins do not fall with Bitcoin, so the pain is felt mainly by speculators and Bitcoin holders. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices an 84.5% chance that Bitcoin touches US$67,500 at some point in November and a 73.5% chance it touches US$70,000 (US$7.03 million traded, 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November).

Today’s Focus Bitcoin ended Friday, November 13, 2026 at US$69,556, its lowest close in at least three months. It has lost 13.91% over 20 sessions and is back near August levels, erasing most of the summer rally. The cause is the price of money. Persistent inflation has pushed US bond yields to 5.14%, and traders now expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again, which makes a coin that pays nothing less attractive. The biggest US-listed Bitcoin fund, BlackRock’s IBIT, fell 3.5% to US$38.94. Ethereum and Solana fell harder than Bitcoin over the month, as they usually do when investors cut risk. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Crypto is trading as a bet on interest rates, and with yields rising it is losing.

01 The session in one read

Bitcoin slipped below US$70,000 on Friday, November 13, 2026, finishing at US$69,556. It was the second straight down day and the lowest close in at least three months.

The slide matters because Bitcoin has now given back most of its summer gain. Its 12-month low of 58,559 on 2026-06-30 is 18.8% below the current price, so the cushion is thinner than it was.

Assessment — Rate fears, not crypto news, drive the fall MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that rising yields and hike expectations are draining money from risk assets, with weakness in US-listed Bitcoin funds adding to the slide. We are fairly confident in that ranking, but the day itself had mixed signals, because a cooler US producer-price reading did not stop the selling. The variable to watch is the 10-year Treasury yield: a retreat from 5.14% would ease the pressure.

Crypto — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

All four big coins fell together: Bitcoin -2.50%, Ethereum -2.33%, Solana -1.99% and XRP -1.23%. XRP, at US$1.0399, held up best on the day.

Over five sessions the gap widens: Bitcoin is down 6.74%, Ethereum 7.12% and Solana 8.93%. Smaller coins fall further because fewer buyers stand behind them.

Asset Level Change Bitcoin US$69,556 -2.50% Ethereum US$1,970 -2.33% Solana US$81.66 -1.99% XRP US$1.0399 -1.23%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-13. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,457.76 +0.66% L 171,132 day range H 172,715 +9.73% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.67 +0.45% USD / MXN 18.52 -0.42% USD / CLP 994.16 -0.13% USD / COP 3,302 +0.70% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,457.76 +0.66% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,610.23 -0.28% S&P IPSA Chile 10,660.94 +0.34% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% +9.73% 171,324.31 172,715 171,132 — IPSA 10,660.94 +0.34% — 10,625.19 10,699 10,624 — IPC MEX 71,610.23 -0.28% +13.87% 71,811.20 71,981 71,044 149,701,210 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% +7.09% 5.64 5.67 5.63 — EUR/BRL 6.25 +0.93% +1.93% 6.19 6.26 6.21 — USD/MXN 18.52 -0.42% +1.29% 18.60 18.63 18.51 — USD/CLP 994.16 -0.13% +6.95% 995.48 1,002 993.78 — USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% -10.86% 3,279 3,331 3,302 — USD/PEN 3.40 -0.16% +0.77% 3.41 3.41 3.39 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.58% 1,545 1,548 1,543 — USD/UYU 40.59 +2.33% +3.41% 39.67 40.59 40.52 — USD/PYG 6,196 +2.33% -10.79% 6,055 6,196 6,185 — USD/BOB 11.59 -0.37% +72.02% 11.63 11.60 11.55 — USD/DOP 60.59 +1.85% -5.40% 59.49 60.61 60.27 — USD/CRC 442.74 -0.10% -9.70% 443.16 445.25 442.74 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.06% +2.02% 7.49 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.59 +2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 +2.33% USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.06% USD/DOP 60.59 +1.85% EUR/BRL 6.25 +0.93% USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.66%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 13, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest is the cost of money. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 31 basis points in five sessions to 5.14%, and the dollar index gained 1.09% over the same period to 103.41. Markets are betting the Fed may raise rates again.

The signals conflict. The S&P 500 slipped only 0.40% on the day and has gained 2.51% over five sessions, while the VIX fear gauge fell 24.73% over five sessions to 19.30. Stocks are calm and crypto is not, which points to crypto-specific selling by leveraged traders rather than a market panic.

Our confidence is medium: rates are well evidenced, but forced selling is inferred from the pattern.

From the RT economic calendar: US producer prices rose 0.3% in October against 0.4% expected, and the core measure, which strips out food and energy, rose 0.3% as forecast, or 5.0% on the year. The 10-year Treasury yield still rose to 5.14%, so the milder headline reading did not ease the pressure.

04 The trend behind it

Bitcoin is 13.91% lower over 20 sessions and 11.0% lower over 60. It is 19.7% below the 86,603 peak of 21 September, so this is a continuation of a month-long retreat, not a fresh shock.

Ethereum has fallen 16.39% in 20 sessions and 21.7% in 60, and Solana 20.55% in 20 sessions. Our own price history since 2010 shows that after 92 earlier falls of this size Bitcoin was higher 20 sessions later in 55 cases (60%), with a median gain of 3.0% and a worst case of 46.2% lower.

For Ethereum the odds were a coin toss: higher in 31 of 64 cases, with a median of -0.3%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Dollar-linked stablecoins, tokens pegged to the US dollar, are widely used for payments and savings across Latin America, so part of local crypto use is shielded from Bitcoin’s price fall.

Argentines use dollar tokens such as Tether’s USDT to protect savings from the peso’s weakness. A falling Bitcoin does not touch that, but a stronger dollar index, up 0.23% on the day, makes local currencies buy less.

El Salvador, which holds Bitcoin in its state reserves, is the most exposed government, because the fall shows up as a paper loss.

Remittances are the quiet winner: families sending dollars home through stablecoins pay no price risk, whatever Bitcoin does.

06 The names to watch

The names to watch are the funds and companies that hold Bitcoin. IBIT, BlackRock’s US-listed Bitcoin fund, fell 3.5% to US$38.94 on Friday, and Ethereum, at US$1,970, has fallen further than Bitcoin from its September peak.

07 What would end it

The levels are clear. For Bitcoin, the 12-month low of 58,559 is the floor and the round 70,000 mark is the first resistance, with 86,603 far above; Ethereum’s floor is 1,565 and Solana’s is 62.19.

The catalyst is the next US inflation reading and the Fed’s next meeting. If yields stop rising and the US-listed Bitcoin funds stabilise, the selling should fade, but if the Fed signals a rate rise the 12-month lows come into view.

08 What to watch

US 10-year yield: A fall back from 5.14% would ease the main pressure on Bitcoin.

A fall back from 5.14% would ease the main pressure on Bitcoin. Bitcoin funds: Another fall in IBIT and other US-listed funds would extend the slide; a rebound would help end it.

Another fall in IBIT and other US-listed funds would extend the slide; a rebound would help end it. Bitcoin 58,559: The 12-month low of 30 June is the line that would signal a deeper break.

The 12-month low of 30 June is the line that would signal a deeper break. Stablecoin use: Whether Latin American savers keep shifting into dollar-linked tokens as local currencies weaken.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the prices Bitcoin will hit in November 2026, with US$7.03 million traded as of 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November 2026. It prices a dip to US$67,500 at 84.5%, a rise to US$70,000 at 73.5%, a dip to US$65,000 at 54.5% and a rise to US$72,500 at 46.0%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect Bitcoin to stay in a wide range around US$70,000 this month, with a further dip more likely than not.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bitcoin fall on Friday?

Mainly because US bond yields rose to 5.14% and traders expect another Fed rate rise, while the biggest US-listed Bitcoin fund fell 3.5%.

How low is Bitcoin compared with its peak?

It closed 19.7% below its 12-month high of 86,603 from 2026-09-21.

Does this hurt Latin Americans using crypto?

Less than it seems for savers who use dollar-linked stablecoins, which hold their value, though Bitcoin holders and El Salvador’s state reserve lose on paper.

Will Bitcoin rebound?

After 92 earlier falls this size it was higher 20 sessions later 60% of the time, but history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Bitcoin and crypto in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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