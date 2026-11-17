Crime: South Africa

Two hospital managers handed themselves over to police on Tuesday 17 November 2026 in a corruption case at Tembisa Hospital, a public hospital east of Johannesburg. The Hawks, the corruption unit of the South African Police Service, said the pair surrendered at Tembisa police station that morning.

Prosecutors told the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court, a Johannesburg-area court for fraud cases, the same day that the two allegedly received more than R61m (US$3.6m) for steering purchases of medical supplies. The state also alleges that Gauteng’s provincial health department and the National Treasury paid more than R580m (US$34.3m) to companies for goods never delivered (US$ figures use R16.93 to the dollar, 17 November).

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Key Facts Surrender. Two theatre-department managers (one suspended, one dismissed) surrendered at Tembisa police station on 17 November.

Alleged bribes. Prosecutors say they received over R61m (US$3.6m) between January 2020 and April 2023.

Court. Bail is R30,000 (US$1,770) each; the case returns on 1 February 2027.

Wider case. The state says R580m (US$34.3m) was paid for goods and services never delivered.

As of 17 November 2026, 12:20 GMT.

Two managers at the hospital now face charges. The case traces back to a whistleblower killed in 2021.

Johannesburg’s Hillbrow district, file photo; the hospital case concerns Tembisa, a township east of the city. Photo: Bertrand van der Berg / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The Big Picture

The case traces back to Babita Deokaran, a senior finance official in the health department of Gauteng, the province around Johannesburg, who was shot dead outside her home in August 2021 after she flagged suspicious payments at Tembisa Hospital. Six men were sentenced for the murder in 2023, but the person who ordered it has not been publicly identified.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa assigned the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), a state anti-corruption investigator, to the Tembisa probe in 2023. The probe has since produced the arrests described here.

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Investigators say 75 companies linked to one businessman received 1,237 tenders over three years, and that about R100m (US$5.9m) went to 12 hospital officials, possibly as bribes. The SIU says the wider scandal involves more than R2bn (US$118m) in Tembisa Hospital contracts.

The SIU names businessman Stefan Joel Govindraju, 37, as one of three alleged masterminds whose companies won irregular contracts from 2020 to 2023. The Hawks arrested him on 28 August 2026 at OR Tambo airport, Johannesburg’s main international gateway, accused of benefiting from more than R600m (US$35.4m) of hospital tenders, and he was released on R200,000 (US$11,800) bail.

We found no published comparison with other provincial hospitals. How Tembisa ranks in the region is therefore not established.

What Prosecutors Allege

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the state prosecutor, alleges Zacharia Tshisele, 54, received more than R26m (US$1.5m) and Ernest Dikagisho Monnakgotla, 59, more than R35m (US$2.1m), it said in court on 17 November. Both were managers in the hospital’s theatre department, its operating theatres.

The NPA says they intervened in purchases of medical supplies and equipment between January 2020 and April 2023 to help companies linked to Govindraju. The charges are fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft.

The state says the money went to companies that supposedly supplied goods and services never delivered, using fraudulent documents, fictitious quotations and front companies. Tshisele has been suspended and Monnakgotla dismissed.

The Hawks said on 17 November that officials allegedly colluded with suppliers to manipulate the Request for Quotations (RFQ) system by splitting purchases to stay below R500,000 (US$29,500), the level that forces a formal tender. They are investigating fraud, corruption, forgery, uttering, money laundering and breaches of the Public Finance Management Act, the law on state money.

Why It Matters

If the state’s account is proved, money meant for medical supplies at a public hospital left the health budget without goods arriving, so patients and taxpayers in Gauteng carry the cost. The NPA put the sum at more than R580m (US$34.3m) in court on 17 November, while the SIU says the wider scandal involves more than R2bn (US$118m) in hospital contracts.

There is no direct effect on US markets or travellers. The case matters to anyone tracking how South Africa handles procurement corruption.

What to Watch

The only confirmed date is Monday 1 February 2027, when the case returns to the Palm Ridge court for docket disclosure, the handover of the police file. We found no second date confirmed.

Whether the two other businessmen the SIU names, Hangwani Maumela and Rudolf Mazibuko, will face charges is the question to follow. The SIU says its investigation continues.

The two are accused, not convicted, and no plea was reported. Their lawyers’ positions were not reported, so we cite no opposing view.

In Plain English RFQ. A quick quote system for small purchases that skips a full public tender.

Uttering. Knowingly using a forged document as if it were genuine.

Front company. A business used to hide who really receives the money.

What Is Not Known

Whether Maumela, whom the SIU says benefited from almost R1bn (about US$59m) of contracts, or Mazibuko, linked to nearly R300m (about US$17.7m), will be charged is unknown, because we found no report of charges against them. Who ordered Deokaran’s killing is also not public.

It is unclear whether the Hawks’ R635m (US$37.5m) case figure overlaps with the SIU’s R2bn. They are different measures.

Related Coverage

More reporting is on the South Africa news page and in our special on the new scramble for Africa. For politics in another province, see the KwaZulu-Natal coalition talks.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the two people arrested?

Zacharia Tshisele, 54, and Ernest Dikagisho Monnakgotla, 59, are managers in the Tembisa Hospital theatre department. They are accused, not convicted.

What are they accused of?

The NPA alleges they received more than R61m (US$3.6m) to steer medical purchases between January 2020 and April 2023. The charges are fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft.

When is the next court date?

The case returns to Palm Ridge court on Monday 1 February 2027. Bail is R30,000 (US$1,770) each.

Sources: Hawks (the South African Police Service corruption unit) statement, 17 November 2026; National Prosecuting Authority allegations as read at the Palm Ridge court, 17 November 2026; Special Investigating Unit statements and reports (2022 to 2026); Palm Ridge court bail proceedings, 17 November 2026. Exchange rate: R16.93 to the US dollar, 17 November 2026.