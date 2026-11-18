Mexico: Workshop Explosion

Three men died on Tuesday 17 November 2026 when oxygen cylinders exploded inside a metalwork and body-repair workshop in San Mateo Tecalco, in the municipality of Tecámac, State of Mexico. Authorities said the victims were workers at the shop.

Tecámac lies north of Mexico City, near Felipe Ángeles International Airport, the capital’s newer international airport. More is in our Mexico coverage.

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Key Facts Who. Three male workers, aged about 22 to 50, died at the scene.

What. Oxygen cylinders used for welding reportedly exploded inside a workshop.

When. Tuesday 17 November 2026, in San Mateo Tecalco, Tecámac.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 03:00 GMT

A workshop blast near Mexico City’s new airport killed three workers, and prosecutors are still working out exactly why the cylinders failed.

What Authorities Say

The Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México (FGJEM, the state prosecutor’s office) opened an investigation. Authorities have not published a cause.

File photo. Paseo de la Reforma towers in Mexico City.

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What Is Not Known

The cause has not been confirmed; the working account is that cylinders were being handled for welding when they exploded. Whether the workshop met safety rules, and whether anyone else was hurt, has not been officially stated.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Tecámac?

Oxygen cylinders reportedly exploded in a workshop on 17 November 2026. Three workers died at the scene.

Who is investigating?

The FGJEM, the State of Mexico prosecutor’s office, opened an inquiry. It has not published a cause.

Sources Statements by the institutions named in the text, 17 and 18 November 2026.