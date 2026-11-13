Six Die as Building Collapses Near Nairobi

Key Facts —What. A building under construction collapsed at Syokimau, a suburb of Nairobi, on Friday morning 13 November 2026. —Toll. At least six people died. Between three and five were pulled out alive, as counts differ. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Cause. Preliminary reports cite formwork (temporary moulds for wet concrete) failing during concreting. Nothing is confirmed. —Not known. How many workers were on site, whether anyone is still missing, and who owns the building. —As of 13 November 2026, 11:55 GMT (14:55 in Nairobi).

A building under construction collapsed at Syokimau, on the south-eastern edge of Nairobi, on the morning of Friday 13 November 2026, killing at least six people. Some others were pulled out alive, and rescuers were still searching the rubble.

What Happened at Syokimau

The building, reported as eight storeys with work under way on the ninth floor, stood beside the Syokimau access road to the Nairobi terminus of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), off Mombasa Road, the main highway from Nairobi to the port of Mombasa. It collapsed on Friday morning, 13 November 2026, while workers were on site.

Three bodies were recovered first and three more later, bringing the toll to six, according to the first report of the Nairobi City County emergency and rescue team. Between three and five people were pulled out alive and taken to hospital: the county’s report counted five, while the Kenya Red Cross counted three.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Nairobi (Kenya) Email address Follow

What Rescuers Are Doing

The Nairobi City County fire brigade and its Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team worked through the debris, and the Kenya Red Cross, the national humanitarian charity, posted updates on the response. Officials of the National Construction Authority (NCA), the state regulator of building sites, were also at the scene.

Authorities asked drivers and the public to keep away from Mombasa Road near the SGR terminus. Reported death tolls rose during the day from three to six as more bodies were found.

File photo. Traffic on the Nairobi–Mombasa highway near the airport in Embakasi, a district of Nairobi, 11 May 2019. Photo: Endesia94 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

What Caused the Collapse

The county’s preliminary report said the top slab of the building caved in while construction workers were at work. Preliminary reports say the building partially collapsed during concreting on an upper floor after a failure of the formwork, the temporary moulds that hold wet concrete in place.

These are preliminary findings, and we have found no official investigation report yet. The cause could change once engineers examine the structure.

A Pattern Nairobi Knows

The collapse comes three weeks after another building under construction fell in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on Friday 23 October 2026 (our report: Eastleigh Building Collapse Rescue Continues). A tower under construction also fell in the South C district of the city in early January 2026.

Our guide to construction safety in Nairobi sets out how the rules work. More coverage is in our Kenya section.

What Is Not Known

Officials have not said how many workers were on site or who owns the building and who the contractor is, and early reports of one person missing have not been updated. Reports also differ on which county the site lies in: some say Nairobi County, others say Machakos County, which borders Nairobi.

We found no statement from the owner or contractor and no report of arrests. We will update this article when officials publish more.

What It Means for Travellers and US Readers

Mombasa Road links Nairobi with its main airport and the port of Mombasa, and authorities asked drivers to keep away from the stretch near the SGR terminus. Official guidance for visitors is in the US State Department’s Kenya travel advisory.

For readers who follow Kenya’s property sector, the key question is what inspectors find about the site’s approvals and the pouring of the upper floors. Until the NCA or police publish findings, the cause stays a preliminary account.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Syokimau building collapse?

At least six people died when the building under construction collapsed on the morning of Friday 13 November 2026. Between three and five others were pulled out alive, as the county and the Kenya Red Cross counted differently.

What caused the building to collapse?

No cause is confirmed. Preliminary reports cite a failure of the formwork during concreting, and the county said the top slab caved in.

Where is Syokimau?

Syokimau is a suburb on the south-eastern edge of Nairobi, off Mombasa Road near the SGR terminus. Reports differ on whether the site lies in Nairobi or Machakos County.

Who is leading the rescue?

Nairobi City County’s fire brigade and its Urban Search and Rescue team lead the search, and the Kenya Red Cross, the national humanitarian charity, reported on the response. The National Construction Authority, which regulates building sites, also sent officials.

Sources: Nairobi City County emergency and rescue team, preliminary report, 13 November 2026; Kenyan news reports on the rescue and the cause, 13 November 2026; Kenya Red Cross response updates, 13 November 2026; National Construction Authority, the regulator of building sites.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →