The real has lost about 6% against the dollar in a week as Brazil waits to see whether its fiscal bill will win over investors.

A 20-real banknote (about US$3.65 at the central bank's 4 November rate), issued by the Banco Central do Brasil. The photo is a file image and does not show any event in this story. Photo: Oleg Yunakov / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Markets: Brazil

Brazil’s real fell to its weakest level since April 2025 on Monday 23 November 2026, when the US dollar briefly touched R$6.00 before easing to about R$5.99. The lower house of Congress was due to take up the government’s fiscal adjustment bill this week.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

For a US investor or traveller, R$100 now buys about US$16.70, against about US$17.70 a week earlier (market data from the provider RT market data, read at 3:04 p.m. in Brasília). The Banco Central do Brasil’s own series puts the policy rate at 13.75%, a level it has held since September.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What. The dollar touched R$6.00 on Monday morning, its highest since April 2025, then eased.

Vote. The lower house takes up the fiscal bill this week; a final vote may come Tuesday.

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:04 GMT.

Prediction markets. Polymarket bettors give Vice President Alckmin 32.0% to be finance minister (US$18,026 event volume, 1:07 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The real has lost about 6% against the dollar in a week as Brazil waits to see whether its fiscal bill will win over investors.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Brazil fiscal bill Email address Follow

The bill, numbered PLP 299/2026, is known as the “Plano Moretti” after Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti, who negotiated it with senators at the government’s request, while Senator Jaques Wagner presented it and Senator Eduardo Braga wrote the committee report. The Senate passed it by 69 votes to 2 on 18 November, after a first vote of 45 to 31 on 12 November, according to Congress records.

It lets the government freeze more spending, trims federal tax breaks for companies and caps real spending growth, meaning growth above inflation, at 2% instead of 2.5% in years when extra containment applies. Estimates of the 2027 effect run up to R$50 billion (about US$8.3 billion) and, in another tally, up to R$56.1 billion (US$9.4 billion).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Focus survey, the central bank’s weekly poll of analysts, raised the median year-end dollar forecast on 23 November from R$5.40 to R$5.55. It also lifted expected 2027 inflation from 5.00% to 5.12%, against a 3% target with a 1.5-point tolerance band, while the statistics institute IBGE reports 4.63% over the 12 months to October.

File photo. Avenida Paulista in São Paulo, where many of Brazil’s banks and companies keep offices. Photo: Ricardo Migliani, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Brazilian markets were closed on Friday 20 November for Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday. On Thursday 19 November the dollar had closed at about R$5.93, up about 1%, after the central bank sold US$1 billion in the spot market that day.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva answered critics of the plan on 19 November while signing a decree on the five-day work week: “Quem quer a economia séria sou eu” (“The one who wants a serious economy is me”). He said some of the criticism comes from agents who profit from speculation, and parts of his own left also oppose the plan.

Roberta Folgueral, commercial director at the investment firm B&T XP, said on 23 November that the text is “tímido e o desafio ainda está na mesa” (“timid, and the challenge is still on the table”). She credits the progress but says the market still wants to know how much autonomy the economic team will have.

The cost reaches households through imports. Paulo Duarte, chief economist at the investment firm Valor Investimentos, said on 23 November that many grains, fuels and basic-basket goods are priced in dollars, so a weaker real tends to reach shop prices within one to two months.

The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate set by the central bank’s Copom committee, has stood at 13.75% since 17 September 2026 after five quarter-point cuts from 15.00%, according to the central bank’s data series for the Selic target. The Focus survey expects 13.00% at the end of 2027, up from 12.75% in the previous survey, and the Morning Call for Monday 23 November and the edition for Friday 20 November carry the market levels.

The outcome of the Chamber vote was not known when this was written. The central bank has not said whether it will sell more dollars, and the Copom decides on Wednesday 9 December.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does a weaker real matter outside Brazil?

It makes Brazilian assets and travel cheaper in US dollars, but it raises the cost of imports inside Brazil. Investors treat the exchange rate as a gauge of confidence in the country’s public finances.

What is the Plano Moretti?

It is the nickname of the government’s fiscal adjustment bill, after Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti. It has passed the Senate and is now before the Chamber of Deputies.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, Focus survey and series for the Selic target (bcb.gov.br); IBGE consumer price data (ibge.gov.br); Congress records on PLP 299/2026 (congressonacional.leg.br); RT market data USD/BRL market data (eodhd.com); statements by President Lula, Roberta Folgueral and Paulo Duarte, 19 and 23 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.