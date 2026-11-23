Since the army said El Mencho died in February, Mexican forces have arrested several cartel commanders, and US prosecutors have charged at least one.

Mexican National Guard vehicles at the entrance of Guadalajara International Airport, 4 March 2022; the National Guard is one of the forces named in the operation. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Brief · Security: Mexico

Mexican forces have kept arresting commanders of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which the United States treats as a terrorist group, since the army said on Sunday 22 February 2026 that its leader had died. The latest arrest came on Wednesday 18 November 2026 in Zapopan, a city beside Guadalajara in Jalisco state.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. The CJNG, Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and its leader known as El Mencho.

What. Mexico’s Defence Ministry said on 22 February 2026 that he died after a raid.

Why abroad. US prosecutors indicted one captured commander on 22 October 2026.

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As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

Since the army said El Mencho died in February, Mexican forces have arrested several cartel commanders, and US prosecutors have charged at least one.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement dated 22 February 2026 that soldiers moved on a site in Tapalpa, Jalisco, to detain Rubén “N”, known as El Mencho, and came under attack. It said three gravely wounded cartel members, among them its target, died during an air transfer to Mexico City.

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Two other cartel members were detained in the same operation, the ministry said. It added that the competent authorities would carry out the forensic work needed to identify the dead man formally.

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Arrests in Jalisco have followed in steps since then. Iván Cazarín Molina, known as “El Tanque” (the Tank), was arrested in Jalisco on Monday 5 October 2026, according to the US Justice Department.

The historic centre of Guadalajara, capital of Jalisco state. (File photo)

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On Thursday 22 October 2026 a federal grand jury in Washington indicted him for conspiring to move cocaine and methamphetamine into the United States from 2005 through 2025, and on a firearms charge. The Justice Department says he was a CJNG regional commander in Veracruz, faces at least 40 years in prison if convicted, and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Terrance Cole, head of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, said in the department’s release of 22 October: “The era of impunity for cartel leaders is over.” The release also notes that the US Secretary of State labelled the CJNG a terrorist group under US law on 20 February 2025.

On Wednesday 18 November 2026 Mexico’s security secretary, Omar García Harfuch, said the navy and his ministry had arrested César Daniel “N”, called “El Topo” (the Mole), in Zapopan. He is described as a leader of Los Deltas, the cartel’s armed wing, and officials link him to the kidnapping of a journalist.

Officials have not published one list of the commanders captured since February, so the full total remains unclear. The cases above are those we could tie to an official statement or court record.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the CJNG still operating after El Mencho’s death?

Mexican authorities are still arresting its commanders in Jalisco, which shows the group remains active. Officials have not said who now leads it.

Why does the United States care about these arrests?

Washington labelled the cartel a terrorist group in February 2025, and US prosecutors have charged at least one captured commander.

Has the number of arrests been confirmed?

Not as a single total. This Brief reports only cases tied to official statements.

Sources: Mexican Defence Ministry statement, 22 February 2026 (https://www.gob.mx/defensa/prensa/la-secretaria-de-la-defensa-nacional-informa-sobre-una-operacion-para-la-detencion-de-ruben-n-a-mencho); US Justice Department release, 22 October 2026 (https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/cartel-commander-charged-international-cocaine-and-methamphetamine-trafficking-conspiracy); statements by Mexico’s security secretary, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error