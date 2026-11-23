The state pollster that gave the Socialists a wide edge in October now shows a smaller one, and leaves neither the left nor the right bloc clearly ahead.

File photo, 17 July 2018. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, left, receives Alberto Núñez Feijóo, then president of Galicia, at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid. Photo: Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo, free use with attribution.

Spain Election 2026 · Brief

Spain’s state pollster has made its last call before the vote, and it favours the Socialists by almost ten points. The Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) puts the Socialist Party (PSOE) of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at 34.4% and the conservative People’s Party (PP) at 24.7%, in a barometer released on Monday, 23 November.

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Spanish electoral law bars publishing polls in the five days before the general election on Sunday, 29 November, so this is the last public reading. Our Spain Election 2026 dossier tracks the race to the vote.

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Key Facts Who. The CIS, a state-run polling institute, surveyed 8,034 Spaniards by phone from 10 to 17 November.

What. Socialists 34.4%, conservative PP 24.7%, conservative Vox 15.6%, left-wing alliance Frente Amplio 5.7%.

Lead. The lead is below the October gap of 11.8 points and above the pre-campaign gap of 7.8.

Next. Spain votes on Sunday, 29 November, for the Congress of Deputies, the lower house, and the Senate.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market, gives the PP 75.5% to win most seats (9:26 a.m. ET, 23 November).

This story is part of our coverage of the Spain Election 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Spain Poll Puts Conservatives 3.9 Points Up

The state pollster that gave the Socialists a wide edge in October now shows a smaller one, and leaves neither the left nor the right bloc clearly ahead.

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File photo. The Congress of Deputies in Madrid, the lower house of Spain’s parliament. Photo: Vickybol, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The CIS reports 8,034 telephone interviews, a margin of error of 1.1% for the whole sample (95.5% confidence, assuming simple random sampling), and a range of 33.7% to 35.1% for the PSOE. Vox, the conservative party led by Santiago Abascal, is third at 15.6%, and Frente Amplio, a left-wing electoral alliance, is fourth at 5.7%.

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Added together, the PP and Vox reach 40.3% and the PSOE and Frente Amplio 40.1%, before counting regional coalitions that the CIS lists separately. On that arithmetic neither bloc is clearly ahead.

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Fieldwork ended on 17 November, two days before the television debate between Sánchez and PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, so the poll cannot show any debate effect. It also followed a larger CIS survey of about 45,000 interviews published as the campaign opened, which had the Socialists 7.8 points ahead.

The CIS vote estimate gives vote shares and no seat count, so it is not known how far this lead would carry the Socialists toward the 176 of 350 seats needed for a majority. For US readers, the vote decides who governs one of the euro area’s largest economies, and bettors still favour the PP to win the most seats even as this poll points the other way.

What Prediction Markets Say

As of 9:26 a.m. ET (3:26 p.m. Madrid) on Monday, 23 November, Polymarket, a crypto-based market where users bet real money, priced the PP to win the most seats at 75.5%, with US$949,342 traded on that market. A separate market on the PP and Vox together winning 176 or more seats stood at 87.5%, with about US$143,677 traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who leads Spain’s last CIS poll?

The Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, ahead of the conservative People’s Party. The lead is narrower than in the CIS’s October survey.

Can the poll predict the result?

The CIS says its method measures support during fieldwork and does not aim to forecast. Spain also allocates seats by province, so vote shares do not map straight onto seats.

Sources: CIS, Barómetro de noviembre 2026 (study 3587), results preview and vote estimate, 23 November 2026; CIS October 2026 barometer and pre-campaign survey; Polymarket, 23 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error