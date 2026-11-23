Brief · Mexico

Humberto Padgett León, a Mexican investigative journalist and author, died on Sunday 22 November after more than a year of fighting tongue cancer. His wife, Mariel Ibarra Falcón, announced the death on Instagram the same day.

Ibarra Falcón wrote that he died at home, calm and surrounded by the people who love him. No further details on the circumstances have been released, and no funeral or memorial has been announced.

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Key Facts Who. Humberto Padgett León, Mexican investigative journalist and author.

What. He died on 22 November 2026 after more than a year with tongue cancer.

Tribute. Ciro Gómez Leyva, a leading news anchor, called him “a giant of journalism.”

Open. Funeral or memorial arrangements have not been announced.

As of 23 November 2026, 01:30 GMT.

A Mexican reporter and author whose illness was public for more than a year has died, and a leading news anchor has paid tribute.

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Padgett said in October 2025 that he had tongue cancer, so he fought the illness in public for more than a year. Ibarra Falcón called it an adversary he fought “bravely and with determination.”

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“To journalism remains the example of always walking with passion and sharpness beside the truth,” Ibarra Falcón wrote on 22 November. She added that the cancer ended his life “though never his memory and his teachings.”

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Ciro Gómez Leyva, a leading Mexican television and radio news anchor, wrote on social media on 22 November that “a giant of journalism, and of life, is gone,” and that he would remember Padgett “with admiration and affection.” He closed with the words “Rest in peace, dear Humberto.”

Padgett studied journalism at FES Acatlán, a campus of Mexico’s national university, UNAM, and worked at Reforma, Radio Fórmula and Emeequis, all Mexican media outlets, according to Mexican media profiles. His books include “La monarquía de la barbarie,” on power, crime and corruption in Estado de México, the state around Mexico City.

In 2017 he was threatened, robbed and beaten at UNAM’s Ciudad Universitaria campus while investigating small-scale drug dealing. His case drew wide attention because of that attack.

The Zócalo, Mexico City’s main square. File photo. photo. The Palacio Nacional, the government palace on the Zócalo square in Mexico City, 2015. Photo: Daniel Case, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Mexico City’s prosecutor’s office apologised to him on 21 August 2026, nine years after the attack, at the offices of the city’s human rights commission. In a statement read by his wife, Padgett said an apology without access to justice is not complete reparation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Humberto Padgett die?

His wife said he died at home on 22 November after more than a year of fighting tongue cancer. No further details have been released.

Have funeral arrangements been announced?

No. Funeral or memorial arrangements have not been announced.

Why did his case draw attention?

He was attacked in 2017, and Mexico City’s prosecutor’s office apologised in August 2026.