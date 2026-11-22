Drones Hit Khartoum and Damage a UN Building
Early tolls differ, and the UN says a building was hit while its staff were present.
Brief · Sudan
Drones struck Khartoum, its twin city Omdurman and Jebel Aulia, a town to the south, early on Sunday 22 November 2026, killing at least four people and damaging a United Nations building. The attacks were blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been at war with Sudan’s army since April 2023.
Witnesses heard explosions across the capital from about 02:00 to 04:30 local time (00:00 to 02:30 GMT) as air defences tried to intercept the drones. The drones were reportedly aimed at government buildings and Khartoum International Airport.
Key Facts
- Who. Drones blamed on the paramilitary RSF; no claim of responsibility was reported.
- What. At least four dead, a UN building damaged with staff inside.
- Where. Khartoum, Omdurman and Jebel Aulia, about 45 km (28 miles) south.
- When. Early Sunday 22 November 2026; explosions from about 02:00 local time.
- As of 22 November 2026, 18:15 GMT.
Early tolls differ, and the UN says a building was hit while its staff were present.
Early tallies differ on how many died. One count says four, three at a home in northern Omdurman and a child south of the capital; another counts five dead, four in Omdurman’s El Thawra district and a 10-year-old in Jebel Aulia.
Injury counts also differ, at nine in one account and at least 10 in another. Omdurman lies across the Nile from Khartoum, and El Thawra is one of its districts.
Denise Brown, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan (its top aid official there), said on Sunday that a UN building was damaged while colleagues were inside. The UN’s humanitarian office called the risk to its staff “unacceptable”.
The accounts available on Sunday evening do not say whether any UN staff were hurt. They also give no figure for the damage.
A Sudanese army source claimed the drones were launched from Bahir Dar airport in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region, a claim that could not be independently verified. Sudan’s army has made similar claims before, and Ethiopia has denied accusations that it lets the RSF attack from its territory.
No statement from the RSF or the army on these strikes was available on Sunday evening. The hit on UN premises comes as several UN agencies have reopened offices in Khartoum after being shut since the war began.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is behind the attacks?
The attacks were blamed on the RSF, but no claim of responsibility was reported on Sunday. The army source’s claim of a launch site in Ethiopia is unverified.
How badly was the UN building damaged?
Denise Brown said it was damaged while colleagues were inside. The extent of the damage and any injuries had not been stated.
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Sources
statements by Denise Brown, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan (UN in Sudan), 22 November 2026; eyewitness and medical-source accounts from Omdurman, Khartoum and Jebel Aulia; a Sudanese army source.
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