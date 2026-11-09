Senegal Village Clash Sees 13 Arrested

Thirteen people were arrested in southern Senegal after a quarrel on a football pitch turned into fighting between two communities in the village of Saré Pathé. The clashes, reported on Monday 9 November 2026, burned three houses in the Bounkiling area of the Sédhiou region.

Senegal has long been seen as one of West Africa’s more stable countries, so violence between ethnic groups draws attention. For US readers, the case shows how a small local dispute can grow quickly, even though the authorities have not yet explained what happened.

Where: Saré Pathé village, Bounkiling area, Sédhiou region, in Casamance, Senegal’s southern region.

Saré Pathé village, Bounkiling area, Sédhiou region, in Casamance, Senegal’s southern region. What: A football-pitch quarrel escalated into clashes between the Peul (also called Fulani) and Bambara (an ethnic community found in Senegal and Mali) communities, witnesses say.

A football-pitch quarrel escalated into clashes between the Peul (also called Fulani) and Bambara (an ethnic community found in Senegal and Mali) communities, witnesses say. Damage: Three houses of Bambara residents were burned, and a passer-by was reportedly seriously wounded.

Three houses of Bambara residents were burned, and a passer-by was reportedly seriously wounded. Arrests: 13 people, including one woman, were arrested and referred to the prosecutor.

13 people, including one woman, were arrested and referred to the prosecutor. As of: 9 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

What We Know

Witnesses say an altercation between two young men on a football pitch escalated into clashes between Peul and Bambara residents. The date of the clash has not been confirmed.

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A market street in central Dakar, Senegal’s capital, in January 2019. The clash described here happened far to the south, in the Sédhiou region. Photo: Balou46, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Three houses belonging to Bambara residents were burned. The village chief listed a bed worth about 200,000 West African CFA francs (about US$340), five suitcases of clothes, a television and two phones among his family’s losses.

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The chief says he wants compensation for what was destroyed. One local account says a passer-by who tried to separate the fighters was seriously wounded, and a woman was beaten.

Thirteen people, including one woman, were arrested and referred to the prosecutor. Two local reports say the group included the village imam, a Muslim prayer leader, and a woman’s child; neither the prosecutor nor the gendarmerie has confirmed this.

Moussa Cissé, who spoke for the Peul community, said things had returned to normal. The village chief says mediation efforts have restored order.

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Who Is Who

The Peul, also called Fulani, are a large West African ethnic group traditionally linked to herding. The Bambara are a separate ethnic community found in Senegal, Mali and nearby countries.

Sédhiou is a region in Casamance, the green southern part of Senegal. Bounkiling is an area within it, and one account places Saré Pathé in the commune of Faoun, about 65 km (about 40 miles) north of the town of Sédhiou.

Customary authorities are traditional leaders, such as village chiefs, who often help settle local disputes beside state officials.

What Is Not Known

The date of the clash is not known, and no charges have been announced. Exact injuries remain unclear, and we found no statement from the prosecutor or the gendarmerie, Senegal’s military police force.

Local reports describe a chain of events: the football quarrel, a night-time attack on a young Peul man, and a ban on Bambara residents drawing water at the village well before the houses were burned. Who started the fighting has not been established, and anyone arrested remains a suspect until a court rules.

What It Means for You

For travellers, we found no travel advisory covering the area at publication. Anyone planning a trip to Casamance should still check their own government’s current advice.

For those following West Africa, this looks like a local incident for now. Nothing we found suggests the fighting spread beyond the village.

Read more on Senegal in our country coverage, including the migrant boat sinking off Lompoul and the parliament’s rejection of the amended budget. Our Africa desk follows West African security and politics daily.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Saré Pathé?

Witnesses say a quarrel between two young men on a football pitch escalated into clashes between Peul and Bambara residents. Three houses were burned and 13 people were arrested.

Have the people arrested been charged?

No charges have been announced, and we found no statement from the prosecutor. They are suspects, not convicted, until a court rules.

Is the situation calm now?

The village chief says mediation efforts have restored order. Moussa Cissé, speaking for the Peul community, said things had returned to normal.

Sources: Reports from Senegalese local media were cross-checked; Senegal authorities had issued no public statement we could find at publication.

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