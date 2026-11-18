Business: Africa

Africa cannot count on aid and Western public money to fund its growth, and private investors will have to fill the gap. That is the message from Goolam Ballim, chief economist and head of research at Standard Bank Group, the South African lender, in an interview published on 18 November 2026.

Ballim spoke on the sidelines of the One Young World Summit in Cape Town, an annual forum of young leaders that the organiser says draws delegates from more than 190 countries. He said the private sector must “lean in heavily” to cover what he called a roughly US$500 billion pan-African (continent-wide) investment shortfall.

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For US readers, the remarks show how a leading African banker sees aid and public money tightening in the developed world. They also show where he looks instead: Gulf investors, African pension funds and development banks.

Key Facts Who. Goolam Ballim, chief economist and head of research at South Africa’s Standard Bank Group.

What. He says private capital must help close a roughly US$500 billion pan-African (continent-wide) investment shortfall.

Why. He says aid and public funding from developed economies will be more strained.

Where. Interview on the sidelines of the One Young World Summit, Cape Town, November 2026.

As of 18 November 2026, 15:00 GMT.

A senior African banker says the continent must look beyond aid, and that private money has to do far more of the work.

What Ballim Said About Aid and Public Money

Ballim said fiscal constraints in the developed world are real, and that traditional aid and investment coming to Africa will be “so much more strained”. He linked the pressure in Europe to high public debt and defence spending, which compete with other budgets.

He concluded that African governments can no longer rely mainly on development assistance and external public financing. In his words, the private sector will have to supplement the international shortfall and contribute to the roughly US$500 billion pan-African gap he cited.

We present the figure as his estimate and not as an independently confirmed number. The published interview gives no breakdown by sector or year.

Container cranes and stacks at the Port of Cape Town. (File photo)

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Where He Says the Money Could Come From

Ballim said Africa should widen its list of investment partners beyond Europe and the United States. He pointed to the Gulf: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the six-nation Arab Gulf bloc, were in his words the single largest regional investor on the continent in 2022 and 2023, ahead of Asia.

He also wants African capital markets, including pension funds, to carry more of the load. Development finance institutions such as the African Development Bank, the Abidjan-based pan-African lender, can help, he said, by offering guarantees and funding for project preparation that lower the risk for other investors.

Ballim added a limit on that idea: pension funds should not be forced to buy domestic projects just to meet a government’s financing goals. Investments must offer attractive returns to the people whose retirement savings are at stake, he said.

In Plain English Standard Bank Group. A South African banking group with operations across Africa. Pan-African investment shortfall. The gap between what Africa needs to invest and what it currently receives, in Ballim’s estimate. Development finance institution. A state-backed lender, such as the African Development Bank, that funds projects private banks may avoid. Pension funds. Large pools of retirement savings that invest for long periods.

The Big Picture: Relevance Is Not the Same as Readiness

At the same summit in early November, Ballim said that Africa is now slightly more relevant to the global economy amid political upheaval, geopolitical tension and trade fragmentation. He pointed to the continent’s cobalt, platinum, lithium and other critical minerals, and to his estimate that 60% of the world’s still-available arable land lies in Africa.

He warned that this relevance can remain theoretical unless Africa builds what is needed to turn it into growth: electricity, skills, technology, regulation and the rule of law. His interview comments on private capital are the financing side of the same argument.

The record is silent on any single project or fund that Standard Bank plans to launch as a result. For recent Standard Bank coverage, see our reports on its Mozambique growth outlook and its blockchain payments work, and our South Africa coverage.

Why It Matters

The mechanism in his argument is simple: when aid and government budgets are strained, projects that depend on them need private investors to accept the risk. Ballim’s US$500 billion figure sets the scale of the task, although it is a single estimate and not a forecast.

He sees the opportunity in expanding consumer markets, demand for natural resources and the energy transition. The challenge, he said, is turning that potential into commercially viable projects that attract long-term capital.

What It Means for You

For investors, this is one banker’s view of direction and not a recommendation to buy anything. He names Gulf investors, African pension funds and development banks as sources of capital.

For readers following African development, his argument is that projects must be commercially viable to attract long-term capital. He treats aid-style funding as a more strained source.

What Is Not Known

The interview does not say how Ballim built his US$500 billion estimate, over what period it applies, or which sectors it covers. It also does not say whether Standard Bank will commit its own funds to any new programme.

The exact date of the interview within the summit was not stated. The summit itself was held in Cape Town in November 2026.

What to Watch

No dated checkpoint tied to these remarks has been announced: the date is not confirmed. We will add one if Standard Bank or the African Development Bank schedules a financing announcement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Goolam Ballim?

He is chief economist and head of research at Standard Bank Group. He spoke at the One Young World Summit in Cape Town in November 2026.

What is the US$500 billion figure?

Ballim described a roughly US$500 billion pan-African (continent-wide) investment shortfall. It is his estimate, and he did not publish a breakdown.

Why does he say private capital is needed?

He says aid and public funding from developed economies will be more strained. Governments cannot rely mainly on external public financing, he said.

Which investors does he point to?

He named Gulf countries, African pension funds and development banks. He said pension funds should not be forced into domestic projects.

Sources: Remarks by Goolam Ballim, Standard Bank Group, in an interview on the sidelines of the One Young World Summit, Cape Town, published 18 November 2026; his remarks at the summit, early November 2026; One Young World summit page (oneyoungworld.com/summit).

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