SOUTH AFRICA · COMPANIES

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets and listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: SBK), announced a pilot on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that lends to homeowners with no title deed. The loan, called HousingAccess, goes up to R300,000 (about US$17,400 at the R17.24 per US dollar rate of 18 November).

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A title deed is the registered document that proves who owns a property, and more than a million state-built homes still lack a registered one. For US investors and development watchers, the pilot tests whether a big African lender can turn informal homes into profitable credit customers.

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Key Facts The product HousingAccess, a Standard Bank pilot, lends up to R300,000 (about US$17,400) without a title deed.

The terms Unsecured loans run up to 10 years, with a possible 20% interest cashback for on-time repayment.

The gate The first phase covers salaried Standard Bank clients with six months of account history.

The gap Standard Bank puts homes with no mortgage on them at R5.38 trillion (about US$312 billion).

The next date The central bank announces its interest-rate decision on Thursday 19 November.

A South African bank will lend up to R300,000 for home building to people whose homes carry no title deed, as a first test.

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The Big Picture: Homes Without Papers

South Africa has a long record of homes that people live in but cannot legally prove they own. The Department of Human Settlements, the ministry that builds subsidised housing, answered a written parliamentary question (NW5290) dated 11 November 2026.

It put the backlog of unregistered title deeds at 413,986 for post-1994 state housing and 787,786 for homes delivered after 2014, as at 1 September 2026. Banks normally lend against a registered deed, which is why a homeowner without one often cannot borrow to extend a bedroom.

Standard Bank’s pilot swaps the deed for a bank check of the borrower’s right to the home, and requires a formal salary.

File photo: a street in Orlando West, Soweto, Johannesburg, in June 2026.

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What We Know About HousingAccess

Standard Bank said on 18 November that qualifying clients can borrow up to R300,000 (about US$17,400) over as long as 10 years to build, extend or improve a home. The bank says homes that double as small businesses or income-generating spaces can also qualify.

The loan is unsecured, so the house is not pledged as security, and the bank says rates are lower and terms longer than on ordinary unsecured credit. It published no interest-rate figure on 18 November.

Clients who make every scheduled repayment on time may receive cashback equal to 20% of the interest paid in each two-year qualifying period, the bank said. Funeka Montjane, chief executive of Standard Bank’s personal and private banking arm, said: “HousingAccess is not just about funding a building project.”

In this first phase the bank is targeting clients who earn a formal salary, hold a transactional account with it and have at least six months of banking history. Later pilots may cover people with irregular or multiple incomes and a wider range of rural, township and urban homes.

Why It Matters for Banks and Investors

The mechanism is simple: a loan that needs no deed opens a customer base that mortgage lenders could not reach. Standard Bank estimates the unbonded property market at R5.38 trillion (about US$312 billion), citing external market research, in its 18 November announcement.

If the pilot shows that borrowers repay, the bank gains fee and interest income from existing clients without taking property risk on its books. If they do not, the loss falls on an unsecured portfolio, which is why the first phase starts with salaried clients the bank already knows.

Standard Bank Group, the bank’s parent, is expected to report full-year 2026 results around March 2027 (it presented 2025 results on 12 March 2026), when investors will see whether such pilots matter to earnings. Toni Anderson, head of home services at the group, said on 18 November: “There is no single solution for this market.”

For US readers who follow African banks, the cashback design is also a signal that the bank is pricing for good behaviour, not only for risk. It resembles credit-builder products common in the United States.

What to Watch Next

The South African Reserve Bank, the country’s central bank, announces its next interest-rate decision on Thursday 19 November 2026, according to its own calendar. Its policy rate stands at 7.25% after a 25-basis-point increase that took effect on 25 September.

A higher rate raises borrowing costs for exactly the households this pilot targets. Standard Bank’s full-year 2026 results, expected around March 2027, are the second checkpoint, and the exact date is not yet confirmed.

What It Means for You

If you invest in South African banks, this is a small pilot, not a change in earnings: the bank gave no volume target and no loan-book figure. Watch whether later phases widen the eligibility rules, which would show confidence in the repayment data.

If you have family or business ties to South Africa, the product shows that a missing deed no longer automatically blocks a home-improvement loan at one major bank. Eligibility is narrow today, so most people without deeds are not yet covered.

What Is Not Known

Standard Bank has not published the interest rate, the number of loans it plans, the length of the pilot or how it will verify a borrower’s right to the home. It also has not said how many of its clients live in homes without deeds.

The department’s figures cover state-built homes, so they do not measure the full unbonded market behind the R5.38 trillion estimate. No named critic of the scheme has been identified.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Standard Bank HousingAccess?

A pilot unsecured loan of up to R300,000 (about US$17,400) for building, extending or improving a home without a title deed, repayable over up to 10 years.

Who Can Borrow in the First Phase?

Standard Bank clients with a formal salary, a transactional account and at least six months of banking history, who can show the right to the home.

Does the Loan Use the House as Security?

No. The loan is unsecured, so the property is not pledged, and the bank says that allows lower rates and longer terms than normal unsecured loans.

What Is the Cashback?

Clients who keep up with every repayment receive 20% of the interest paid back in each two-year qualifying period, according to Standard Bank.

Sources: Standard Bank media release on HousingAccess, 18 November 2026 (Standard Bank newsroom); Minister of Human Settlements, written reply to parliamentary question NW5290, backlog as at 1 September 2026; South African Reserve Bank, September 2026 monetary policy statement; exchange rate: RT, 18 November 2026.





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