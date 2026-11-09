Standard Bank Sees 2.3% Mozambique Growth

Apartment blocks and rooftops in central Maputo at dusk (file photo). The photo does not show the Mozal smelter, which lies about 20 kilometres west of the city. Photo: Wisneyykarin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

MOZAMBIQUE · ECONOMY

Standard Bank Moçambique, a commercial bank, said on Thursday 5 November 2026 that Mozambique’s economy will grow about 2.3% in 2027. It made the forecast at its 23rd annual Economic Briefing in Maputo, the capital.

That is below the 2.7% growth of the population, and the bank says adjustment will come with or without a programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender that backs countries in payment trouble. For US readers it matters because Mozambique has large liquefied natural gas projects planned off its northern coast.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts The forecast Growth of about 2.3% in 2027, against population growth of 2.7%.

The warning Adjustment is inevitable, with or without a programme from the International Monetary Fund.

The gas Liquefied natural gas projects off northern Mozambique could lift growth to double digits from late 2028.

The risk Global growth of 3% to 3.4% faces slowdown risks and Middle East tensions.

Not yet known Whether a lender deal comes, how big the adjustment is, and where the currency heads.

What the Bank Expects

Fáusio Mussá, the bank’s chief economist, said 2027 could be a year of macroeconomic adjustment, with fiscal pressures (strain on the state budget), foreign-exchange imbalances (not enough foreign currency to go round) and a slow recovery as the backdrop. For prices today, the latest Mozambique inflation reading is the best guide.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

He said: “With or without a financing programme with the International Monetary Fund, macroeconomic adjustment is inevitable.” The briefing also recalled the IMF’s February 2026 report, an Article IV review (the IMF’s yearly health check of a country’s economy), which judged public debt unsustainable under the policies then in place.

Mussá recommended fiscal consolidation, meaning tighter public finances, and structural reforms, meaning changes to how the economy is run, which he said would improve government financing conditions. He also urged reforms for diversification and inclusive growth.

He called for greater exchange-rate flexibility to ease foreign-currency shortages that hold back activity and investment outside natural resources. On reforms, he said: “There may be reforms in that direction next year.”

Agnaldo Mavera, interim chief executive of Standard Bank Mozambique, stressed dialogue and cooperation among those who run Mozambique’s economy. A panel at the briefing included Alfredo Mutombene, national director of fiscal and financial analysis at Mozambique’s Ministry of Finance, and Olamide Harrison, the IMF’s resident representative in Mozambique.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Mozambique Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Why Growth Falls Short

The bank projects growth of about 2.3% in 2027. The population is estimated to grow by 2.7%, a gap of 0.4 percentage points.

The bank says this is too little to significantly cut unemployment or poverty. Put simply, the economy would add output more slowly than it adds people.

By our arithmetic, 2.3% growth against 2.7% population growth implies output per person edging down. The bank itself calls the pace too little to cut unemployment or poverty.

Global growth is expected at 3% to 3.4%, with risks of a slowdown. Middle East tensions could keep fuel, fertiliser and food prices and inflation under pressure.

Container stacks and ships at the port of Pemba, a city in northern Mozambique, photographed on 3 February 2013. Photo: Ton Rulkens, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Gas Is Still Years Away

Progress on liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the Rovuma Basin, off northern Mozambique, could lift growth to double-digit rates from the final quarter of 2028. LNG is gas chilled into liquid so that ships can carry it abroad.

The bank does not expect that gas to quickly raise government revenue or jobs. For the wider state finances, see our look at gas revenue and debt.

What It Means for Readers

Investors in the gas projects should note that the bank points to late 2028 as when double-digit growth could begin. It does not expect a quick revenue windfall for the state.

Exporters and fund managers should watch the currency, because the bank says foreign-currency shortages hold back activity outside natural resources. In our reading, greater exchange-rate flexibility, meaning letting the metical, Mozambique’s currency, move more freely, would change the cost of doing business.

Aid and development watchers should note that the bank sees growth too weak to cut poverty significantly. Readers new to the country can start with Mozambique explained, then watch whether an IMF programme follows.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Mozambique will agree a financing programme with the IMF. Nor is it clear how large the adjustment will be.

The path of the exchange rate is also unknown. How far the currency could move, if it is freed, is equally open.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Growth Does Standard Bank Expect for Mozambique?

About 2.3% in 2027, below estimated population growth of 2.7%. The bank says that is too little to significantly cut unemployment or poverty.

When Could Gas Lift Mozambique’s Growth?

Progress on liquefied natural gas projects in the Rovuma Basin could lift growth to double-digit rates from the final quarter of 2028. The bank does not expect a quick rise in government revenue or jobs.

Will Mozambique Need an IMF Programme?

That is not yet known. The bank’s chief economist says macroeconomic adjustment is inevitable with or without one.

Sources: Standard Bank Mozambique Economic Briefing, 5 November 2026 (standardbank.co.mz); IMF Article IV report on Mozambique, February 2026 (imf.org).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →